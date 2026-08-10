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The Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Watch in 2026

It would be prudent of Investors to not buy even the best dividend stocks at any valuation. In this case, waiting for a meaningful pullback before buying could be smart.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Two TSX dividend stocks to watch in 2026: Magna International (TSX:MG) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), both high‑quality businesses with long‑term potential.
  • Magna posted strong Q2 results and raised 2026 guidance (EPS growth) but is cyclical and yields only about 2.8% at about $98, so consider waiting for a pullback.
  • RBC shows steady earnings and dividend growth with strong first half of the year results, but a 20‑year‑high valuation cuts its yield to about 2.4%, making patience prudent before buying.

Dividend stocks can be a powerful way for Canadian investors to build long-term wealth. But when a stock has already enjoyed a big rally, even if it has a great underlying business, it does not necessarily make it a great buy.

That’s an important distinction for investors watching the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in 2026. Two dividend-paying stocks that deserve a spot on the watchlist are Magna International (TSX:MG) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Both are solid businesses with long-term growth potential. However, investors may want to be patient before putting new money to work.

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Source: Getty Images

Magna International: Strong growth, but cyclical risks

Magna recently gave investors another reason to be optimistic after reporting strong second-quarter results and raising its 2026 guidance.

The auto-parts giant generated US$11 billion in second-quarter (Q2) sales, up 3.3% year over year. Income from operations before income taxes jumped 21% to US$599 million, while adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 16% to US$677 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 29% to US$1.86, and free cash flow doubled to US$617 million.

Management also raised its 2026 outlook. It now expects sales of US$41.3 to US$42.5 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.3% to 6.6%, and adjusted EPS of US$6.70 to US$7.30. Even the low end of that EPS forecast would represent roughly 17% growth from 2025.

That’s compelling growth for a dividend stock. Magna has also increased its dividend for approximately 16 consecutive years, while its 10-year dividend growth rate stands at 8.2%.

Still, investors shouldn’t forget that Magna is a cyclical company. Its most recent dividend increase was only about 2%, highlighting how much earnings and dividend growth can fluctuate during different stages of the economic cycle.

At around $98 per share, Magna yields roughly 2.8%. With little margin of safety at that price, patient investors may want to wait for a meaningful pullback before buying.

Royal Bank: A great bank at a pricey valuation

Royal Bank is arguably one of the strongest financial stocks on the TSX. Its businesses span personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and investment banking, giving it multiple avenues for long-term growth.

The bank has an impressive track record. Over the past 15 fiscal years, RBC increased adjusted EPS at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8%, while its dividend grew about 7% annually.

Recent results have been even stronger. During the first half of this fiscal year, RBC generated $35.4 billion in revenue, up 9.3% year over year. Adjusted EPS climbed 18% to $7.98, while return on equity improved to 17.4% from 15.5%.

The problem? 

RBC’s shares have surged to a 20-year-high valuation, pushing the dividend yield down to roughly 2.4%. That makes the stock considerably less attractive for income investors buying today.

The bottom line for dividend investors

Both Magna and RBC are excellent TSX dividend stocks to watch in 2026. But watching is not the same as buying.

Magna offers stronger potential growth but comes with greater cyclical risk. RBC provides a more defensive combination of dividend income and earnings growth, but its valuation leaves investors with little margin of safety.

For long-term investors, patience could be the key. Rather than chasing these stocks after strong rallies, waiting for a correction or a longer period of consolidation could provide a safer and more attractive entry point. After all, buying great Canadian companies at sensible prices is one of the simplest ways to improve long-term investment returns.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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