Here’s How I’d Turn a TFSA Into $300 a Month, Tax-Free

Getting paid every single month, without owing the Canada Revenue Agency a dime, sounds like a dream. This is precisely what a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is built for, and Canadian dividend stocks make it possible.
If you’ve ever wondered how much you’d need to invest to generate a $300 monthly income stream, this article walks through the math using one real world example: BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HOM.U).
For Canadians building passive income, monthly dividend stocks offer an extra edge. Instead of waiting three months between cheques, you get paid on a rhythm that matches your monthly bills. Rent, groceries, and utilities don’t wait for quarterly payouts, so why should your income?
I’ll explain how the numbers work, share what management is saying about the business right now, and why I believe monthly dividend stocks like this deserve a spot on your radar, as part of a diversified portfolio.
The math behind $300 a month
Let’s use BSR REIT as our working example. The trust currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.046 per share, which translates to a forward yield of 4.6%.
|COMPANY
|RECENT PRICE
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|DIVIDEND
|TOTAL PAYOUT
|FREQUENCY
|BSR REIT
|$12.26
|6,429
|$0.047
|$300
|Monthly
To collect $300 a month, or $3,600 a year, in dividends, you would need to own about 6,429 units of the REIT. At current prices, that’s an investment of roughly $78,820.
The point isn’t that you need to write one giant cheque today. Reinvesting dividends, adding new contributions each year, and letting your position compound can realistically help you achieve your financial goals.
BSR REIT owns and manages 26 garden-style apartment communities with 7,170 units, concentrated in fast-growing U.S. Sunbelt markets.
About 90% of its net operating income comes from what management calls the “Texas Triangle,” namely Austin, Dallas, and Houston. These metros have posted some of the strongest population growth of any metro area south of the border.
New apartment supply, which has weighed on rents across Texas for the past two years, is finally easing. According to the company’s own data, apartment deliveries in Austin are projected to fall by roughly 43% this year, with further declines expected in Dallas and Houston.
Fewer new buildings competing for tenants generally means better pricing power for existing landlords like BSR.
CEO Dan Oberste summed up the setup on the company’s most recent earnings call, saying the REIT is “in an ideal position to drive growth on a per unit basis as market conditions steadily improve,” pointing to the trust’s high-quality portfolio and value-adding lease-up properties, and the fact that it has no debt or swap maturities due this year.
In a world where refinancing risk has hurt plenty of REITs, operating with a clean balance sheet for the year ahead gives management room to focus on operations instead of scrambling to cover debt payments.
Should you buy BSR REIT for dividend income?
I like BSR REIT as a monthly income idea for investors who want exposure to U.S. rental housing without owning property directly.
The combination of a shrinking supply pipeline, strong population growth in its core markets, and a management team that just refinanced its way to zero 2026 maturities gives this REIT a reasonable path toward steady, growing cash flow.
The yield near 4.6% is attractive without looking unsustainable, and the monthly payout structure fits neatly into an income-focused TFSA strategy.
No single stock, however solid, should carry your entire retirement income strategy.
Smart investors spread their bets across several quality dividend payers in different sectors, so that a slowdown in one industry, like apartment rentals, doesn’t sink the whole portfolio.