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Power Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Tax-Free Monthly Cash Flow

HDIF’s 11.6% yield and monthly payouts can turn a TFSA into a “paycheque,” but it comes with leverage and higher fees.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • TFSAs let investment income and withdrawals stay tax-free and won’t reduce OAS or GIS benefits.
  • HDIF pays monthly and currently yields about 11.55%, so $10,000 could generate around $96 monthly.
  • The ETF uses leverage, covered calls, and high fees, so payouts and unit price can drop.

Your payday doesn’t have to retire when you do. A well-built Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can produce cash 12 times a year without adding another line to the tax return. For once, recurring income creates less paperwork.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) generally doesn’t tax interest, dividends, capital gains, or withdrawals inside a TFSA. This income also won’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), making monthly cash flow particularly useful in retirement.

Contribution room still needs attention. The 2026 annual limit is $7,000, while someone eligible every year since 2009 who has never contributed could have $109,000 available. Unused room carries forward, but withdrawals only return as new room the following calendar year. The tax-free label isn’t permission to stuff the account like an overpacked suitcase.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

How monthly ETF income works

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) can hold dozens or hundreds of companies while sending investors one monthly distribution. That payment may contain dividends, option income, capital gains, or return of capital, depending on the fund.

A high distribution yield should never be confused with a guaranteed return. Some covered-call ETFs sell call options on their holdings to collect premiums. This can create additional income and soften some volatility, although it may also limit gains when stocks surge. So, what’s a solid ETF to consider?

A monthly ETF winner

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:HDIF) packages that strategy into one TSX-listed investment. It holds 10 underlying Harvest ETFs covering technology, healthcare, utilities, Canadian dividend stocks, U.S. banks, industrials, travel, and other large global companies.

Technology and U.S. equity ETFs recently represented its two largest positions at 24% and 22.1%, respectively. That provides exposure to artificial-intelligence spending and U.S. market growth, while healthcare, utilities, and Canadian dividend companies add defensive ballast.

HDIF stock’s monthly distribution increased from $0.07 in 2025 to $0.09 in 2026, producing an annualized payout of $1.08 and a current yield near 10.4% at writing. The ETF also delivered an 11% year-to-date return at writing, although investors shouldn’t order next year’s victory cake yet. For now, here is what a $10,000 TFSA investment could currently produce.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
HDIF$9.351,069$1.08$1,154.52Monthly$9,995.15

At the current payout, those units would generate $96.21 monthly. Investors who don’t need the cash could reinvest it, allowing the monthly distributions to purchase additional units and create progressively larger payments.

Foolish takeaway

It’s not perfect, of course. HDIF stock uses roughly 25% leverage, which can amplify both gains and losses. Covered calls may restrict upside; its 2.1% management expense ratio is substantial, and distributions may include return of capital when the fund earns less than it pays. The monthly payout can also be reduced.

I would therefore use HDIF stock as the income portion of a diversified TFSA rather than the entire account. Its global holdings, increased distribution, and double-digit current yield can create impressive monthly cash flow, while a separate growth allocation helps ensure today’s paycheque doesn’t consume tomorrow’s purchasing power.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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