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A 7.7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

A 7.7% monthly yield looks great, but this REIT’s payout is only just getting back to “covered” territory.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Nexus Industrial pays monthly from Canadian warehouse rents, and leasing spreads show it can push rents higher.
  • AFFO improved and the payout ratio fell to about 97%, but there’s still little safety cushion.
  • Units trade far below stated NAV, yet debt and occupancy risk mean the distribution needs continued progress.

Getting paid every month has a satisfying rhythm to it. The hydro bill arrives, the grocery card groans, and then, why hello there, another cash distribution lands in the account.

That timing can be useful, especially for retirees or investors building a second income stream. Still, payment frequency is packaging, not protection. A shaky business can mail 12 cheques just as easily as four.

Monthly payments can also help investors reinvest sooner instead of waiting for a quarterly deposit. For those drawing income, the schedule lines up more neatly with ordinary expenses. Neither benefit matters much, though, if the payout is cut. So, let’s look at one dividend stock worth your attention.

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

What should a monthly payer prove?

Start with the yield, which is simply the annual distribution divided by the unit price, which means it moves whenever the market does. A stock advertised at 7.2% can become a 7.7% yielder without changing its payout by a penny, for example.

That is why investors should look beyond the headline. Among Canadian dividend stocks, the important questions are whether cash flow covers the payout, whether the balance sheet can handle a rough patch, and whether the business has room to grow.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) require one extra wrinkle. Accounting earnings include non-cash property-value changes and depreciation, so adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) often gives a better view of distributable cash. Anyone comparing Canadian REITs should also watch occupancy, leasing spreads, debt, and the payout ratio.

NXR

That brings us to Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX:NXR.UN), a landlord that owns 87 properties spanning roughly 12.3 million square feet. Its portfolio is focused on industrial buildings across Canada, the unglamorous warehouses and facilities that keep goods and businesses moving.

The connection to monthly income is wonderfully direct. Tenants pay rent, Nexus covers its property and financing costs, and unitholders receive a distribution of $0.053 per unit each month. At a recent unit price of $8.37, the annualized $0.64 payout produces a yield of about 7.7%.

At that rate, a $10,000 investment would generate roughly $764 annually, or close to $64 per month, assuming the distribution holds. That will not fund a yacht, unless it is a very small and suspiciously inflatable one. It is meaningful cash, nonetheless.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NXR.UN$8.371,194$0.64$764.16Monthly$9,993.78

Safe or sorry?

The latest quarter offered progress. First-quarter net operating income (NOI) rose 5.4% year over year to $33.8 million, helped by completed developments and acquired industrial properties. Industrial same-property NOI increased a more modest 1%, while new leasing was completed at an average spread of 32% above expiring and existing rents.

AFFO per unit improved by $0.008 to $0.162. More importantly for income investors, the normalized AFFO payout ratio fell 7.5 percentage points to 96.6%. Management expects that ratio to average below 100% for 2026. That is improving coverage, though nobody should

The market appears to be charging for those concerns. Nexus stock reported net asset value of $13.29 per unit at the end of March. Compared with the recent $8.37 market price, the units trade at roughly a 37% discount.

Bottom line

Net asset value is an estimate, not a gift card waiting to be redeemed. Property values can fall, and selling buildings takes time. Even so, the gap gives investors some compensation for accepting a tight payout ratio and a leveraged balance sheet.

Nexus stock is not the monthly payer to buy and forget. It’s one to watch as rising AFFO, positive leasing spreads, and completed developments work through the numbers. If payout coverage keeps improving while occupancy stabilizes, today’s 7.7% yield could offer more than a pleasant monthly ping. It could become a durable income stream bought at a substantial discount.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nexus Industrial REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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