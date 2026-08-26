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If You’re Retired, This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Pay for a Decade

Brookfield Asset Management pairs a growing dividend with record fundraising and AI infrastructure demand. Here’s why retirees should take note.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Brookfield's fee-related earnings grew 20% year over year, with 95% of fee revenue tied to long-term or perpetual capital.
  • The company returns over 90% of distributable earnings to shareholders while still targeting 15%-20% annual growth, a rare combination among dividend payers.
  • Record fundraising of $77 billion in a single quarter, plus expanding AI infrastructure and credit platforms, positions the dividend for continued growth over the next decade.

Retirees can consider blue-chip dividend stocks with a growing payout to create a low-cost passive income stream. One such TSX dividend stock is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), which offers you a tasty dividend yield of 4.1%.

Valued at a market cap of $115 billion, Brookfield is among the world’s largest alternative asset managers. It has raised its annual dividend from US$0.52 per share in 2023 to US$2.01 per share in 2026.

Here’s what retirees need to know before adding it to an income portfolio.

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court

Source: Getty Images

Why this Canadian dividend stock stands out

Brookfield Asset Management manages money for some of the largest institutions, which include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, and wealthy individuals. These institutions pay Brookfield a fee to invest their capital across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, and credit.

A fee-based model drives Brookfield’s dividend growth.

  • According to the company, nearly all of its distributable earnings come from management fees.  
  • About 95% of those fees are tied to long-term or perpetual capital, which translates into stable, recurring cash flow.  
  • Brookfield also returns more than 90% of its distributable earnings to shareholders through dividends. It also aims to raise earnings by 15% to 20% annually.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, fee-related earnings rose 20% year over year to US$808 million. Distributable earnings rose 15% to US$707 million, and fee-bearing capital surged 19% to US$672 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Hadley Peer Marshall summed up the appeal on the company’s August 5th earnings call. “Growth in DE continues to closely track growth in FRE, underscoring the reoccurring resilient nature of our earnings profile,” she told analysts.

Basically, the cash used to fund the dividend is tied to the fee business.

A focus on dividend growth

Brookfield’s dividend payout is backed by a growing business and steady earnings growth. The company raised US$77 billion in Q2, a company record. In the first six months of 2026, it raised US$98 billion, and it has raised US$163 billion over the past year.

Three growth engines stand out right now.

  • Brookfield offers exposure to cash-generating assets such as real estate and infrastructure that perform well amid volatile macro conditions.
  • Credit got a major boost from the completed acquisition of Oaktree, which deepens Brookfield’s lending capabilities across market cycles.
  • Then there’s artificial intelligence infrastructure, arguably the fastest-growing piece of the business.

Brookfield estimates the AI buildout will require US$10 trillion in capital spending across data centers, power, and compute over time.

The company already owns roughly US$85 billion of digital infrastructure and is one of the largest energy developers globally. It has struck partnerships with Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA, and Bloom Energy, including a deal with Bloom that grew fivefold, from US$5 billion to US$25 billion, in under a year.

Management also declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.5025 per share during the quarter, payable September 30 to shareholders of record as of August 31.

Should you buy BAM stock for retirement income?

I think Brookfield Asset Management deserves a spot on the radar of any retiree building an income portfolio.

It checks the boxes that matter most: a fee-driven business model with limited exposure to market swings, a payout ratio built to return the majority of earnings to shareholders, and multiple growth avenues, from real assets to credit to AI infrastructure, that management expects to keep compounding for years.

No stock is without risk, and fee-bearing capital can still soften if markets turn sharply negative. But the diversification across four fundraising channels, insurance, flagship funds, complementary strategies, and debt, gives this business more ways to keep growing than most dividend payers offer.

For retirees who want income today and a reasonable shot at growing that income for the next decade, Brookfield is a name worth serious consideration.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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