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1 Canadian Stock Down 42% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

TELUS’s painful 55% dividend cut may have turned a shaky payout into a more sustainable 5.6% yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Dividend safety depends on free cash flow, not years of payments or a high yield.
  • TELUS cut its dividend to save billions and focus on reducing heavy debt.
  • The stock fell hard, so buy slowly and treat it as a turnaround, not a sure thing.

A 55% dividend cut can turn a dependable retirement paycheque into confetti with one press release. It can also mark the moment an overextended payout finally becomes investable again. Income investors may hate the surgery, although the patient can emerge considerably healthier.

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Source: Getty Images

A dividend drop

A dividend is funded by cash, not corporate tradition. After paying operating costs and capital expenditures, a company needs enough left to cover the distribution, reduce debt, and keep the business competitive. A high yield supported by none of those things is simply a warning label wearing a percentage sign.

That makes the payout ratio more important than the payment history. The strongest Canadian dividend stocks leave breathing room for a difficult year. When management cuts an unsustainable dividend and commits the savings to debt reduction, new buyers may receive less income immediately but gain a better chance of collecting it for decades.

The share-price reaction can improve the deal further. A falling stock lifts the forward yield, provided investors use the new payment rather than the one that just disappeared. One familiar Canadian company now offers exactly that uncomfortable combination.

The dividend cut changed the math

TELUS (TSX:T) supplies wireless service, internet, television, security, and business connectivity. It also operates TELUS Health and TELUS Digital while investing in Canadian artificial-intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Those services produce recurring revenue because cancelling the household internet remains a surprisingly unpopular family activity.

On July 31, TELUS stock reset its quarterly dividend from $0.4184 to $0.1875 per share. The new $0.75 annual payment should save approximately $2.7 billion through 2028, with the cash directed toward debt reduction. Management also replaced its previous dividend-growth model with a target payout of 45% to 60% of trailing free cash flow.

The market responded with all the subtlety of a dropped piano. TELUS stock recently traded at about $13.25, down around 42% from its $23.18 52-week high. The reset dividend now produces a 5.6% yield. Buyers won’t receive the old payment, but they also aren’t paying the old share price.

Why the new income could last

TELUS stock still owns valuable PureFibre and 5G networks that would be enormously expensive to reproduce. Its major fibre build is approaching completion, which should eventually reduce capital intensity. TELUS Health and sovereign AI data centres add growth routes beyond a mature wireless market.

Second-quarter free cash flow increased 2% to $545 million even as several operating measures weakened. The lower dividend should allow more of that cash to remain inside the company, giving management room to repair the balance sheet, reinvest in the core network, and stop issuing discounted shares through its dividend-reinvestment plan.

A repair job, not a victory lap

The dividend cut happened for a reason. TELUS stock lowered its 2026 revenue, earnings, and free-cash-flow outlook as competition pressured prices and slower population growth reduced subscriber demand. Debt remains high, TELUS Digital is struggling, and another shortfall could delay the recovery. The new dividend is better covered, not guaranteed.

I’d buy gradually and keep TELUS stock within a diversified income portfolio. Purchasing in stages is especially useful during a stock market correction because a cheap stock can always discover a basement beneath the basement.

Bottom line

TELUS stock no longer offers the enormous dividend that helped create its current mess. That is precisely why the remaining 5.6% yield has a better chance of surviving. If free cash flow grows as network spending eases and management uses the savings to reduce debt, today’s painful reset could become the foundation for a much longer income stream.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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