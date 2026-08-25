A $1,000 investment can matter because it gets you started, and TMX Group lets you own the “toll booth” behind Canadian markets.

The Stock Market Won’t Wait for Your Next Paycheque: Here’s Where I’d Start With $1,000

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TMX looks well run but not cheap, and its acquisitions add leverage and integration risk, so keep the position small.

TMX earns fees from trading, listings, derivatives, and market data, so it can grow even when markets are volatile.

Starting with $1,000 beats waiting for a bigger number, because time in the market compounds and builds investing habits.

The stock market has a mildly irritating habit of rising while investors are waiting for more money. A promising stock doesn’t check whether payday is Friday before climbing another 8%, and a temporary bargain rarely sends a calendar invitation.

That can make $1,000 feel too small to matter. Yet the first investment has a job that’s considerably more important than producing immediate riches. It gets the portfolio moving, creates an incentive to keep contributing, and replaces “I should start” with shares that are already working.

I wouldn’t invest money needed for bills, emergencies, or high-interest debt. However, if the cash could remain invested for at least five years, I wouldn’t wait several more paycheques to reach a more impressive-looking number. I’d start with TMX Group (TSX:X).

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Just start

Learning how to start investing with $1,000 can be more useful than waiting to accumulate $5,000. The position will be smaller, but so will the emotional pressure. Investors can learn how they react to earnings, volatility, and falling prices without turning one company into the financial equivalent of a hostage situation.

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X stock offers an especially interesting starting point because it operates much of the infrastructure supporting Canadian capital markets. Its businesses include the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Montréal Exchange, clearing and depository services, energy-market trading technology, financial data, and index products.

X stock isn’t simply betting that stock prices rise. It earns revenue when companies list shares, investors trade securities and derivatives, institutions purchase market data, and financial companies license its index products. Market excitement can increase trading, while volatility often persuades investors to trade even more enthusiastically.

TMX gets paid

Its diversified model produced second-quarter revenue of $487.5 million, up 16% year over year. Income from operations increased 18%, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 19%.

The growth wasn’t confined to one unusually busy trading desk. Global Insights revenue increased 18%, derivatives trading and clearing climbed 23%, and equities and fixed-income trading and clearing rose 13%. Capital-formation revenue also grew during the first half as companies raised more money through TMX markets.

X stock is expanding beyond its traditional Canadian exchange operations as well. Its planned US$490 million acquisition of RAFI Indices would more than triple TMX VettaFi’s assets under indexing from approximately US$81 billion to US$263 billion. The company has also agreed to acquire CBOE Canada and CBOE Australia, extending its trading infrastructure into another major market.

Those acquisitions could increase recurring data and index revenue, which generally depends less on whether a particular Tuesday happens to be green or red. That should make X stock a broader financial-infrastructure company instead of merely the owner of the sign hanging outside Canada’s largest exchange.

What that $1,000 gets you

At a recent $51.42, $1,000 would purchase 19 full TMX shares for $976.98. The company recently increased its quarterly dividend by 8% to $0.26, its third increase within 12 months.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT X $51.42 19 $1.04 $19.76 Quarterly $976.98

That produces an annualized dividend of $1.04 per share and approximately $19.76 in yearly income. A yield near 2% won’t challenge the highest-yielding Canadian dividend stocks, but X stock’s growing earnings and repeated payout increases matter more to this starter position than squeezing out the largest payment today.

X stock isn’t cheap simply because one share costs about $51. The stock trades around 27 times trailing earnings, meaning investors already expect continued growth. A prolonged decline in listings, financing activity, or trading volumes could pressure revenue.

Bottom line

Waiting for the perfect stock price can quietly become waiting for the perfect salary, perfect economy, and perfect decade. A $1,000 X stock position won’t complete a portfolio, but it would own a growing piece of the infrastructure investors keep using while the next paycheque is still making its way through payroll.