1 Canadian Stock Down 42% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

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The stock fell hard, so buy slowly and treat it as a turnaround, not a sure thing.

A 55% dividend cut can turn a dependable retirement paycheque into confetti with one press release. It can also mark the moment an overextended payout finally becomes investable again. Income investors may hate the surgery, although the patient can emerge considerably healthier.

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A dividend drop

A dividend is funded by cash, not corporate tradition. After paying operating costs and capital expenditures, a company needs enough left to cover the distribution, reduce debt, and keep the business competitive. A high yield supported by none of those things is simply a warning label wearing a percentage sign.

That makes the payout ratio more important than the payment history. The strongest Canadian dividend stocks leave breathing room for a difficult year. When management cuts an unsustainable dividend and commits the savings to debt reduction, new buyers may receive less income immediately but gain a better chance of collecting it for decades.

The share-price reaction can improve the deal further. A falling stock lifts the forward yield, provided investors use the new payment rather than the one that just disappeared. One familiar Canadian company now offers exactly that uncomfortable combination.

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The dividend cut changed the math

TELUS (TSX:T) supplies wireless service, internet, television, security, and business connectivity. It also operates TELUS Health and TELUS Digital while investing in Canadian artificial-intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Those services produce recurring revenue because cancelling the household internet remains a surprisingly unpopular family activity.

On July 31, TELUS stock reset its quarterly dividend from $0.4184 to $0.1875 per share. The new $0.75 annual payment should save approximately $2.7 billion through 2028, with the cash directed toward debt reduction. Management also replaced its previous dividend-growth model with a target payout of 45% to 60% of trailing free cash flow.

The market responded with all the subtlety of a dropped piano. TELUS stock recently traded at about $13.25, down around 42% from its $23.18 52-week high. The reset dividend now produces a 5.6% yield. Buyers won’t receive the old payment, but they also aren’t paying the old share price.

Why the new income could last

TELUS stock still owns valuable PureFibre and 5G networks that would be enormously expensive to reproduce. Its major fibre build is approaching completion, which should eventually reduce capital intensity. TELUS Health and sovereign AI data centres add growth routes beyond a mature wireless market.

Second-quarter free cash flow increased 2% to $545 million even as several operating measures weakened. The lower dividend should allow more of that cash to remain inside the company, giving management room to repair the balance sheet, reinvest in the core network, and stop issuing discounted shares through its dividend-reinvestment plan.

A repair job, not a victory lap

The dividend cut happened for a reason. TELUS stock lowered its 2026 revenue, earnings, and free-cash-flow outlook as competition pressured prices and slower population growth reduced subscriber demand. Debt remains high, TELUS Digital is struggling, and another shortfall could delay the recovery. The new dividend is better covered, not guaranteed.

I’d buy gradually and keep TELUS stock within a diversified income portfolio. Purchasing in stages is especially useful during a stock market correction because a cheap stock can always discover a basement beneath the basement.

Bottom line

TELUS stock no longer offers the enormous dividend that helped create its current mess. That is precisely why the remaining 5.6% yield has a better chance of surviving. If free cash flow grows as network spending eases and management uses the savings to reduce debt, today’s painful reset could become the foundation for a much longer income stream.