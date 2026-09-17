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Canada Wants to Be an Energy Superpower: Here’s the 4.1% Dividend Stock I’d Buy

Canada wants to act like an energy superpower, and TC Energy already owns much of the pipeline “plumbing” needed to move that energy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canada’s plan relies on moving far more gas for LNG exports, power generation, and data-centre demand.
  • TC Energy already operates a massive gas pipeline network and is funding new contract-backed expansion projects.
  • You get a roughly 4.1% dividend, but valuation, debt, and politics still matter.

Canada has spent decades sitting on an absurd quantity of energy while looking like an energy superpower. The new plan for Canada? To apparently start acting like it.

That was one of the clearest messages coming out of the Canada Investment Summit.

Prime Minister Mark Carney laid out an energy strategy spanning oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), nuclear power, uranium and an electricity grid potentially twice its current size. After describing those projects, he summed up the ambition clearly.

“That is what an energy superpower looks like when it decides to act like one.”

Former prime minister Stephen Harper struck almost exactly the same theme in his closing address, telling investors, “Whatever the energy mix of the future, Canada should be a major and a global supplier.”

Different governments. Same enormous opportunity. If Canada seriously intends to move more energy around the continent and eventually overseas, investors should pay attention to the infrastructure sitting between producers and customers.

That brings me to TC Energy (TSX: TRP).

Map of Canada showing connectivity

Source: Getty Images

The plumbing

Canada doesn’t become an energy superpower simply because it owns oil, gas, and uranium. Someone has to transport the stuff. Carney wants Canada to double LNG exports to 50 million tonnes annually by 2030 and eventually double them again. Electricity demand is simultaneously climbing as artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, and electrification require considerably more power.

Natural gas could serve both markets. It can feed LNG terminals for export while supplying gas-fired electricity generation when grids need dependable power. TC Energy already owns roughly 94,000 kilometres of natural gas pipelines spanning Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Chief executive François Poirier was also sitting on the summit’s main-stage panel titled “Canada’s Energy Sector: Built for Global Capital.” TC Energy doesn’t need Canada to become an energy superpower someday. It’s already operating much of the plumbing required to make it happen.

Demand is moving

TC Energy expects North American natural gas demand to increase by roughly 51 billion cubic feet per day between 2025 and 2035. The drivers are exactly what dominated the summit. Those included LNG exports, gas-fired electricity generation, industrial development, and data centres.

Management isn’t merely watching that demand arrive. TC Energy sanctioned roughly $3 billion of new growth projects during the first half of 2026. Several expansions are backed by long-term take-or-pay contracts, meaning customers reserve capacity whether they use every bit of it or not.

That model helps turn giant steel tubes in the ground into remarkably predictable cash flow. Second-quarter comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 12% year over year to $2.9 billion, prompting management to expect results near the upper end of its 2026 guidance.

Considerations

TC Energy recently traded around $85.50. Its $0.88 quarterly dividend works out to $3.51 annually, providing a yield of roughly 4.1%. That isn’t the 7% or 8% yield investors could occasionally grab when pipeline stocks were deeply unpopular. The shares now trade around 23 times forward earnings, so investors are paying more for the improved outlook.

There’s another obvious risk. Building major energy infrastructure is expensive, and political enthusiasm can disappear considerably faster than a pipeline can be constructed. TC Energy also carries substantial debt and must remain disciplined as it funds new projects.

Bottom line

Still, investors don’t need every Canadian mega-project to succeed. TC Energy’s existing network already connects enormous natural gas supplies with utilities, industry, power plants, and LNG export markets.

If Canada follows through on its energy-superpower ambitions, considerably more energy could need to travel through those pipes. Getting paid a 4.1% dividend while that happens isn’t a bad place to wait.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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