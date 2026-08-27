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This TSX Stock Pays You Monthly and Yields 6.4%

A monthly dividend can look comforting, but Pizza Pizza just proved the schedule can’t protect you from a cut.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Pizza Pizza’s monthly dividend yield is about 6.4%, but it was recently reduced as sales slipped.
  • Its payout ratio is still around 102%, so coverage remains tight unless traffic stabilizes.
  • It can fit only as a small income position until same-store sales and reserves start improving.

A monthly dividend feels unusually cooperative. Most household expenses arrive every month, so why shouldn’t investment income do the same?

The catch is that a friendly payment schedule can distract investors from an unfriendly payout ratio. A company can reliably issue 12 dividends annually and reduce the risk that the underlying business will weaken. The calendar tells investors when they’ll be paid. It doesn’t explain whether the payment can survive.

three friends eat pizza

Source: Getty Images

Start with the dividend’s engine

Before buying monthly dividend stocks, I’d examine where the cash originates, whether earnings cover the payout, and what could interrupt it. The highest yield isn’t necessarily the best opportunity. Sometimes it’s the market attaching a warning label with unusually large numbers.

Payment frequency can still be useful. Monthly cash is easier to match against retirement expenses, reinvest gradually, or accumulate for another purchase. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), those dividends can also compound without annual Canadian tax. The ideal candidate, therefore, combines an appealing yield with a business simple enough to monitor.

PZA

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) indirectly owns the trademarks used by Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73. It doesn’t need to staff restaurants, purchase cheese, or remember which customer requested pineapple. PZA stock pays royalties equal to 6% of Pizza Pizza system sales and 9% of Pizza 73 system sales from restaurants in the royalty pool.

The 2026 pool contains 814 restaurants, up 20 net locations from last year. More locations can expand royalty income, although current restaurant performance is moving in the opposite direction.

Second-quarter same-store sales decreased 5%, while royalty-pool sales fell 3.6% to $155.6 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined 5.4% to $0.23 as cautious consumers, promotional competition, and weaker restaurant traffic outweighed the larger royalty pool.

What $5,000 could produce

Those pressures prompted the company to reduce its monthly dividend from $0.0775 to $0.0675 beginning in May. The new $0.81 annual payment yields approximately 6.4% at a recent $12.75 share price.

The reset was sensible, although it didn’t create a large safety cushion immediately. PZA stock’s second-quarter payout ratio remained 102%, and its working-capital reserve declined slightly to $2.2 million. Management expects the lower dividend to slow reserve usage, but investors still need sales to stabilize.

A $5,000 investment would purchase 392 full shares for $4,998. The position could generate approximately $317.52 annually, averaging $26.46 per month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT10-YEAR TOTAL-RETURN CAGRPOTENTIAL VALUE AFTER 1 YEARPOTENTIAL 1-YEAR GROWTH
PZA$12.75392$0.81$317.52Monthly$4,998.004.0%$5,197.42$199.42

The potential-growth columns assume the stock repeats its approximately 4% historical 10-year annualized total return for one year, with dividends reinvested. That’s an illustration rather than a forecast, and the growth figure shouldn’t be added separately to the cash-dividend total.

Bottom line

At about 13.8 times trailing earnings, PZA stock isn’t priced like a thriving growth business. It also shouldn’t be while sales are falling and the payout remains tight. I’d consider it a smaller income position rather than a retirement portfolio’s main course. If restaurant traffic recovers, the reset dividend could become better covered and eventually grow again. Until then, investors are receiving 6.4% to wait, and should keep checking whether customers are still ordering.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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