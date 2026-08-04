Why IonQ Stock Is Up 16% This Week

IonQ is the biggest and best-funded pure play on quantum computing — and this investment bank loves it.

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This article first appeared on our U.S. website.

Shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock jumped nearly 9% Monday and the momentum kept going Tuesday after investment bank Wedbush assumed coverage of the stock with an outperform rating. It assigned the US$40 stock a US$75 price target — basically predicting a double in 12 months. As of Tuesday’s close, IonQ stock had soared 16% since the markets opened Monday morning.

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Why Wedbush loves quantum computing

Valued at US$16.65 billion in market capitalization, IonQ is by this measure one of the most richly priced quantum computing stocks — but Wedbush thinks IonQ is worth the premium. With US$187 million in trailing revenue, IonQ’s business is about 15x bigger than its nearest rival among the pure-play quantum computing stocks. With US$2 billion in the bank, it’s also the best-funded. Finally, IonQ is the only one of these pure plays on quantum computing to own its own chip foundry, SkyWater, which IonQ brought in-house last month.

Over time, Wedbush thinks investors will see quantum stocks evolve from research-and-development shops solving engineering and physics problems into “efficient and scalable businesses” that earn profits and generate positive free cash flow. As this happens, IonQ’s ability to manufacture its own chips in-house, to iterate rapidly and improve the design of its products, could give it an edge over smaller rivals such as Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS).

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What’s next for IonQ stock

Just don’t expect financial success to happen overnight.

Despite boasting substantially more revenue than all its pure-play rivals combined, IonQ still isn’t profitable, reporting US$510 million in losses last year. Analysts think IonQ might earn a profit this year, but will quickly resume losing money — and indeed, keep on losing money as far out as any analysts are making forecasts — 2030 to be precise.

That year, IonQ is forecast to lose US$650 million.

Investing in this one is going to require both patience and risk tolerance.