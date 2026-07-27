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1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Forever

Allied Properties REIT is down sharply from its highs. Here is why this Canadian dividend stock could still be worth holding for the long run.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Allied Properties REIT has fallen roughly 51% from its former highs, but the company says it is now in the execution phase of a three-year turnaround plan.
  • At its May 12, 2026, annual meeting, unitholders rejected the Say-on-Pay advisory vote, a signal that some investors want changes to how leadership is compensated.
  • CEO Cecilia Williams says the REIT is deleveraging through asset sales while leasing activity shows early signs of improvement, though Q2 could see some softness.

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) has had a rough stretch. The stock is down about 51% from its highs, raising its dividend yield to more than 7%. But for patient, income-focused investors, a beaten-down real estate stock with a clear turnaround plan can be a solid opportunity.

Allied Properties owns and manages distinctive urban office and workspace properties across major Canadian cities. It built its reputation on heritage buildings and creative workspaces rather than generic office towers.

That focus made it a favourite among income investors for years, until rising interest rates and shifting office demand impacted the entire sector, forcing a massive dividend cut and driving the real estate stock lower.

Is Allied Properties a broken stock, or a good business going through a rough patch? Recent comments from company leadership during its annual unitholder meeting offer some useful clues.

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada

Source: Getty Images

Is the Canadian dividend stock a good buy?

Allied Properties recently completed its first full quarter of executing a three-year action plan announced in February.

CEO Cecilia Williams told unitholders that the plan centers on three objectives.

  • The company wants to keep reducing debt through property sales.
  • It wants to sharpen its portfolio by keeping only its best assets.
  • And it wants to push harder on leasing new space.

Williams described the current period as a turning point for the REIT. In her words, the most capital-intensive phase of the strategy is largely behind the company, and the focus now shifts to executing the plan well.

Williams said the REIT expects near-term softness in the second quarter of 2026 due to tenants not renewing their leases. Still, she said leasing activity beyond that point is showing encouraging signs.

The meeting also marked a significant changing of the guard. Michael Emory, who founded Allied Properties more than two decades ago and served as its longtime CEO and later Executive Chair, is stepping down from the board. Trustee Tony Rossi is also leaving the board after four years of service.

Joining the board is Mario Barrafato, a finance executive with a background in Canadian public REITs, capital markets and financial reporting. The company says his experience should help guide Allied through the rest of its turnaround. Unitholders voted to elect all management-nominated trustees and to reappoint Deloitte as auditor.

However, the advisory Say-on-Pay resolution on executive compensation did not pass. This vote is nonbinding, meaning it does not force the board to act. But Chair Jennifer Tory said the board takes the result seriously and plans to engage with unitholders about their concerns on compensation.

A failed pay vote is not a reason to avoid a stock on its own. But it does suggest some unitholders want more accountability from leadership as the turnaround continues, and that is worth watching.

Should you buy this TSX dividend stock?

Here is my take. Allied Properties is a dividend stock that appears to be a real estate business in transition rather than in decline.

Management has a defined three-year plan, given that they are actively selling assets to pay down debt, while early signs from leasing activity are encouraging despite near-term headwinds.

A stock down 51% from its highs is not without risk, and the rejected pay vote is a reminder that some investors remain skeptical of leadership decisions.

That said, for long-term, income-focused investors who can tolerate volatility, Allied Properties presents a reasonable case as a turnaround stock to buy and hold, provided the company continues to execute on its debt-reduction and leasing plans as promised through 2026 and beyond.

Allied Properties pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, 60% lower than last year’s $0.15 per share.

The REIT was forced to lower its dividend due to an unsustainable payout ratio. Analysts tracking Allied Properties forecast it will end 2026 with adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $0.98, translating to a payout ratio of 75%.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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