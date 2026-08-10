1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

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The stock is down 30% but still pricey, so buy slowly and watch growth risks.

Its revenue and profits are growing fast, helped by recurring subscription-style payments.

The dullest software in a portfolio can sometimes produce the most exciting return. A shopping app can be deleted before lunch. The system that moves a company’s freight, clears customs, and prevents tomorrow’s delivery schedule from becoming interpretive dance is considerably harder to replace.

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Super stickiness

That stickiness makes logistics software interesting for long-term investors. Every shipment creates data, paperwork, routing decisions, compliance checks, and payment information. Once thousands of customers connect to the same network, each additional carrier, shipper, or data source can make the platform more useful.

The need isn’t disappearing with slower economic growth. The World Trade Organization reported that merchandise-trade volume increased 3.2% year over year during the first quarter of 2026, despite severe shipping disruptions. Tariffs, sanctions, crowded cities, and impatient customers aren’t making trade simpler. They’re giving spreadsheets new ways to embarrass themselves.

A falling technology stock can therefore deserve attention when its share price weakens faster than its business. Investors buying during a stock market correction should look for recurring revenue, widening profits, and a product customers can’t casually abandon. One Waterloo company brings all three.

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The network behind global trade

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) operates a Global Logistics Network connecting shippers, carriers, and logistics providers. Its software handles customs filings, shipment tracking, route planning, freight payments, e-commerce fulfillment, and trade compliance. Those aren’t glamorous jobs, although neither is discovering a container has been vacationing at the wrong port.

The model produces highly repeatable revenue because customers pay for ongoing access and services. During the first quarter of fiscal 2027, revenue rose 15% to US$193.6 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 20% to US$89.8 million, producing an impressive 46% margin.

Management keeps expanding that network through acquisitions. In July, Descartes bought Latin American delivery-management company Drivin for US$30 million upfront. Drivin adds artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted route optimization, dispatching, and real-world delivery data, giving Descartes more capabilities to sell while opening a larger Latin American runway.

What the 28% drop changed

Descartes reached a 52-week high of $150.74. Its recent close of $108 represents a 28% decline. The pullback creates a better entry point into one of Canada’s stronger growth stocks, but the market hasn’t attached a bargain sticker just yet.

The shares still trade around 38 times trailing earnings. That price assumes Descartes stock will keep integrating acquisitions, protecting margins, and expanding organic growth. A global trade slowdown, AI-driven competition, weaker shipping volumes, acquisition mistakes, or customers trimming software spending could push the stock lower.

Foolish takeaway

All that said, build a position gradually and monitor organic growth rather than declaring the exact bottom found. “Hold forever” should describe the intended horizon, not permission to ignore a changing business.

Descartes stock owns an embedded network serving an essential job, generates recurring cash, and can keep adding products and customers without rebuilding its foundation. If global trade continues to become more complicated, today’s 28% retreat could give patient investors a much better seat for the company’s next decade of growth.