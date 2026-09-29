This Canadian staple company may not be the most exciting TSX stock, but its essential businesses and efficiency-focused growth plans could make boring look pretty rewarding over time.

This Canadian Staple Is Boring on Purpose — and Your Portfolio Will Thank You

Metro is expanding discount stores and cutting costs, with restructuring expected to improve annual net earnings by about $15 million by the end of fiscal 2028.

Its latest quarter was hit hard by the Laval labour dispute, which has now ended after a new collective agreement was ratified.

If your portfolio already has plenty of fast-moving stocks, adding a company built around groceries, prescriptions, and everyday essentials may not sound very exciting. But that boring quality is exactly what makes low-volatility stocks like Metro (TSX: MRU) so interesting to me.

Metro’s business relies mainly on purchases Canadians make week after week rather than the latest market trend, providing dependable demand that can be especially valuable during uncertain economic conditions. Metro hasn’t had an easy year, as a lengthy labour dispute in Quebec weighed on its latest results and pressured its stock. However, that disruption is now ending, while the company continues investing in discount stores, efficiency improvements, and long-term growth.

In this article, I’ll explain why this intentionally boring Canadian staple stock could be an attractive choice for patient investors to consider now.

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Why Metro earns the boring label

Headquartered in Montreal, Metro operates or services roughly 1,000 food stores and about 640 pharmacies across Quebec and Ontario. Its network largely includes familiar banners such as Metro, Food Basics, Super C, Jean Coutu, and Brunet.

At the time of writing, MRU stock traded at $90.60 per share with a market cap of about $18.9 billion and a 1.8% annualized dividend yield. Its shares haven’t seen any notable movement over the last year and have gone down 8% so far in 2026. Despite that, the stock has still delivered a 30% positive return over three years.

Recent weakness in MRU stock came during a difficult stretch for Metro’s food operations. A labour dispute at its Laval produce distribution centre began at the end of March 2026 and disrupted the company’s Quebec food network. But the good news is that recently, employees ratified a new five-and-a-half-year collective agreement. Following that, Metro’s operations are expected to gradually resume.

A difficult quarter with a clear culprit

That labour disruption explains why this otherwise steady Canadian staple stock posted much weaker results in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in July). Metro’s sales for the quarter rose 1.4% year over year (YoY) to about $7 billion, backed by new store openings. However, its food same-store sales declined 1.5% from a year ago as the Laval dispute affected its Quebec business.

On the brighter side, its pharmacy business still performed well. The retailer’s pharmacy same-store sales climbed 4.8%, including 6.4% growth in prescription drugs, while online food sales jumped 16.3%.

The pressure was far more visible in its profits as Metro’s net earnings fell 34.6% YoY to $211.3 million last quarter, while adjusted net earnings dropped 20.9%. The company estimated that the labour conflict hurt its third-quarter results by $90 million.

Even with those temporary challenges, its sales for the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2026 rose 2.8% YoY. Meanwhile, Metro also returned $154.1 million to shareholders through share repurchases during the third quarter alone.

Why the long-term story still works

With the labour dispute resolved, Metro’s investment appeal could shift back toward the less dramatic things it does well, including expanding value-focused stores and controlling costs.

The retailer is accelerating its discount strategy and plans to convert 10 Metro locations in Ontario to the Food Basics banner. It also intends to close one store, a satellite warehouse, and its dedicated Montreal e-commerce fulfilment centre. Now, Metro plans to use its existing store network to expand delivery while lowering its cost structure. Those restructuring efforts are expected to improve its annual net earnings by about $15 million by the end of fiscal 2028.

At the same time, Metro opened five stores in its latest quarter and continues expanding its discount banners as shoppers search for better value. Given these solid long-term fundamentals, Metro’s essential food and pharmacy businesses, modest dividend, improving efficiency, and discount expansion clearly give this boring Canadian staple a solid foundation for long-term compounding.