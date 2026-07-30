1 Undervalued Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

This small-cap healthcare software stock keeps winning long-term contracts and just got a governance stamp of approval.

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Most investors want two things from a stock they plan to hold forever. The business should be part of an expanding addressable market and led by a stellar management team.

VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is a top Canadian health-tech stock that checks both boxes, yet it flies under the radar for many investors.

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Is VitalHub a good TSX stock to own?

VitalHub is a Toronto-based software company that builds tools for health and human services providers. Its portfolio of enterprise-facing clients includes hospitals, mental health agencies, and community care organizations.

Its product suite covers care coordination, electronic health records and case management, operational intelligence, patient engagement, and workforce management.

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The company serves more than a thousand clients across the U.K., Canada, and other regions. It employs over 700 people worldwide, including a dedicated innovation lab in Sri Lanka.

Once a hospital system builds its patient records and care coordination workflows around a piece of software, switching providers is expensive, risky, and slow. That gives VitalHub a built-in moat and a customer base that tends to stick around for years, not months.

VitalHub also holds a stack of compliance certifications that matter a lot in this industry, including PHIPA and HIPAA compliance for patient privacy, CIHI certification for several of its systems, and SOC 2 Type 2 verification of its internal security controls.

VitalHub follows what it calls a two-pronged growth strategy.

The first is organic growth, meaning selling more of its existing products to new and current clients.

The second is a focus on acquisitions, in which VitalHub buys smaller health software companies and integrates their technology into its broader ecosystem.

This combination gives the company more than one way to grow. If sales slow in one quarter, a well-timed acquisition can still move the needle. Over a long holding period, that flexibility tends to smooth out the bumps that can scare off retail investors.

Business quality only matters if the people running the company have solid credentials, and VitalHub’s June 26, 2026 annual shareholder meeting offered a useful checkup on that front.

At the meeting, shareholders reelected the full slate of directors, including Allan Brett, Stephen Garrington, Dan Matlow, Andrew Shen, Tony Shen, and Barry Tissenbaum, based on the meeting transcript.

Shareholders also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor for the coming year. A clean, uncontested vote on directors and a Big Four auditor staying in place tells you the board and management are not raising red flags with the people who know the company best, its own shareholders.

Is the Canadian stock undervalued?

Valued at a market cap of $462 million, VitalHub stock is down 42% in the last 12 months. Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast revenue to increase from $109 million in 2025 to $224 million in 2030, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 15.5%.

Given a net income margin of 30%, it could report earnings of around $66 million in 2030. If the stock is priced at 25 times forward earnings, it could more than double within the next four years.

Based on consensus price targets, the Canadian tech stock trades at a 68% discount in July 2026.