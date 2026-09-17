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3 TSX Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Now

These TSX blue-chip stocks have a history of paying reliable dividends while continuing to grow their businesses over the long run.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Fortis offers stability and income through regulated utility operations and a 52-year streak of annual dividend increases.
  • Royal Bank of Canada offers income and growth through its diversified revenue and solid balance sheet.
  • Enbridge provides income and growth through stable infrastructure operations and a $41 billion secured growth backlog.

Investing can feel uncertain when markets face tariff pressures, geopolitical tensions, and the possibility of increased volatility. In times like these, blue-chip stocks deserve a closer look. These businesses have strong fundamentals, large market caps, and the ability to navigate different market conditions with ease.

Another reason to buy blue-chip stocks is their ability to provide more than share price gains. Many have a history of paying reliable dividends while continuing to grow their businesses over the long run. This makes them appealing to investors looking for a mix of income, growth, and stability.

If you have $10,000 to invest and are looking to build a long-term portfolio, here are three blue-chip TSX stocks to buy now.

Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Blue-chip stock #1: Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) could be a top blue-chip stock to consider now for stability, income, and growth. This utility giant’s rate-regulated operations generate predictable cash flow, supporting higher dividend payments and adding stability to your portfolio.

Fortis has an exceptional dividend record, having increased its annual payout for 52 consecutive years. The company also appears positioned to continue growing its dividend in the years ahead.

Looking ahead, Fortis’ $28.8 billion capital investment plan is expected to increase the company’s rate base to approximately $57.9 billion through 2030. Thanks to its growing rate base, Fortis expects to increase its dividend by 4% to 6% annually through the end of the decade.

Despite the defensive nature of its utility operations, Fortis has several avenues for generating long-term capital appreciation. Growth in its U.S. transmission assets, rising electricity demand, investments in renewable power, ongoing grid modernization, and the development of cleaner gas infrastructure in British Columbia could all contribute to future earnings growth and support its share price.

Blue-chip stock #2: Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is another dependable blue-chip stock worth buying. Canada’s largest bank has consistently increased its dividend over the years while also generating solid long-term share price appreciation. Over the past decade, its dividend has grown by approximately 7% annually, while the stock has gained more than 153% over the last three years, outperforming the broader equity market.

The bank’s diversified revenue base, including personal and commercial banking as well as wealth management, adds stability and supports growth. Higher net interest income, better operating efficiency, and lower credit provisions have also helped strengthen profitability. At the same time, improving return on equity suggests that the bank is becoming more effective at turning its capital and revenue base into profits.

RBC’s strong balance sheet and diversified operations should give it room to continue investing in growth opportunities while maintaining shareholder returns. Its growing fee-based revenue and operating efficiency point to continued growth. The bank’s dividend payout ratio of roughly 40%–50% also leaves a reasonable portion of earnings available to support the business and future growth.

Blue-chip stock #3: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is another blue-chip stock to consider now for income and growth. The company has paid dividends for more than 70 years and raised them annually since 1995. Its about 5.7% yield makes it an appealing option for income-focused investors.

Enbridge operates across pipelines, natural gas infrastructure, utilities, and renewable energy. Much of its earnings come from regulated operations and long-term take-or-pay contracts, helping generate stable cash flow even when commodity prices fluctuate.

With diversified operations, a $41 billion secured growth backlog, strong asset utilization, and an expanding renewable portfolio, Enbridge has several potential growth drivers. Management expects adjusted EPS and distributable cash flow per share to rise by about 5% annually over the medium term, supporting continued dividend growth. Moreover, rising energy demand will support its financials and share price.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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