Got $10,000 for a TFSA? This Dividend Stock Could Start Paying You Now

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) doesn’t need six figures before it can start behaving like an income account. With $10,000, you can already buy enough of a solid Canadian dividend stock to collect meaningful cash every quarter. Reinvest those dividends and the income can start buying more income. That said, there’s one detail to check before moving a dollar.

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Check the room

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000. That doesn’t mean you’re limited to contributing $7,000 this year. Unused contribution room carries forward, and withdrawals from previous years are generally added back the following January.

Someone with at least $10,000 of available room could contribute the entire amount. Someone with only this year’s $7,000 cannot. What’s more, overcontributions are generally taxed at 1% per month while the excess remains in the account. Once the room is confirmed, I want the investment doing more than producing the biggest yield I can find.

Don’t chase the monster yield

A 9% dividend looks wonderful until the business can no longer afford it. I’d rather own a company with earnings supporting the payout, room to keep investing, and a reason profits could be larger five years from now.

One name I’ve come back to after screening some of the more familiar TSX income stocks is Canadian Tire (TSX: CTC.A). Yes, the company selling hockey sticks and windshield washer fluid can also be a useful dividend compounder.

Canadian Tire owns its namesake stores alongside SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, its Financial Services business, and a controlling interest in CT real estate investment trust (REIT). That gives investors retail, credit-card income, and real estate exposure under one very Canadian roof.

The business is moving

Second-quarter normalized diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 10.4% year over year to $3.94. That’s the metric I care about most here because growing earnings make the dividend easier to fund.

Management is also pushing its True North strategy, which ties together stores, e-commerce, personalized Triangle Rewards offers, and loyalty partnerships. Loyalty sales grew 3.1% in the first half and continued to outpace non-loyalty sales. Canadian Tire has already linked Triangle with Petro-Canada, RBC, and WestJet, with Tim Hortons joining the program this fall.

What $10,000 buys

Canadian Tire currently pays $1.80 per share quarterly, or $7.20 annually. At writing, the company trades at about $192.18, so here’s what $10,000 could produce.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CTC.A $192.18 52 $7.20 $374.40 Quarterly $9,993.36

That’s a yield of roughly 3.7%. It isn’t enormous, but that’s fine. The dividend has also risen from $1.30 quarterly in early 2022 to today’s $1.80. Dividend growth isn’t guaranteed, but I’d rather start around 3.7% with room for future increases than stretch for a fragile payout. Holding shares inside a TFSA also means eligible dividends and capital gains can compound tax-free.

Considerations

Canadian Tire still depends on Canadian consumers. High borrowing costs, unemployment, tariff-related merchandise costs, or weaker discretionary spending could pressure sales. Core Canadian Tire comparable sales were actually down 0.8% last quarter, even as SportChek and Mark’s performed better.

The shares aren’t bargain-bin cheap either. At $192.18, CTC.A trades around 13 times forward earnings after a strong run. That’s reasonable enough for me to consider buying, but not cheap enough to ignore the risks. For investors building a broader basket of Canadian dividend stocks, I’d keep the position diversified alongside other sectors.

Bottom line

With sufficient TFSA room, $10,000 could buy 52 Canadian Tire shares today and generate about $374 in annual dividend income. Of course, that won’t replace a paycheque. However, it can start one.

Reinvest the payments, keep adding when you can, and today’s $374 could become a much more interesting number a decade from now.