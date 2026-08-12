Franco-Nevada stock could be a good long-term hedge for fiat currency and inflation, especially when the stock pulls back meaningfully in market corrections.

Down 1% After Earnings, Is Franco-Nevada a Good Stock to Buy Now?

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With strong cash flow, 18 consecutive years of dividend increases (10‑yr growth 6.2%, latest +15.8%) and shares about 13% below analyst targets, it’s a watch-list candidate for long-term gold exposure — a deeper pullback could be a better entry.

Shares slipped about 1% after hours, but Franco‑Nevada’s capital-light royalty/streaming model and diversified mix (70% gold, 14% silver, 8% oil; about 41% North America, about 40% South America) reduce operational mining risk.

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) just delivered another strong quarter, with revenue and adjusted earnings surging year over year. Yet shares slipped about 1% in after-hours trading, following the earnings release. For investors looking for exposure to gold without taking on the operational risks of mining, this pullback could be worth a closer look.

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Franco-Nevada’s royalty model is a big attraction

Gold royalty and streaming company Franco-Nevada reported its second-quarter (Q2) results yesterday. While the stock was down about 1% following the announcement, investors shouldn’t necessarily read too much into that modest move.

After all, Franco-Nevada isn’t a traditional mining company. It doesn’t operate mines, develop projects, or spend heavily on exploration. Instead, it provides upfront capital to mining companies in exchange for a percentage of future production or revenue through royalties and streams.

That business model can be particularly attractive when commodity prices are strong. Franco-Nevada gets exposure to higher gold and other commodity prices without directly bearing the same labour, energy, equipment, and operating-cost pressures that miners face.

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It also gives the company a highly diversified portfolio. In Q2, gold accounted for 70% of revenue, followed by silver at 14% and oil at 8%. Geographically, 41% of revenue came from Canada and the U.S., 40% from South America, 7% from Central America and Mexico, and 12% from elsewhere.

For investors, that diversification can make Franco-Nevada a lower-risk way to gain precious metals exposure.

The numbers make a compelling case

Franco-Nevada’s Q2 results were impressive. Revenue jumped 57% year over year to US$580.9 million, while gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) sold increased 18% to 132,405. Operating cash flow climbed 12% to US$482.5 million.

Meanwhile, net income increased 43% to US$354 million, or US$1.84 per share. Adjusted net income rose 46% to US$349.2 million, or US$1.81 per share, while adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, surged 45% to US$529.7 million, or US$2.75 per share.

The first half of 2026 was even stronger. Revenue soared 67% to US$1.23 billion, while operating cash flow increased 39% to US$1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 63% to US$1.12 billion.

Those gains were supported by higher precious-metal and energy prices, increased GEOs sold, stronger performance from assets like Antapaccay, Antamina, South Arturo, and Musselwhite, and contributions from newly acquired or recently producing properties such as Côté Gold, Casa Berardi, Valentine, and Porcupine.

Is the gold stock a buy now?

The 1% post-earnings decline doesn’t appear to change Franco-Nevada’s long-term investment thesis. For investors who believe gold prices can remain elevated, the company offers a compelling combination of commodity exposure, diversification, strong cash flow, and a capital-light business model.

The dividend is another reason to consider the stock. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend for roughly 18 consecutive years. Its 10-year dividend growth rate is 6.2%, while its most recent increase was a robust 15.8%.

With shares trading about 13% below the analyst consensus price target, the gold stock could be an attractive option for long-term investors. It may not exactly be a bargain right now, but a further pullback could provide a better entry point.

For investors seeking gold exposure without taking on the risks of exploration or operating mines, Franco-Nevada looks like a stock worth keeping on the watch list.