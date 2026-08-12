Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Prediction: A $1,000 Investment in IonQ Could Be Worth This Much by 2028 as Revenue Soars 287% and Its Backlog Grows Even Faster

Prediction: A $1,000 Investment in IonQ Could Be Worth This Much by 2028 as Revenue Soars 287% and Its Backlog Grows Even Faster

IonQ just delivered stellar second-quarter financial results.

Posted by
Adam Spatacco
Adam began writing for the Fool in 2021 and focuses primarily on the technology, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors. His background includes working as a financial analyst in a variety of roles ranging from corporate M&A, capital raising, financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, treasury operations, and investor relations.
Published
| More on:

This article first appeared on our U.S. website.

Quantum computing stands at the frontier of technological disruption, promising to solve problems that standard systems struggle to tackle. For investors focused on artificial intelligence (AI), the opportunity is clear: Quantum systems can accelerate machine learning, optimize complex models, and unlock new layers of computational power that amplify AI’s broader impact.

Management consulting firm McKinsey & Company projects that quantum computing could generate as much as US$2.7 trillion in economic value by 2035, transforming industries from pharmaceuticals to financial services.

Against this backdrop, IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) has emerged as a standout pure play, distinguished by its vertically integrated business model that spans hardware, software, networking, and manufacturing.

With IonQ’s business accelerating, the question for investors is whether the stock represents a compelling buy as momentum builds.

AI investing could have upward trajectory

Source: Getty Images

IonQ’s revenue is surging, and visibility is expanding

IonQ’s second-quarter financial results underscored explosive demand. Revenue reached US$80 million, an increase of 287% year over year, and came in well ahead of earlier projections. Organic growth proved especially robust, with management affirming confidence in delivering 100% organic expansion for the full year.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) surged 297% year during the past year to US$485 million, providing multiyear visibility into future sales. IonQ’s filings indicate that it expects roughly half of this backlog to convert into revenue during the next year, reinforcing the durability of the company’s near-term trajectory.

Does IonQ’s valuation make sense?

IonQ currently boasts a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 62. Although this is a meaningful discount from recent-year peaks, the multiple remains elevated relative to traditional technology peers — particularly given the company’s heavy investment phase.

During the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) losses totaled US$120 million — reflecting continued spending on research, development, and platform scaling. Although IonQ’s valuation profile has retreated from earlier exuberance, smart investors are still weighing whether its premium adequately accounts for the company’s operating deficits.

Does IonQ stock have upside?

One important detail to note from IonQ’s latest earnings report is that 2026 guidance excludes any contribution from the recently completed acquisition of SkyWater Technology. This omission is significant because the deal, alongside other recent acquisitions that are still being integrated, expands manufacturing capacity and accelerates progress toward fault-tolerant systems. Combined with the company’s surging order backlog, IonQ’s growth trajectory during the next couple of years could very well exceed current expectations.

Even if IonQ’s PS multiple remains unchanged during the next two years, the simple scaling of revenue toward the 2028 average analyst estimate of US$780 million would be enough to lift the company’s market capitalization from roughly US$17.4 billion today to about US$48.4 billion. That expansion produces an implied share price near $128 — nearly tripling your investment. This math shows that a modest $1,000 investment in IonQ stock today could reach more than $2,900 in just the next couple of years, implying upside of nearly 297%.

This forecast demonstrates that IonQ does not need any multiple expansion for the stock to deliver substantial returns. Revenue growth itself is enough to generate meaningful share price appreciation. That said, this forecast rests on a series of optimistic assumptions around sustained execution, successful acquisition integrations, and broader market adoption of quantum systems.

Considerable operational hurdles definitely remain. Even so, the combination of a strong order backlog, vertical integration, and an expanding footprint creates an promising opportunity for patient investors willing to take on the risks inherent in a still-nascent pocket of the AI realm.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Company Could Cash In Big on the Data Centre Boom

| Joey Frenette

Celestica (TSX:CLS) has been surging due to its promising spot in the AI revolution.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Tech Stocks

1 Stellar Canadian Stock Down 26% From Its High to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 28% pullback in Descartes may be a chance to buy a sticky logistics software platform that could get stronger…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Chasing Income and Growth? Here Are the TSX Stocks I’d Buy

| Puja Tayal

Navigate the world of TSX stocks: income vs. growth. Understand their traits to make informed investment decisions in Canada.

Read more »

Digital brain hologram on future tech background. Productivity of AI evolution
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Companies Are Cashing In on AI — Not Just Talking About it

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies are converting AI driven demand into strong revenue, earnings, and recurring cash flow.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Why MDA Stock Jumped 16% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $474 million contract boost sent MDA soaring because backlog turns future revenue from a guess into a signed plan.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

MDA vs. SpaceX: How a Canadian Space Stock Can Still Win

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A fresh $474-million satellite order is strengthening MDA’s “picks-and-shovels” space thesis without trying to out-SpaceX SpaceX.

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Tech Stocks

Analysts Agree: These Canadian Stocks Are Strong Buys

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two “Strong Buy” Canadian stocks are getting near-unanimous analyst love, but only one still looks reasonably priced.

Read more »

some investments are riskier than others
Tech Stocks

This Trillion-Dollar AI Stock Offers Better Quantum Computing Exposure Than IonQ, Rigetti, or D-Wave at a Multi-Year Valuation Low

| Motley Fool Staff

Microsoft offers a lower-risk way to invest in the future of quantum computing by combining established AI and cloud leadership…

Read more »