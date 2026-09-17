Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Canadian Stock Could Replace Your Side Hustle

This Canadian Stock Could Replace Your Side Hustle

Are you looking to replace your side hustle with some passive monthly income? This Canadian stock provides an ideal mix of growth and dividends.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Hassle-Free Income with Granite REIT: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust provides monthly payouts without the effort of side hustles.
  • Stable and Strong Growth: Granite offers a 4.3% yield, low leverage, and consistent financial performance.
  • Long-Term Investment Potential: Early investment can replace side hustle income, with growth in stock value and dividends.

Investing in Canadian stocks can be a perfect alternative to a side hustle. One thing many people don’t have these days is spare time. Owning an investment property often requires more time and effort than people recognize (not to mention it requires a large capital investment).

Likewise, driving an Uber or freelancing after work can mean busy afternoons or late nights that take you away from your family and friends. While investing does require capital, you can tailor your portfolio to your circumstances and level of risk.

New commission-free investment platforms make investing more attainable than ever. While no investment is likely to immediately replace a side hustle, with time you can build a portfolio that could.

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping

Source: Getty Images

This REIT could eventually replace your side hustle

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: GRT.UN) is an attractive Canadian stock that could help you replace a side job. It pays monthly income and requires almost no time or energy to earn that income.

Granite stock has a market cap of $5 billion. It owns and operates a portfolio of 139 logistics, industrial, warehousing, and manufacturing facilities.

Most of these are institutional quality properties that suit modern distribution and e-commerce applications. These are in robust real estate markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and recently, the United Kingdom.

A top REIT stock with great long-term fundamentals

Granite is one of the highest-quality real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks in Canada. Its properties are leased to high-end tenants like Magna, Amazon.com, and Wayfair. Occupancy sits over 98%, and its average lease term is over five years. It just means its monthly rents are very secure and predictable.

Granite has grown its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit (a core cash flow metric for REITs) by an 8% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years.

At the same time, its distribution payout ratio has declined from 77% to 63%. Even after growing its distribution for 15 consecutive years, Granite still generates over $100 million of excess cash per year. With only 37% net debt to capital, the company has a very modest leverage profile.

Consequently, it has been opportunistic with share buybacks when its stock price is low. Similarly, when its stock price is high, Granite can use its stock as currency to acquire accretive properties. Modest leverage allows for smart capital allocation in any economic environment.

Here’s how much you would need to replace a side hustle

After a recent pullback, Granite’s stock is yielding 4.3% today. If you had $25,000, you could buy 301 units at today’s price of $83. That investment would earn $89.05 monthly. If you had $150,000 to invest in Granite, you could earn a monthly yield closer to $535.

That’s a pretty large number. It might be a level that is aspirational for many. Yet, the point is to start saving and investing early. If you have a side hustle, take a percentage of your extra income to invest in quality stocks like Granite REIT.

As your portfolio gets larger, your investment income will grow. The more it grows, the less you will need to rely on side jobs. If you pick smartly, the dividend income will also compound over time. As a result, you get the double whammy of a rising stock value and a rising income stream.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Granite REIT$83.00301$0.2958$89.04Monthly

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Magna International, Wayfair, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.  

More on Dividend Stocks

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Canada Has $500 Billion of Major Projects in the Pipeline: Here’s the Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s plan to speed up approvals for mega-projects could make WSP a key winner long before construction even starts.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1% Dividend Stock Is Such an Easy Passive Income Play

| Adam Othman

A 4.1% yield might not turn heads, but TC Energy's growing natural gas network makes this dividend stock an easy…

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Companies Quietly Rewarding Canadian Shareholders While No One’s Watching

| Adam Othman

Some of Canada's steadiest dividend growers never make the headlines. Here are two TSX stocks quietly putting more cash in…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Dividend Stocks That Keep Paying No Matter What the Market Does

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have steadily increased their dividends for decades.

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock to Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX blue-chip stocks have a history of paying reliable dividends while continuing to grow their businesses over the long…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Cash Flow? This 10.6% Dividend Stock Delivers

| Adam Othman

A 10.6% yield and monthly distributions sound appealing, but investors should understand how HDIF generates that income before buying.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Carney Wants $1 Trillion Invested in Canada: This TSX Stock Could Benefit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Carney’s $1 trillion investment push is huge, and AtkinsRéalis could be paid to design and manage the projects that make…

Read more »