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A Canadian Dividend Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for Retirement

Rogers’ 13% dip has pushed its yield above 4%, and management expects a big jump in free cash flow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Inflation erodes retirement income, so dividend stocks can help provide cash without selling shares.
  • Rogers is down about 13% and yields roughly 4.1%, with 2026 free cash flow projected at $4.1–$4.3 billion.
  • Debt, intense telecom competition, and a dividend frozen since 2019 are key risks to monitor.

Inflation can nibble nearly half the value from a retirement dollar without making a sound. At an average rate of 2%, one dollar would lose approximately 45% of its purchasing power over 30 years. Apparently, retirement bills don’t receive the memo that income has stopped.

The Bank of Canada targets inflation near 2%, making some continued portfolio growth essential throughout retirement. Dividend stocks can help by producing cash without forcing investors to sell shares whenever groceries, utilities, or an aggressively priced dental visit arrive.

The yield deserves only the first glance. Retirees should also examine free-cash-flow coverage, debt, dividend growth, and the company’s ability to keep earning through recessions. Quarterly payments aren’t inferior to monthly ones, particularly when dividends are reinvested before retirement. In fact, there is one company with strong quarterly payments that only looks like it’s getting stronger.

Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

Down, but not out

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) recently closed at about $49, approximately 16% below its 52-week high of $56.27. Its $2 annual dividend provides a yield near 4.1%, giving retirement investors a respectable starting paycheque without wandering into double-digit-yield danger territory.

Rogers stock provides wireless, internet, television, and business communications services across Canada. It also owns substantial media and sports assets, including the Toronto Blue Jays and a controlling interest in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

The telecommunications network creates an important competitive advantage. Building nationwide wireless infrastructure requires billions of dollars, government spectrum licences, and rather more effort than launching an online store from the spare bedroom.

Cash flow set to jump

Management now expects 2026 free cash flow between $4.1 billion and $4.3 billion, approximately $800 million more than in 2025. Rogers stock reduced its capital-spending forecast by roughly 30% as major network investments following the Shaw acquisition moved further into the rear-view mirror.

The annual dividend currently costs approximately $1.1 billion across both share classes. That consumes only about one-quarter of forecast free cash flow, leaving substantial cash available for debt reduction, investment, and eventually returning more money to shareholders.

Debt remains elevated, although the leverage ratio improved to 3.8 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the first quarter. Continued free-cash-flow growth could accelerate that reduction while Rogers stock develops its sports and media holdings into another earnings engine.

For now, Rogers stock trades around 10 times forecast earnings, which looks reasonable beside their 4.1% yield and improving cash generation. Investors comparing Canadian dividend stocks could build the position gradually rather than attempt one magnificent bottom call.

Foolish takeaway

Canadian telecom pricing remains fiercely competitive, while slower population growth could reduce subscriber additions. Rogers stock must ensure today’s capital-spending cuts don’t weaken tomorrow’s network. Debt, regulatory intervention, and volatile sports results add further risk.

The dividend hasn’t increased since 2019, meaning inflation continues eroding its purchasing power. Still, strong coverage and rising free cash flow could eventually create room for growth. Investors willing to hold through the current 16% discount may collect a useful retirement income while debt reduction and business growth build the larger reward.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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