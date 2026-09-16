Want Monthly Cash Flow? This 10.6% Dividend Stock Delivers

A 10.6% yield and monthly distributions sound appealing, but investors should understand how HDIF generates that income before buying.

Trade‑offs: the zero top‑level fee masks embedded costs (MER ≈ 2.08%), and distributions depend on markets, option premiums, and leverage—so payouts aren’t guaranteed and carry elevated risk.

It generates income via a fund‑of‑funds structure—investing in Harvest ETFs that write covered calls on ~33% of holdings—and uses about 25% portfolio leverage to boost payouts.

Most dividend investors are used to getting paid every three months. That quarterly rhythm is so common that many people simply accept it as the default. But for anyone trying to build a reliable passive-income stream, waiting 90 days between payments can feel like a long time.

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX: HDIF) is a dividend stock that takes a different approach. It pays unitholders every single month, and at current levels, it offers a distribution yield of around 10.6%.

This yield is high enough to stand out on its own, but what really makes HDIF worth a closer look is how it generates that income. The fund doesn’t rely on a single source of cash but instead pulls from multiple taps at once.

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Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF

HDIF is structured as what’s known as a fund of funds. Instead of holding individual stocks directly, the ETF invests in a portfolio of other Harvest ETFs, each focused on a specific sector of the market. The current lineup includes funds targeting technology, financials, healthcare, utilities, and other areas.

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Each of those underlying ETFs employs a covered call strategy, selling options on a portion of its holdings to generate additional cash flow. In most cases, options are written on up to about 33% of the underlying portfolio, leaving roughly two-thirds of the assets free to participate in stock price gains.

The structure goes one step further. HDIF applies leverage at the portfolio level, borrowing approximately 25% on top of the capital investors contribute. That gives the fund about 1.25 times exposure to its underlying holdings, which helps boost the monthly distribution.

The combination has produced steady results. As of August 31, 2026, HDIF has delivered a one-year total return of 23.20%, a three-year annualized return of 19.26%, and a return of 9.97% since inception in February 2022.

The monthly cheque

As of this writing, HDIF pays unitholders $0.09 per unit each month. That works out to $1.08 per unit annually and, at current levels, translates to a yield of roughly 10.6-11.4%.

The frequency itself doesn’t make the distribution more valuable in a mathematical sense. A 10.6% annual yield is still 10.6%, whether it arrives monthly or quarterly. But there is a practical difference for investors who rely on that cash to cover recurring expenses. Monthly payments line up more naturally with bills, and for those still in the accumulation phase, reinvesting every 30 days rather than every 90 days can meaningfully boost the compounding effect over a long investment horizon.

However, while the yield looks attractive, investors should understand the costs and the risks.

HDIF advertises a zero management fee at the top level, but unitholders still pay the embedded expenses of the underlying ETFs. The ETF Facts sheet lists a management expense ratio of 2.08%, which is the quiet price of convenience and engineered income.

The forward outlook also depends on a few key conditions. Equity markets need to remain reasonably supportive so the underlying holdings can keep generating dividends. Option premiums need to stay healthy, because covered calls do a lot of the heavy lifting. And leverage needs to remain a helper rather than a headache.

Harvest has also shown a willingness to adjust the distribution when conditions change. The monthly payout moved from $0.0741 in 2025 to $0.09 in 2026, which is a good sign for now, but income investors should treat that as a reflection of current market conditions rather than a permanent guarantee.

Foolish takeaway

A 10.6% yield with a monthly dividend is an attractive combination, especially for investors looking to generate consistent cash flow inside a Tax-Free Savings Account.

Still, what makes HDIF interesting is that it doesn’t depend on a single source of income. Dividends, covered call premiums, and modest leverage all work together to support that monthly cheque.

For investors who understand those trade-offs, HDIF offers a straightforward way to turn a diversified portfolio into a monthly income stream. The distribution might not be guaranteed, but for now, it is delivering exactly what the name promises: cash every single month.