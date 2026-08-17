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This 4% Dividend Stock Is More Than Just a High Yield: Here’s Why

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) might be one of the best dividend deals this summer.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • A 4% yield looks appealing as stocks rise and many telecom names keep sliding, so the focus is on dividend payers that can hold up in a tough industry.
  • Rogers looks like a beaten-down value play with a ~4% yield and a very low P/E, plus Shaw synergies, lower future spending, and Prem Watsa buying shares as a confidence signal.

Higher yields are getting harder to come by, but that’s only natural in a bull market where stocks just keep moving higher while yields look to fall. Of course, with great earnings growth comes faster, and perhaps more generous, dividend growth. But, at this pace, it feels like capital gains could drive yields far lower.

Either way, a 4% dividend yield is suddenly considered quite attractive, especially as investors look to opt for dividend stocks that aren’t nosediving with no bottom in sight. Undoubtedly, some of the telecom names have been free-falling endlessly in the past three years. And while the telecom industry remains a tough place to compete, I do think that the industry is all about the haves and have-nots.

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen

Source: Getty Images

Rogers Communications: Deep value hiding in plain sight?

When it comes to Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B), it’s been more of a have-not when you look at the longer-term chart. However, when you consider the sharp bounce off the 2025 lows, I think it’s more evident that Rogers Communications may very well be the best of the Big Three.

Now, the stock is still down from its all-time highs, but, at the very least, the shares have been able to climb around 50% off of rock-bottom levels. Now that shares are consolidating again, I do think that value investors might have a chance to pick up shares while they hover on the lower end of the consolidation range, at a few dollars below $50 per share. Upon first glance, shares of RCI.B might seem like a deep-value trap more than a real value play that could surge to the upside.

The shares trade at 4.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), which is pretty absurd for a company that generates as much cash as Rogers does. With a good mix of sports assets that provides investors a chance to own some teams within their favourite leagues (whether that’s the Maple Leafs of the NHL or the Blue Jays, Canada’s MLB team), Rogers definitely brings some unique, even exciting assets to the table beyond the telecom business. It’s a fun “trophy” asset to brag about, especially as Rogers takes 100% control over MLSE (Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment).

With solid synergies juiced from the acquisition of Shaw Communications and a dividend that’s large enough to keep most income investors satiated without stressing out the balance sheet, I do think Rogers stands out as more of a real value play that will pay investors to wait things out, rather than a trap that’s stuck in limbo for a while longer while industry headwinds linger for longer. Moving ahead, expect Rogers to turn CapEx down a few notches while the firm trims debt and pays the dividend.

Prem Watsa’s bet

Perhaps the biggest reason to believe in the Rogers value case is the vote of confidence from Prem Watsa, the man known as the Warren Buffett of Canada. Through his firm, Fairfax Financial, Watsa picked up more than 150,000 shares in the last (second) quarter.

Indeed, Mr. Watsa is a classic deep-value seeker who’s all about dirt-cheap cash generators that have a high chance of returning to their former glory. As the firm cleans up the balance sheet while finding a way forward in spite of industry uncertainties, I do think that investors looking to punch a ticket will be in some great company.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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