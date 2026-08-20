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If You’re 50 and Behind on Retirement Savings, Waiting Is No Longer a Plan

Starting at 50 can still build meaningful retirement savings, but waiting even five years can dramatically shrink what compounding can do.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Investing $7,000 per year starting now can grow far more than starting later, because time is the main driver of compounding.
  • CPP and OAS may cover basics, but they likely won’t replace a full income, so automate TFSA/RRSP contributions.
  • Manulife offers dividend income plus long-term retirement-demand exposure, but it should be one diversified holding.

Retirement doesn’t send a warning letter on your 50th birthday. It simply keeps moving closer while every unused year becomes considerably more expensive to replace. That’s the uncomfortable bit. The encouraging bit is that 15 years can still do an impressive amount of financial heavy lifting.

Someone investing $7,000 annually from age 50 through 64 could accumulate approximately $176,000 by 65, assuming an average annual return of 7%. Wait until 55, and the same annual investment would grow to roughly $97,000. That five-year delay doesn’t merely remove $35,000 of contributions. It potentially removes almost $79,000 from the finish line.

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.

Source: Getty Images

Government benefits may not close the gap

The average new Canada Pension Plan (CPP) retirement pension at 65 was $877.01 per month in the third quarter of 2026. Even adding the maximum monthly Old Age Security payment of $751.97 produces only about $1,629 per month before tax. Actual amounts depend on earnings, contribution history, residence, and income, so hoping Ottawa will handle everything isn’t much of a retirement strategy.

A better plan starts by finding every available dollar. The 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) limit is $7,000, and unused room carries forward. Withdrawals are tax-free, don’t reduce income-tested federal benefits, and generally return as contribution room the following calendar year. Investors should check their personal room before contributing, since the annual limit and actual available room aren’t always twins.

A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can be equally useful during higher-earning years because eligible contributions reduce taxable income. The refund can then be invested instead of mysteriously turning into patio furniture. Whether using an RRSP or investing inside a TFSA, the important step is automating contributions now rather than waiting for life to become less expensive. Life has shown little interest in that arrangement.

Long-term

A retirement portfolio shouldn’t depend entirely on one company, particularly when the investor is already catching up. Within a diversified portfolio, however, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) could provide a useful combination of earnings growth, dividends, and exposure to global retirement demand.

Manulife stock sells insurance, retirement products, and wealth-management services across Canada, the United States, and Asia. Its customers pay premiums or investment fees, while the company invests capital and earns income over long periods. An aging global population should keep demand growing, particularly across its Asian markets.

The latest quarter suggests the business isn’t waiting around either. Core earnings increased 12% year over year to $1.9 billion, while core earnings per share rose 16% to $1.09. Manulife stock maintained a strong 136% LICAT capital ratio, comfortably supporting its operations and shareholder returns.

Growing strength

Management is also removing old baggage. Manulife stock agreed to transfer the biometric risk attached to $3.2 billion of long-term-care insurance reserves to Munich Re. Once completed, its three recent reinsurance transactions will have reduced long-term-care risk by 24%, leaving the company less exposed to expensive claims from older policies.

Manulife stock trades at approximately 16.5 times trailing earnings and yields about 3.2% at writing. Its $0.485 quarterly dividend was increased by 10.2% earlier this year. A $7,000 investment would purchase 114 full shares for $6,958.56 and produce approximately $221.16 in annual dividends, assuming the payment remains unchanged. Based on its 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR), here’s what that could look like over five years with dividends reinvested.

YEARESTIMATED INVESTMENT VALUETOTAL GROWTH
Initial investment$6,958.56
Year 1$8,167.96$1,209.40
Year 2$9,587.55$2,628.99
Year 3$11,253.86$4,295.30
Year 4$13,209.79$6,251.23
Year 5$15,505.65$8,547.09

Being behind doesn’t mean loading a retirement account with speculative stocks and asking for a miracle. Manulife stock still faces risks from market declines, interest rate movements, insurance claims, and slower Asian growth. Its share price and dividend aren’t guaranteed, making diversification essential.

Bottom line

The real recovery tool is compound growth, supported by larger contributions, reinvested dividends, and fewer wasted years. Starting at 50 won’t recreate the portfolio that could’ve been built from 25. It can still create a far better retirement than the one waiting at 55, which makes today considerably more valuable than “eventually.”

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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