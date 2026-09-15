Turn Canadian grocery trips into travel cash with an investment in Choice Properties REIT earning a 5.2% yield, paid monthly…

This Stock Could Quietly Pay for Your Next Vacation, Every Year

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Holding CHP.UN units inside a TFSA allows investors to generate a recurring passive income stream to cover getaways, tax-free, every year.

Monthly distributions on or around December 15 and January 15 will hit your account right when travel bookings and post-holiday bills come due

Monthly distributions on or around December 15 and January 15 will hit your account right when travel bookings and post-holiday bills come due

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSX:CHP.UN) monthly income distributions, yielding 5.2% annually, could help finance a dream vacation experience every year. They are paid from a highly occupied real estate portfolio, anchored by Loblaw (TSX:L).

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSX:CHP.UN) monthly income distributions, yielding 5.2% annually, could help finance a dream vacation experience every year. They are paid from a highly occupied real estate portfolio, anchored by Loblaw (TSX:L).

Investment goals come in all shapes and sizes, but few feel as satisfying as building a portfolio that directly funds your lifestyle. If you want your investments to do the heavy lifting for your annual travel, you don’t need to buy speculative and fickle penny stocks anymore – invest in steady Canadian dividend stocks that generate reliable, recurring portfolio cash flow.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CHP.UN) is one of my favourite sources of passive income. Yielding a sturdy 5.2%, this Canadian REIT pays out distributions every single month, making it an ideal candidate to build an automated, dedicated “vacation fund.”

Source: Getty Images

An essential real estate-anchored passive income stream

Choice Properties is Canada’s largest REIT, boasting a portfolio of nearly 700 properties spanning over 68 million square feet of gross leasable area, valued at more than $18 billion.

The secret to its resilience lies in its defensive foundation. Approximately 83% of its portfolio is concentrated in necessity-based retail. Grocery titan Loblaw Companies serves as its principal anchor tenant, representing roughly 57% of gross rental revenue.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 101% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 91% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of September 8th, 2026

Regardless of economic downturns or inflation pressures, Canadians must buy food and essential household items. That non-negotiable consumer demand has allowed Choice Properties to maintain a stellar portfolio occupancy rate of 97.7% (at June 30, 2026) while consistently generating positive leasing spreads.

As a high-quality investment, Choice Properties REIT units trade at a premium to their most recent net asset value of $14.43 measured on June 30, 2026.

The December 15 & January 15 payout advantage

Unlike standard dividend stocks that pay quarterly, Choice Properties distributes cash every 30 days – arriving around the 15th of every month. This payment schedule provides a unique tactical advantage for Canadian travellers.

CHP.UN’s December 15 payout drops fresh cash as winter flight bookings, resort deposits, or holiday getaway expenses come due. Its January 15 payout hits your brokerage account right when post-holiday credit card statements arrive in the mail.

The remaining 10 monthly payouts steadily accumulate throughout the year, building a stress-free travel piggy bank.

With an Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) payout ratio that comfortably averaged around 88% for 2025, and three consecutive years of distribution increases (the trust currently pays $0.065 per unit monthly, or $0.78 annualized), the REIT’s payout is well-covered by underlying operational cash flow.

Vacation investing with CHP.UN: How much would you need?

To see how investing in Choice Properties REIT units can help fund specific travel goals, here is how many units an investor would need at a recent unit price of $15.06.

Target Vacation Goal Annual Budget Monthly Income Target CHP.UN Units Needed Approx. Capital Required Weekend Ski Getaway $1,200 $100 1,538 $23,162 Annual All-Inclusive Beach Trip $2,400 $200 3,077 $46,340 Luxury European Holiday $4,800 $400 6,154 $92,679 Investing in Choice Properties REIT for vacation funding. Author computations.

Holding the indicative volume of units inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) means 100% of every monthly distribution flows directly toward flight bookings and hotel stays – completely tax-free.

Foolish bottom line

Saving for vacations out of a regular paycheque can feel frustrating when everyday expenses eat into disposable income. Investors can effectively build passive income-generating portfolios around defensive Canadian dividend stocks that help finance lifestyles while preserving capital for retirement.

Choice Properties REIT offers a compelling way to quietly fund a trip every year for income investors seeking reliable monthly yields with a built-in holiday bonus.

That said, diversifying your investments across several TSX dividend stocks, and into other asset classes, like REITs, may reduce your total portfolio risk and make the investing journey much more exciting.