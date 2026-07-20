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1 Stock That Could Surge as Canada Launches Tariff Retaliation

A 25% tariff can shift buying toward Canadian suppliers, and Algoma Steel is a beaten-down way to bet on that trend.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canada kept tariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum, and autos, which could support domestic steel pricing and demand.
  • Algoma is transitioning to electric arc furnace steelmaking, which could lower costs and improve flexibility once ramp-up succeeds.
  • The stock is highly speculative, because execution, weak demand, and trade escalation could keep losses going.

A 25% tariff can change where billions of dollars flow, and Canada has kept that pressure firmly aimed at American steel, aluminum, and automobiles. Trade wars usually create more losers than winners, but they can also push governments and businesses to buy closer to home. One deeply discounted Canadian steel stock could therefore benefit if that shift gathers speed.

Metals

Image source: Getty Images

What Canada’s response means

Canada removed most of its broad counter-tariffs on U.S. goods in September 2025, but kept tariffs on American steel, aluminum, and automobiles. The federal government also extended measures limiting certain steel imports, with a 50% tariff applying when imports exceed established quotas.

These policies aim to prevent foreign steel from flooding Canada while domestic producers lose access to the U.S. market. They could also encourage infrastructure projects, manufacturers, and governments to source more material domestically. Tariffs remain a rather expensive way to inspire patriotism, but here we are.

Investors should not assume every Canadian industrial company wins automatically. Higher material costs can squeeze manufacturers, while slowing trade can reduce demand. Anyone entering this part of the market should understand the volatility that can accompany a broader stock market correction.

Still, one company offers unusually direct exposure to Canada’s push for domestic steel. That’s Algoma Steel Group (TSX:ASTL).

Meet Algoma Steel

Algoma stock produces steel plate and hot-rolled sheet products in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Its steel serves construction, energy, manufacturing, defence, transportation, and other industries Canada increasingly views as strategically important.

The company also completed a major operational reset. Algoma stock permanently shut its traditional blast furnace and coke-making operations in January 2026 as it moved toward electric arc furnace steelmaking. The nearly $1-billion project should eventually improve production flexibility, lower operating costs, and sharply reduce carbon emissions.

Why the stock could surge

Algoma stock’s latest numbers still look messy, but one figure shows the potential. Revenue earned per ton of steel sold rose 20.5% year over year during the first quarter to $1,327. Stronger pricing could become far more valuable once the new furnaces reach efficient production levels.

Canadian counter-tariffs could support that pricing by making U.S. steel more expensive at home. Import safeguards may also reduce competition from overseas producers, while public infrastructure, defence spending, and domestic procurement could create another source of demand.

The valuation reflects plenty of bad news. Algoma stock recently carried a market capitalization of roughly $547 million, far below the expected cost of its electric arc furnace transformation. That comparison does not automatically make the stock cheap, since investors must account for debt, losses, and execution risk. It does show how little confidence the market currently places in the turnaround.

Investors comfortable researching speculative Canadian value stocks may see opportunity in those low expectations. Algoma stock would not need perfect conditions to rally. It would need the furnace ramp to improve, domestic orders to rise, and cash losses to shrink.

The risk is substantial

Algoma stock remains a turnaround stock, not a dependable blue-chip investment. U.S. tariffs have damaged exports, production volumes have fallen, and the new operating system still needs to prove itself. Government financing provides breathing room, but it does not guarantee profitability.

Retaliatory tariffs could also raise costs across Canada or trigger further U.S. action. A prolonged trade fight may weaken the economy and reduce steel demand, cancelling out some of the protection Algoma stock receives at home.

Bottom line

Algoma stock offers a risky but direct way to invest in Canada’s effort to protect domestic industry. Stronger Canadian demand, supportive trade measures, and a successful electric furnace ramp could transform today’s depressed valuation. Investors should keep the position small, but the stock deserves a watch-list spot while Canada’s steel strategy continues to take shape.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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