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Got $10,000 for a TFSA? This Dividend Stock Could Start Paying You Now

A $10,000 TFSA investment can already start generating tax-free dividend income without chasing an extreme yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, but unused contribution room carries forward.
  • Fifty-two Canadian Tire shares would currently generate about $374 in annual dividend income.
  • Canadian Tire's normalized earnings per share rose 10.4% last quarter.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) doesn’t need six figures before it can start behaving like an income account. With $10,000, you can already buy enough of a solid Canadian dividend stock to collect meaningful cash every quarter. Reinvest those dividends and the income can start buying more income. That said, there’s one detail to check before moving a dollar.

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

Check the room

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000. That doesn’t mean you’re limited to contributing $7,000 this year. Unused contribution room carries forward, and withdrawals from previous years are generally added back the following January.

Someone with at least $10,000 of available room could contribute the entire amount. Someone with only this year’s $7,000 cannot. What’s more, overcontributions are generally taxed at 1% per month while the excess remains in the account. Once the room is confirmed, I want the investment doing more than producing the biggest yield I can find.

Don’t chase the monster yield

A 9% dividend looks wonderful until the business can no longer afford it. I’d rather own a company with earnings supporting the payout, room to keep investing, and a reason profits could be larger five years from now.

One name I’ve come back to after screening some of the more familiar TSX income stocks is Canadian Tire (TSX: CTC.A). Yes, the company selling hockey sticks and windshield washer fluid can also be a useful dividend compounder.

Canadian Tire owns its namesake stores alongside SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, its Financial Services business, and a controlling interest in CT real estate investment trust (REIT). That gives investors retail, credit-card income, and real estate exposure under one very Canadian roof.

The business is moving

Second-quarter normalized diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 10.4% year over year to $3.94. That’s the metric I care about most here because growing earnings make the dividend easier to fund.

Management is also pushing its True North strategy, which ties together stores, e-commerce, personalized Triangle Rewards offers, and loyalty partnerships. Loyalty sales grew 3.1% in the first half and continued to outpace non-loyalty sales. Canadian Tire has already linked Triangle with Petro-Canada, RBC, and WestJet, with Tim Hortons joining the program this fall.

What $10,000 buys

Canadian Tire currently pays $1.80 per share quarterly, or $7.20 annually. At writing, the company trades at about $192.18, so here’s what $10,000 could produce.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CTC.A$192.1852$7.20$374.40Quarterly$9,993.36

That’s a yield of roughly 3.7%. It isn’t enormous, but that’s fine. The dividend has also risen from $1.30 quarterly in early 2022 to today’s $1.80. Dividend growth isn’t guaranteed, but I’d rather start around 3.7% with room for future increases than stretch for a fragile payout. Holding shares inside a TFSA also means eligible dividends and capital gains can compound tax-free.

Considerations

Canadian Tire still depends on Canadian consumers. High borrowing costs, unemployment, tariff-related merchandise costs, or weaker discretionary spending could pressure sales. Core Canadian Tire comparable sales were actually down 0.8% last quarter, even as SportChek and Mark’s performed better.

The shares aren’t bargain-bin cheap either. At $192.18, CTC.A trades around 13 times forward earnings after a strong run. That’s reasonable enough for me to consider buying, but not cheap enough to ignore the risks. For investors building a broader basket of Canadian dividend stocks, I’d keep the position diversified alongside other sectors.

Bottom line

With sufficient TFSA room, $10,000 could buy 52 Canadian Tire shares today and generate about $374 in annual dividend income. Of course, that won’t replace a paycheque. However, it can start one.

Reinvest the payments, keep adding when you can, and today’s $374 could become a much more interesting number a decade from now.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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