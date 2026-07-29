1 Canadian Stock Down 45% I’d Buy and Hold Now

Constellation Software’s 45% plunge looks scary, but its revenue and cash flow are still growing fast.

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Constellation Software is down about 45%, yet Q1 2026 revenue rose 20% and free cash flow jumped 44%.

A company can lose nearly half its market value without losing half its customers, revenue, or cash flow. The stock market is dramatic like that. One minute, investors expect perfection. The next, perfectly respectable growth gets treated like a personal betrayal.

Such a decline can create a tremendous buying opportunity, although a falling price alone proves very little. Some stocks recover because the underlying business keeps compounding. Others keep falling because the “bargain” is really a melting ice cube wearing a clearance sticker.

The difference appears in the results. Investors should look for rising revenue, healthy cash generation, a durable competitive advantage, and a believable path forward. Understanding how to assess Canadian growth stocks can help separate temporary fear from permanent damage.

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When a falling stock becomes buyable?

A drawdown measures how far a stock has fallen from a previous high. It does not reveal whether the company is cheap, broken, or simply less expensive than it used to be. Investors still need to compare the decline with operating performance and valuation.

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Buying gradually can also reduce the risk of mistaking the first floor for the basement. A five-year holding period gives a strong business time to grow into its valuation, which brings us to one unusually large Canadian technology selloff.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) recently traded at about $2,678, approximately 45% below its 52-week high of $4,923 at writing. That’s a savage haircut for a company whose latest results still showed considerable growth.

Constellation stock buys specialized software companies serving industries such as healthcare, transportation, construction, and government. These businesses often provide essential systems that customers can’t easily replace without inviting expense, disruption, and several deeply unpleasant meetings.

Its decentralized operating model allows acquired companies to keep serving their niche markets while Constellation stock supplies capital-allocation discipline. That formula has created an enormous collection of recurring-revenue businesses, and recent performance suggests the engine hasn’t stalled.

A growing business

First-quarter 2026 revenue increased 20% year over year. More impressively, free cash flow available to shareholders rose 44%. That cash can fund additional acquisitions, allowing today’s purchases to generate the capital for tomorrow’s growth.

Constellation stock continued completing acquisitions during the quarter and entered the next one with further deals completed or committed. Its expanding scale gives management more opportunities to pursue larger businesses while its operating groups keep acquiring smaller niche providers.

The selloff has also pulled the stock to roughly 16.6 times forecast earnings. That is hardly bargain-bin territory, yet it looks considerably more reasonable for a business with Constellation stock’s acquisition history and cash-flow growth. Investors still need to practise disciplined stock selection, because the risks have not vanished with the premium.

What could go wrong?

Artificial intelligence (AI) could make certain software products easier to replicate or reduce customers’ willingness to pay. Constellation stock must also deploy ever-larger amounts of capital without lowering its acquisition standards.

Leadership remains another concern. Founder Mark Leonard left the president’s role in 2025 and concluded his board term in May 2026, although he remains an advisor. New president Mark Miller must preserve the culture and capital-allocation discipline behind Constellation’s remarkable record.

Bottom line

All that said, I would buy gradually rather than assume the bottom has arrived. The market may remain nervous about AI and succession, yet continued revenue growth, strong cash generation, and disciplined acquisitions could eventually make today’s 45% decline look less like a warning and more like a rare long-term opening.