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This Cheap Canadian Stock Is Down 18%: I’d Buy It Now

Given its diversified energy portfolio, sizeable development pipeline, long-term growth potential, and attractive valuation, Northland Power offers a compelling buying opportunity.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • Northland Power's recent decline, driven by a challenging operating environment and financial pressures, presents a potentially attractive buying opportunity, given its strong long-term growth prospects and sizable renewable energy pipeline.
  • With ambitious capacity expansion plans and operational efficiency targets, NPI's discounted valuation and healthy 3.41% dividend yield make it a compelling choice for investors seeking growth and income.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, persistent inflationary pressures, and trade uncertainty with the United States, Canadian equity markets have maintained their upward momentum, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index advancing 4.2% this month and 15.8% year to date. However, not all stocks have participated in the broader market rally, with some quality companies trading significantly below their recent highs. One such example is Northland Power (TSX:NPI), whose shares have declined more than 18% from their 52-week high.

With the stock trading at a notable discount, let’s examine the key factors behind its recent decline, current valuation, and long-term growth prospects to determine whether this weakness presents an attractive buying opportunity.

Aerial view of a wind farm

Source: Getty Images

NPI’s business outlook

NPI develops, owns, and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets with approximately 3.5 gigawatts of total power generation capacity. However, the stock has remained under pressure amid a weaker-than-expected second-quarter performance, elevated debt levels, higher financing costs, and a challenging operating environment for renewable energy companies.

In the second quarter, Northland generated $509.9 million in revenue, compared with $512.4 million in the same period last year. The modest decline was primarily driven by lower production from its offshore wind assets within the International Business Unit, which weighed on the company’s top line. Despite the revenue decline, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 5.5% to $258.9 million. Stronger contributions from the company’s natural gas facilities and utilities in the Americas Business Unit, along with lower operating expenses, drove its profitability.

However, Northland’s cash-flow performance weakened considerably during the quarter. Cash generated from operating activities fell to $169.8 million from $451.1 million a year earlier, while free cash flow declined to $22.6 million from $58.4 million. The year-over-year deterioration was largely attributable to a one-time German trade tax refund received in the prior-year period, as well as unfavourable impacts from currency translation, interest-rate hedges, and other settlements.

With the company facing near-term financial and operational challenges, let’s examine its growth prospects and assess whether they could support a stock recovery.

NPI’s growth prospects

As governments, businesses, and consumers increasingly prioritize reducing emissions and addressing environmental concerns, the global shift toward cleaner energy continues to gain momentum. This transition provides a supportive long-term backdrop for NPI, which is expanding its renewable energy portfolio to capitalize on rising demand for low-carbon power.

The company currently has approximately 10 gigawatts of projects in its development pipeline, providing a substantial runway for future capacity growth. Of this pipeline, about 5.5 gigawatts are in early development, 2.3 gigawatts are in mid-stage development, 0.2 gigawatts are in late-stage development, and another 2.3 gigawatts are under construction.

Building on this pipeline, management aims to double NPI’s power generation capacity to approximately 7 gigawatts by the end of the decade. The company expects to invest between $5.8 billion and $6.6 billion to advance these projects. In parallel, NPI is pursuing operational-efficiency initiatives that could generate approximately $50 million in annual cost savings starting in 2028. While the company may face near-term headwinds, its sizeable project pipeline, capacity-expansion plans, and cost-reduction initiatives provide a solid foundation for long-term growth.

Investors’ takeaway

Amid the recent pullback, NPI’s valuation has become more attractive, with its next-12-month price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples standing at 2.1 and 13.4, respectively. The company also offers a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, translating into a healthy yield of 3.4%. Given its diversified energy portfolio, sizeable development pipeline, long-term growth potential, and attractive valuation, I believe NPI could offer an appealing opportunity for investors seeking both capital appreciation and regular dividend income.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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