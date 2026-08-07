Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » If the TSX Keeps Rallying, You’ll Wish You Owned These 2 Stocks

If the TSX Keeps Rallying, You’ll Wish You Owned These 2 Stocks

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) are premier value stocks that could start to pick up momentum as the TSX rally gets hotter.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • After a strong, unusually smooth TSX rally, it’s smart to expect more volatility and stay ready to buy on pullbacks instead of rotating out of winners.
  • Fairfax Financial and Brookfield look like two relatively cheap, high-quality choices, with Fairfax trading at a single-digit P/E and Brookfield positioned to profit from the AI buildout and energy transition.

The TSX Index has been on such an incredible bull run in the past year, with far more smoothness than the U.S. indices (most notably the S&P 500 and especially the growth-heavy Nasdaq 100). It’s hard to believe that the TSX Index is up close to 30% in the past year, with just north of 13% gains coming year to date.

While a smooth ride up in the second half isn’t entirely off the table quite yet, especially when you consider the robust macro and AI tailwinds in play, I do think that preparing for an increase in volatility is never a bad move.

Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s time to rotate out of the past year’s biggest winners (maybe the Big Six Canadian bank stocks) for defensive dividend stocks, which are also getting up there in valuation. Rather, I think staying the course and readying to buy more on periods of volatility could be the go-to plan for investors who do feel like the latest leg of the TSX Index rally is a calm before a potential hailstorm that could hit at any moment.

Despite the many macro shocks (think the U.S.-Iran conflict and the impact on the price of oil) and the non-ideal state of the Canadian economy, as well as lingering inflation that’s weighed on the consumer, the TSX Index has been so incredibly resilient. So, if you’ve been waiting for a sell-off but have only seen prices and valuation keep on climbing, I do think that there are names that still look cheap and ready to march higher as the TSX Index makes its next big move.

At the end of the day, margin of safety and modest multiples alongside strong fundamentals are where you’ll want to be in such a roaring bull market. Right now, I’m a big fan of Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN), two long-term winners that are going for quite cheap despite their incredible fundamentals and growth drivers.

stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax stock goes for 8.3 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) after moving sideways for the past year. In a way, that’s a correction in itself after the melt-up that followed the past year’s consolidation channel.

Despite the “lost year,” shares are up 321% in the past five years, and, in my view, the digestion phase might be making FFH stock a deep-value option, especially since the fundamentals remain as impressive as ever. If it’s not the single-digit P/E, perhaps the strong underwriting performance or favourable macro climate could be reasons to punch a ticket, even though much of the easy gains are in the rearview.

Like it or not, Prem Watsa, the captain of Fairfax, is a genius allocator of capital. And his stewardship is probably worth a much heftier P/E, at least in my opinion.

Brookfield Corp.

Brookfield Corp. is also seeing shares take a breather in the past year, landing flat returns with a huge dip in the middle. Just like Fairfax, I view the investment manager as a great value, especially as the firm invests in the AI buildout as a landlord and energy provider that stands to collect considerable sums early on and over time.

As the firm bets big on the energy transition while looking for alpha in the AI buildout, my guess is that Brookfield’s market-beating track record could extend. Of course, the “lost year” might raise questions, but, in my view, the name is ready to make up for lost time as the alternative asset manager looks to make the most of a generational technological shift that stands to enrich more than just the AI model-makers at the frontier.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation and Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

alcohol
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Could Keep Making More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify once turned a $15,000 investment into over $1 million, but today’s Shopify needs new growth engines like AI commerce…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Here’s How I’d Double My TFSA Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian growth stocks have solid prospects and can help TFSA investors to double their contribution room.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

I Split $15,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks for $770 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here's how a $15,000 portfolio focused on solid TSX stocks could earn as much as $770/year of steady, predictable passive…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two boring, durable Canadian businesses could compound well inside a TFSA, but both are priced like high-quality companies.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

Down 1% After Earnings, Is Canadian Natural Resources a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Kay Ng

Canadian Natural Resources stock is not a screaming bargain today but could be a buy on meaningful market corrections.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a TFSA Stock That Pays You 5.1% Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dream Industrial REIT could just have kicked off a new multi-year distribution growth spree. Your TFSA could love the raised…

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Investing

I’d Put $7,000 Into This Stock Before Canada’s AI Boom

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock might be the best way to play the Canadian AI revolution this August.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Want Income and Growth? Here Are the Best TSX Stocks to Buy

| Robin Brown

Looking for income and growth? These two TSX dividend stocks could deliver substantial total returns in the coming years.

Read more »