A 7.7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

A 7.7% monthly yield looks great, but this REIT’s payout is only just getting back to “covered” territory.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Units trade far below stated NAV, yet debt and occupancy risk mean the distribution needs continued progress.

AFFO improved and the payout ratio fell to about 97%, but there’s still little safety cushion.

Getting paid every month has a satisfying rhythm to it. The hydro bill arrives, the grocery card groans, and then, why hello there, another cash distribution lands in the account.

That timing can be useful, especially for retirees or investors building a second income stream. Still, payment frequency is packaging, not protection. A shaky business can mail 12 cheques just as easily as four.

Monthly payments can also help investors reinvest sooner instead of waiting for a quarterly deposit. For those drawing income, the schedule lines up more neatly with ordinary expenses. Neither benefit matters much, though, if the payout is cut. So, let’s look at one dividend stock worth your attention.

Source: Getty Images

What should a monthly payer prove?

Start with the yield, which is simply the annual distribution divided by the unit price, which means it moves whenever the market does. A stock advertised at 7.2% can become a 7.7% yielder without changing its payout by a penny, for example.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 97% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 6th, 2026

That is why investors should look beyond the headline. Among Canadian dividend stocks, the important questions are whether cash flow covers the payout, whether the balance sheet can handle a rough patch, and whether the business has room to grow.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) require one extra wrinkle. Accounting earnings include non-cash property-value changes and depreciation, so adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) often gives a better view of distributable cash. Anyone comparing Canadian REITs should also watch occupancy, leasing spreads, debt, and the payout ratio.

NXR

That brings us to Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX:NXR.UN), a landlord that owns 87 properties spanning roughly 12.3 million square feet. Its portfolio is focused on industrial buildings across Canada, the unglamorous warehouses and facilities that keep goods and businesses moving.

The connection to monthly income is wonderfully direct. Tenants pay rent, Nexus covers its property and financing costs, and unitholders receive a distribution of $0.053 per unit each month. At a recent unit price of $8.37, the annualized $0.64 payout produces a yield of about 7.7%.

At that rate, a $10,000 investment would generate roughly $764 annually, or close to $64 per month, assuming the distribution holds. That will not fund a yacht, unless it is a very small and suspiciously inflatable one. It is meaningful cash, nonetheless.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NXR.UN $8.37 1,194 $0.64 $764.16 Monthly $9,993.78

Safe or sorry?

The latest quarter offered progress. First-quarter net operating income (NOI) rose 5.4% year over year to $33.8 million, helped by completed developments and acquired industrial properties. Industrial same-property NOI increased a more modest 1%, while new leasing was completed at an average spread of 32% above expiring and existing rents.

AFFO per unit improved by $0.008 to $0.162. More importantly for income investors, the normalized AFFO payout ratio fell 7.5 percentage points to 96.6%. Management expects that ratio to average below 100% for 2026. That is improving coverage, though nobody should

The market appears to be charging for those concerns. Nexus stock reported net asset value of $13.29 per unit at the end of March. Compared with the recent $8.37 market price, the units trade at roughly a 37% discount.

Bottom line

Net asset value is an estimate, not a gift card waiting to be redeemed. Property values can fall, and selling buildings takes time. Even so, the gap gives investors some compensation for accepting a tight payout ratio and a leveraged balance sheet.

Nexus stock is not the monthly payer to buy and forget. It’s one to watch as rising AFFO, positive leasing spreads, and completed developments work through the numbers. If payout coverage keeps improving while occupancy stabilizes, today’s 7.7% yield could offer more than a pleasant monthly ping. It could become a durable income stream bought at a substantial discount.