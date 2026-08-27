This TSX Stock Pays You Monthly and Yields 6.4%

A monthly dividend can look comforting, but Pizza Pizza just proved the schedule can’t protect you from a cut.

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It can fit only as a small income position until same-store sales and reserves start improving.

Its payout ratio is still around 102%, so coverage remains tight unless traffic stabilizes.

Pizza Pizza’s monthly dividend yield is about 6.4%, but it was recently reduced as sales slipped.

A monthly dividend feels unusually cooperative. Most household expenses arrive every month, so why shouldn’t investment income do the same?

The catch is that a friendly payment schedule can distract investors from an unfriendly payout ratio. A company can reliably issue 12 dividends annually and reduce the risk that the underlying business will weaken. The calendar tells investors when they’ll be paid. It doesn’t explain whether the payment can survive.

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Start with the dividend’s engine

Before buying monthly dividend stocks, I’d examine where the cash originates, whether earnings cover the payout, and what could interrupt it. The highest yield isn’t necessarily the best opportunity. Sometimes it’s the market attaching a warning label with unusually large numbers.

Payment frequency can still be useful. Monthly cash is easier to match against retirement expenses, reinvest gradually, or accumulate for another purchase. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), those dividends can also compound without annual Canadian tax. The ideal candidate, therefore, combines an appealing yield with a business simple enough to monitor.

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PZA

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) indirectly owns the trademarks used by Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73. It doesn’t need to staff restaurants, purchase cheese, or remember which customer requested pineapple. PZA stock pays royalties equal to 6% of Pizza Pizza system sales and 9% of Pizza 73 system sales from restaurants in the royalty pool.

The 2026 pool contains 814 restaurants, up 20 net locations from last year. More locations can expand royalty income, although current restaurant performance is moving in the opposite direction.

Second-quarter same-store sales decreased 5%, while royalty-pool sales fell 3.6% to $155.6 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined 5.4% to $0.23 as cautious consumers, promotional competition, and weaker restaurant traffic outweighed the larger royalty pool.

What $5,000 could produce

Those pressures prompted the company to reduce its monthly dividend from $0.0775 to $0.0675 beginning in May. The new $0.81 annual payment yields approximately 6.4% at a recent $12.75 share price.

The reset was sensible, although it didn’t create a large safety cushion immediately. PZA stock’s second-quarter payout ratio remained 102%, and its working-capital reserve declined slightly to $2.2 million. Management expects the lower dividend to slow reserve usage, but investors still need sales to stabilize.

A $5,000 investment would purchase 392 full shares for $4,998. The position could generate approximately $317.52 annually, averaging $26.46 per month.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT 10-YEAR TOTAL-RETURN CAGR POTENTIAL VALUE AFTER 1 YEAR POTENTIAL 1-YEAR GROWTH PZA $12.75 392 $0.81 $317.52 Monthly $4,998.00 4.0% $5,197.42 $199.42

The potential-growth columns assume the stock repeats its approximately 4% historical 10-year annualized total return for one year, with dividends reinvested. That’s an illustration rather than a forecast, and the growth figure shouldn’t be added separately to the cash-dividend total.

Bottom line

At about 13.8 times trailing earnings, PZA stock isn’t priced like a thriving growth business. It also shouldn’t be while sales are falling and the payout remains tight. I’d consider it a smaller income position rather than a retirement portfolio’s main course. If restaurant traffic recovers, the reset dividend could become better covered and eventually grow again. Until then, investors are receiving 6.4% to wait, and should keep checking whether customers are still ordering.