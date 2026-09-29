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Are You Spending More Just to Use Your Credit Card Perks?

Credit-card rewards lose their appeal quickly when earning them pushes you to spend money you never planned to spend.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A 2% reward on an unnecessary $500 purchase leaves you $490 poorer.
  • TD's premium Aeroplan offer requires $24,000 of annual spending to earn the full bonus.
  • TD's adjusted earnings per share rose 26% last quarter as its retail businesses grew.

A free flight gets expensive fast if you bought $2,000 of stuff you didn’t need to earn it. Credit card rewards are designed to make spending feel productive. Points pile up, airport lounges beckon, and a welcome bonus sits just one spending threshold away.

The calculation is simple. If you wouldn’t have made the purchase without the reward, the reward probably didn’t save you money. That makes premium cards worth checking for something beyond their annual fee.

shopper carries paper bags with purchases

Source: Getty Images

Count the real cost

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada recommends comparing the rewards and benefits you expect to use against annual fees and other costs. I’d go one step further and check what you spent to earn them. Suppose a card effectively returns 2% in rewards.

EXTRA SPENDINGREWARDS AT 2%MONEY SPENT AFTER REWARD
$100$2$98
$500$10$490
$1,000$20$980
$2,000$40$1,960

Spending an extra $500 doesn’t earn you $10. It costs you $490 after the reward. Welcome bonuses can make this harder to spot because the prizes are larger.

Toronto-Dominion Bank‘s (TSX: TD) Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege card currently offers up to 100,000 Aeroplan points. Reaching the full bonus requires $24,000 of spending within the first 12 months.

If $24,000 already matches your normal spending, great. If you’re booking another weekend away because the bonus deadline is approaching, Aeroplan may be winning this arrangement.

Perks need a purpose

The same rule applies to benefits. TD’s premium Aeroplan card includes Maple Leaf Lounge access, checked-bag benefits, and a NEXUS statement credit. TD estimates the total first-year offer could reach $3,300 in value, depending on how the benefits and points are used.

Yet the annual fee is $599. Someone travelling frequently with Air Canada could extract significant value. Someone taking one flight a year may be paying hundreds of dollars for benefits that look excellent on a comparison page and remain untouched in real life.

Carrying a balance makes the economics worse. The card currently charges 22% interest on purchases. Points aren’t exactly defeating that. So before chasing another reward, I’d use a budget or spending plan and ask whether the purchase existed before the promotion did.

Follow the spending

There’s another side to this behaviour. Banks want their card at the top of your wallet because every purchase can strengthen the customer relationship and generate revenue. That’s why TD interests me.

TD is Canada’s largest credit card issuer, according to my master analyst research. It also has a large Canadian retail franchise spanning chequing accounts, mortgages, investments, insurance, and wealth management. A credit card can become the front door to all of it.

TD’s third-quarter results showed how valuable those customer relationships can be. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 26% year over year to $2.77. Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking produced record revenue of $5.5 billion, up 5%, while net income increased 7% to $2.1 billion. The bank also reported higher U.S. revenue partly because of its strategic card-platform conversion.

Considerations

TD’s turnaround is progressing, but the stock has run higher. At $169 at writing, shares trade around 16 times forward earnings and sit close to their 52-week high. The quarterly dividend is $1.12, or $4.48 annualized, producing a yield near 2.7%.

Investors looking at Canadian dividend stocks also need to remember TD’s largest unresolved issue. Its U.S. business remains constrained by an asset cap imposed after its anti-money-laundering failures.

TD’s Canadian franchise remains the stronger part of the business, while deeper customer relationships remain central to improving U.S. returns.

Bottom line

Credit card rewards work best when they reward spending you were already going to do. If a perk changes what you buy, how much you spend, or how often you travel, calculate the cost before celebrating the points.

Banks understand how powerful those incentives can be. That’s one reason TD wants more customers reaching for its cards. As an investor, I like the revenue opportunity. As a cardholder, I’d make the bank work harder for my money.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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