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Here’s What I’d Buy With a $5,000 Portfolio This Year

A reliable dividend-payer and a high-growth stock can form a high-performing $5,000 portfolio in 2026.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
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Key Points
  • Split $5,000 50/50 into Diversified Royalty (DIV) for steady monthly income and Firan Technology (FTG) for high‑growth upside — combining passive cash flow with capital appreciation.
  • DIV (≈C$4.06) yields ~7%; a C$2,500 stake (~616 shares) would produce about C$14.62/month (C$175.50/yr) and benefits from an uninterrupted monthly dividend history and a ~82.6% 3‑yr total return.
  • FTG (≈C$24.08) is a PCB/aerospace growth story (YTD +108.5%, 3‑yr +586%) with rising sales, improved margins and cash flow, providing the potential for large capital gains to complement DIV’s income.

You don’t need enormous capital to start investing in stocks. If I had $5,000 in available funds today, I’d split my money 50/50 between a reliable passive-income provider and a high flyer to build a high-performing portfolio this year.

My strategy combines dividend and growth investing. Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) provides recurring monthly income, while Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG) delivers massive capital gains. The former yields 7%, while the latter is up 108.5% year-to-date. You can capture the best of both worlds with a minimal cash outlay.

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Cash generator

Diversified Royalty is ideal for income-focused investors and a suitable foundation for beginners. The $759.4 million multi-royalty corporation collects top-line royalties from eight ongoing business concerns. DIV currently trades at $4.06 per share. A $2,500 investment, nearly 616 shares, will produce $14.62 per month ($175.50 annually) in passive income.

The current setup is a direct investment in Mr. Lube + Tires, with five Canadian and two U.S. royalty partners. Nurse Next Door, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Oxford Learning Centre, and BarBurrito complete the domestic royalty pool. The American counterparts are Stratus Business Solutions and Cheba Hut.

Diversified Royalty has full ownership of Mr. Lube’s franchisor business. Meanwhile, the Bank of Montreal acquired former royalty partner AIR MILES. Under an amended licensing agreement, BMO will pay fixed royalty until February 2032. DIV intends to continue paying predictable, stable monthly dividends to shareholders, including dividend increases over time.

In the first half of 2026, adjusted royalty partner revenue increased 6.4% year over year to $35.3 million. However, net income for the same period declined 37.3% to $10.7 million from a year ago. In Q2 2026, the weighted-average organic royalty growth was 2.7%, down from 7.2% in Q2 2025.

Over the last three years, DIV’s total return is 82.6%, representing a 22.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The uninterrupted monthly dividend payments since November 2014 lends confidence to invest in Diversified Royalty. Analysts’ 12-month price target is $5.33, along with a strong buy rating.

High-growth engine

Firan Technology is a glowing multi-bagger. Had you invested $2,500 at year-end 2025, your money would be worth $5,212 today. At $24.08 per share, the total three-year return is +586%. Its primary goal is to become the dominant player in the printed circuit board (PCB) industry.

The $606.2 million global technology company provides aerospace and defence solutions, notably high-reliability PCBs and advanced avionics subsystem hardware. Exploring new markets is ongoing, including potential partnerships with leading and emerging companies in the aerospace and defence electronics industries.

Thus far, the core business and strategy are working. In the first half of 2026, sales and adjusted earnings increased 9% and 26% year over year to $100 million and $8.6 million, respectively. Free cash flow rose 181% to $7.6 million from a year ago.

According to its president and CEO, Brad Bourne, top-line growth drives profitability at Firan Technology. He added that tailwinds include planned production increases by the world’s top two airplane manufacturers and rising defence spending across NATO, the U.S., and Canada.

Make every dollar count

Make every dollar count if you have $5,000 to invest in stocks. Diversified Royalty and Firan Technology form a high-performing portfolio. The combination will deliver both passive income and capital growth.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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