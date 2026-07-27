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How to Use Just $20,000 to Turn Your TFSA into a Reliable Cash-Generating Machine

Given their resilient business models, healthy cash flows, and attractive dividend yields, these two monthly dividend stocks are excellent choices for income-seeking investors looking to build a reliable stream of passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • Invest in monthly dividend stocks like SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Peyto Exploration & Development for approximately $95 in monthly passive income from a $20,000 investment, leveraging their robust cash flows and attractive yields.
  • Utilize a TFSA to gain tax-free returns from these investments, benefiting from SmartCentres' strategic property locations and Peyto's efficient operations and growth outlook.

In today’s uncertain economic environment, marked by ongoing geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and growing concerns over AI-driven job displacement, building a reliable passive income stream has become increasingly important. Among the various passive-income options, monthly dividend-paying stocks stand out for providing a steady, dependable source of cash flow.

With that in mind, a $20,000 investment split equally between the following two monthly dividend stocks can generate approximately $95 in passive income per month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SRU.UN$29.72336$9,9985.92$0.15$51.80Monthly
PEY$26.13382$9,981.66$0.12$45.84Monthly
Total$97.64Monthly

Also, investors can make these investments through their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to earn capital gains with tax-free potential and dividend payouts. The Canada Revenue Agency has maintained the TFSA contribution limit at $7,000 for this year, while the cumulative contribution room for eligible Canadians stands at $109,000.

Let’s take a closer look at these two monthly dividend stocks.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is an excellent monthly dividend stock to buy today, supported by resilient cash flows, high occupancy, and an attractive yield. The REIT owns and operates 200 strategically located properties across Canada, encompassing approximately 35.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. Importantly, nearly 90% of Canadians live within 10 kilometres of one of its properties, providing it with access to high-traffic retail markets.

SmartCentres also benefits from a high-quality tenant base, with 95% of its tenants having a regional or national presence and approximately 80% providing essential goods and services. This strong tenant mix has helped the REIT maintain a healthy occupancy rate and generate stable, predictable cash flows. Supported by these reliable cash flows, SmartCentres currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, yielding 6.2% on a forward basis.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres is well-positioned to benefit from favourable industry fundamentals. Strong demand for retail space, combined with limited new supply due to elevated construction costs, continues to support occupancy levels and rental growth across the Canadian retail market. To capitalize on these trends, the REIT is expanding its portfolio with approximately 0.8 million square feet of properties currently under construction. These expansions include a 200,000-square-foot retail property fully pre-leased to Canadian Tire, which could be delivered by the end of this quarter, as well as self-storage developments in Quebec and British Columbia that could come online in the coming quarters.

Beyond its near-term projects, SmartCentres has a substantial long-term development pipeline of approximately 87 million square feet at various stages of planning and development. Supported by resilient cash flows, a consistently high occupancy rate, and a substantial development pipeline, SmartCentres is well-positioned to sustain its long-term growth while continuing to reward investors with attractive monthly distributions.

Peyto Exploration & Development

Second on my list is Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY), a high-quality monthly dividend stock well-suited for income-seeking investors. The company focuses on producing natural gas and natural gas liquids in Alberta. It has built its business around low-cost operations, a long-life reserve base, and disciplined capital allocation. This efficient operating model has consistently delivered strong financial performance, with Peyto generating average return on capital employed (ROCE) of 17% and average return on equity (ROE) of 24% over the past 27 years.

Supported by its robust cash flow generation, Peyto has paid approximately $3.4 billion in dividends since 1998. Its monthly payout of $0.12 per share yields 5.5% on a forward basis.

Looking ahead, Peyto is well-positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. At the same time, the company plans to invest between $540 million and $600 million this year to strengthen its production capabilities, including drilling 70 to 80 net horizontal wells. Peyto also holds approximately 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proved and probable reserves, providing long-term production visibility and supporting future cash flow growth. Combined with its low-cost operations, disciplined capital allocation, and strong growth outlook, Peyto is well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with attractive monthly dividends, making it an excellent choice for income-focused investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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