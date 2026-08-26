Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Got $21,000 in TFSA Room? Here Are a Few Dividend Stocks I’d Buy

Got $21,000 in TFSA Room? Here Are a Few Dividend Stocks I’d Buy

Given their resilient business models, reliable cash flows, long-standing dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these two quality dividend stocks are ideal for your TFSA.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an excellent vehicle for long-term wealth creation, allowing eligible investors to grow their investments tax-free within their available contribution room. For 2026, the annual contribution limit is $7,000, bringing the cumulative contribution limit to $109,000.

However, investors should be selective when choosing stocks for their TFSA. Selling an investment at a loss not only reduces capital but also permanently eliminates the lost amount from the TFSA’s contribution room. Therefore, investors should focus on high-quality companies with established businesses, resilient cash flows, and a strong track record of paying and growing dividends.

Against this backdrop, the following two quality dividend stocks could be excellent additions to a TFSA. An investment of $21,000 split equally between these two stocks could generate approximately $200 in quarterly dividend income, providing investors with a steady stream of tax-free passive income. Let’s take a closer look at these two stocks.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
TRP$85.58122$10,440.76$0.88$107.06Quarterly
BNS$128.7381$10,427.13$1.14$92.34Quarterly
Total$199.40Quarterly
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a diversified energy infrastructure company that operates an extensive natural gas pipeline network alongside a portfolio of power generation assets with approximately 4.7 gigawatts of capacity. With its long-term take-or-pay contracts and regulated assets, the company’s financial performance is relatively insulated from commodity price volatility and broader macroeconomic fluctuations. Supported by this resilient business model and consistent financial performance, TC Energy has delivered a total return of approximately 170% over the past decade, representing an annualized return of 10.4%. The company has also increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and currently offers a forward yield of approximately 4.1%.

Looking ahead, demand for TC Energy’s infrastructure could continue to benefit from rising natural gas production and consumption across North America. The company is actively expanding its asset base and placed approximately $2 billion of projects into service during the first two quarters. It expects to bring a total of $3.5 billion of projects into service this year, further strengthening its earnings and cash-flow base.

TC Energy’s long-term growth outlook also remains encouraging, with approximately $20 billion of projects currently in its development pipeline. Supported by these expansions, management expects adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to reach $12.6–13.1 billion by 2028, with the midpoint implying annualized growth of approximately 5.4%.

Given its resilient business model, reliable cash flows, long-standing dividend-growth track record, favourable industry trends, and visible growth pipeline, TC Energy could be an excellent addition to a TFSA for investors seeking a combination of dividend income and long-term growth.

Bank of Nova Scotia

My second pick is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which provides a broad range of financial services across multiple countries. The bank recently reported an impressive third-quarter performance, with adjusted net income rising 18.1% year over year to $3 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also increased 21.3% to $2.28. Strong results across its business segments, particularly Global Wealth Management and Global Banking and Markets, supported the bank’s performance. Meanwhile, adjusted return on equity (ROE) rose 180 basis points to a record 14.2%, allowing BNS to achieve its medium-term 14% target well ahead of its fiscal 2028 deadline.

Reflecting its strong financial performance and solid capital position, BNS returned approximately $6.3 billion to shareholders this year through dividends and share repurchases. Its current quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share translates into a healthy forward yield of approximately 3.5%.

Looking ahead, BNS continues to strengthen its higher-profitability North American operations while reducing its exposure to riskier and less profitable Latin American markets. This strategic repositioning could improve the quality, stability, and profitability of its earnings over the long term. Furthermore, a relatively higher interest-rate environment could support the bank’s core lending operations and net interest income, although the impact will depend on the broader interest-rate cycle.

Given its strong third-quarter results, long history of paying dividends dating back to 1833, attractive yield, and improving earnings profile, BNS could be an excellent addition to a TFSA for investors seeking reliable dividend income and long-term growth.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

truck transport on highway
Dividend Stocks

I Think This 3.2%-Yielding Stock Is a TFSA Investor’s Dream

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mullen’s “boring” monthly dividend gets exciting when it’s paired with surging earnings and tax-free TFSA compounding.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Get the Most Out of My TFSA This August

| Andrew Button

The Vanguard FTSE Canada High Dividend ETF (TSX:VDY) looks good in August.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Notch 6.1% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties pays a 6.1% yield every single month. See why this Canadian royalty stock belongs on income investors' watchlists.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I’m Investing in Canada’s Infrastructure Boom Now

| Andrew Button

Companies like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) are building Canadian infrastructure.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

If the TSX Rally Keeps Going, These Are the Stocks Late Buyers May Chase

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After the TSX hits fresh highs, two steady Canadian leaders could offer a smarter way to ease into the rally.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Why Boring Utility Stocks Are Looking Good Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient businesses, stable financial performance, and ability to deliver consistent returns across a wide range of macroeconomic conditions,…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

I Had to Choose Between Enbridge and Suncor: Here’s My Pick

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) operate in opposite ends of Canada's energy sector.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold After its Q2 Earnings Report?

| Aditya Raghunath

Telus slashed its dividend by 55% and cut guidance in Q2. Here is what income investors need to know before…

Read more »