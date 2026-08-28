Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » I’m Holding These 3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks Well Beyond 2026

I’m Holding These 3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks Well Beyond 2026

I’m holding these three Canadian blue-chip stocks beyond 2026 for their durable businesses, dividends, and long-term growth potential.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Diversify with Top Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and TD Bank are prime candidates for long-term wealth building through their strong business models and consistent dividend payouts.
  • Canadian National Railway’s Unique Advantages: Offering a vast rail network and diverse freight portfolio, it provides a steady income stream with dividends increasing annually for over 30 years.
  • Enbridge and TD Bank's Reliable Revenue: Enbridge’s energy infrastructure delivers high yields with a 5.60% dividend, while TD offers growth with solid cross-border banking operations, both maintaining decades of dividend growth.

Buying and holding Canadian blue-chip stocks is one of the best long-term means to build wealth. Often those blue-chips are established businesses with strong cash flow and decades of consistent dividend payments.

This makes them ideal holdings for long-term investors.Here’s a trio of those Canadian blue-chip stocks to consider adding to any portfolio.

Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway is a long-term compounder

To long-term investors, Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is synonymous with long-term compounding.

Canadian National operates one of the largest rail networks in North America. Its network connects ports, cities, and industrial hubs across both Canada and the U.S. The railway is also unique in that it offers connections to three different coastlines on the continent.

Canadian National transports a variety of different types of freight. That includes consumer goods, energy products, agricultural products, forest products, and automobiles. That diversification helps to reduce reliance on any one industry.

And the sheer size of Canadian National’s network makes it difficult and expensive to replicate. In total, the railway hauls over $250 billion worth of goods across its vast network each year.

In terms of income, Canadian National offers investors a quarterly dividend that currently pays a yield of 2.1%. That’s not the highest yield on the market, but it is consistent and growing.

In fact, Canadian National has provided annual increases to that dividend for over three consecutive decades without fail. This makes it an appealing option among Canadian blue-chip stocks to own for the longer term.

Enbridge offers durable income and infrastructure exposure

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the best-known income producers on the market. For those unfamiliar with its business, Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the planet.

Enbridge operates a massive pipeline network that includes both crude and natural gas segments. That business operates largely under long-term contracts. That, in turn, provides Enbridge with a steady revenue stream regardless of how oil prices move.

Beyond its pipeline business, Enbridge also operates a growing renewable energy portfolio that has assets in Europe and North America. The company also operates one of the largest natural gas utilities in North America.

Like the pipeline business, the renewable-energy portfolio and natural gas utility business benefit from long-term contracts and regulated frameworks. This provides Enbridge with a stable, recurring revenue stream.

As of the time of writing, that dividend pays a yield of 5.6%. This makes it one of the better-paying options on the market. Additionally, prospective investors should note that Enbridge, like Canadian National, has provided annual increases to that dividend for three decades without fail.

TD offers cross-border growth and defensive appeal

It would be hard to mention a list of Canadian blue-chip stocks to buy without noting at least one of the big bank stocks. Today, that bank to include is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

TD is the second largest of Canada’s big banks. The bank operates both a strong domestic branch network and a growing U.S. presence. TD also has a large wealth management arm.

TD’s balance between its Canadian and U.S. operations gives it a unique mix of both defensive, reliable revenue at home and a growth-focused network in the U.S.

In fact, most investors may not realize this, but TD’s U.S. network, which stretches from Maine to Florida, has more branches than its Canadian sibling.

Turning to income, TD has paid dividends without fail since the 1860s. Today the bank offers a quarterly dividend with a yield of 2.7% and boasts annual upticks going back over a decade.

Why I’m holding these Canadian blue-chip stocks beyond 2026

Canadian National, Enbridge, and TD operate in very different industries, but each offers something unique for long-term investors.

Canadian National offers exposure to essential transportation infrastructure. Enbridge delivers high income backed by regulated energy assets. TD offers a cross-border banking franchise with a growing dividend.

While no stock is without risk, the trio of Canadian blue-chip stocks mentioned above are solid options that should, in my opinion, be core positions in any well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

I Think These Bank Stocks and REITs Are Undervalued Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some “cheap” stocks are cheap for a reason, but these four look like cases where improving fundamentals may still be…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

This Is the Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Hold in Any Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Fortis just posted Q2 2026 results and a fresh growth pipeline. Here's why this Canadian dividend stock still earns a…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

This 6%-Yielding Stock Really is as Good as It Looks for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold’s 6%+ yield looks attractive because it’s coming from a royalty model with decent cash-flow coverage, not an overstretched operator.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Turn a TFSA Into $357 a Month, Tax-Free

| Andrew Button

You can get monthly dividend income by holding Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) in a TFSA.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

I Found a Way to Pull $300 a Month, Tax-Free, From My TFSA

| Robin Brown

If you want tax-free passive income, this TFSA strategy could earn you as much as $300 every single month!

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Turn a TFSA Into $300 a Month, Tax-Free

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With resilient cash flows, strong business models, and attractive growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks offer investors dependable income and…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low, and It Yields Around 5%

| Aditya Raghunath

Morguard North American REIT sits near a 52-week low and yields close to 5%. Here's what the Q2 numbers say…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

I Split $30,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks for Over $1,400 a Year

| Demetris Afxentiou

I split $30,000 across three TSX stocks to generate over $1,400 a year in dividend income, blending yield, growth, and…

Read more »