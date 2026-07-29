Power Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Tax-Free Monthly Cash Flow

HDIF’s 11.6% yield and monthly payouts can turn a TFSA into a “paycheque,” but it comes with leverage and higher fees.

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The ETF uses leverage, covered calls, and high fees, so payouts and unit price can drop.

HDIF pays monthly and currently yields about 11.55%, so $10,000 could generate around $96 monthly.

Your payday doesn’t have to retire when you do. A well-built Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can produce cash 12 times a year without adding another line to the tax return. For once, recurring income creates less paperwork.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) generally doesn’t tax interest, dividends, capital gains, or withdrawals inside a TFSA. This income also won’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), making monthly cash flow particularly useful in retirement.

Contribution room still needs attention. The 2026 annual limit is $7,000, while someone eligible every year since 2009 who has never contributed could have $109,000 available. Unused room carries forward, but withdrawals only return as new room the following calendar year. The tax-free label isn’t permission to stuff the account like an overpacked suitcase.

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How monthly ETF income works

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) can hold dozens or hundreds of companies while sending investors one monthly distribution. That payment may contain dividends, option income, capital gains, or return of capital, depending on the fund.

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A high distribution yield should never be confused with a guaranteed return. Some covered-call ETFs sell call options on their holdings to collect premiums. This can create additional income and soften some volatility, although it may also limit gains when stocks surge. So, what’s a solid ETF to consider?

A monthly ETF winner

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:HDIF) packages that strategy into one TSX-listed investment. It holds 10 underlying Harvest ETFs covering technology, healthcare, utilities, Canadian dividend stocks, U.S. banks, industrials, travel, and other large global companies.

Technology and U.S. equity ETFs recently represented its two largest positions at 24% and 22.1%, respectively. That provides exposure to artificial-intelligence spending and U.S. market growth, while healthcare, utilities, and Canadian dividend companies add defensive ballast.

HDIF stock’s monthly distribution increased from $0.07 in 2025 to $0.09 in 2026, producing an annualized payout of $1.08 and a current yield near 10.4% at writing. The ETF also delivered an 11% year-to-date return at writing, although investors shouldn’t order next year’s victory cake yet. For now, here is what a $10,000 TFSA investment could currently produce.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT HDIF $9.35 1,069 $1.08 $1,154.52 Monthly $9,995.15

At the current payout, those units would generate $96.21 monthly. Investors who don’t need the cash could reinvest it, allowing the monthly distributions to purchase additional units and create progressively larger payments.

Foolish takeaway

It’s not perfect, of course. HDIF stock uses roughly 25% leverage, which can amplify both gains and losses. Covered calls may restrict upside; its 2.1% management expense ratio is substantial, and distributions may include return of capital when the fund earns less than it pays. The monthly payout can also be reduced.

I would therefore use HDIF stock as the income portion of a diversified TFSA rather than the entire account. Its global holdings, increased distribution, and double-digit current yield can create impressive monthly cash flow, while a separate growth allocation helps ensure today’s paycheque doesn’t consume tomorrow’s purchasing power.