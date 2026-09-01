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Starting at 30? $500 a Month Could Grow Past $1.1 Million by 65

Five hundred dollars a month doesn’t sound like much, but over 35 years it can grow into seven figures through compounding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Starting earlier matters more than adding more later, because time lets returns earn returns for decades.
  • A TFSA can supercharge that plan by letting gains compound tax-free if you have the contribution room.
  • Waste Connections is a steady, cash-generative “boring” business that can compound well, though the stock is pricey.

Retirement wealth has a strange way of looking impossible right up until time gets involved. Five hundred dollars a month doesn’t scream “future millionaire.” It looks more like groceries, a car payment, or a suspiciously enthusiastic Costco trip. Give that money 35 years to compound, though, and the story changes dramatically.

Starting at 30 and investing $500 at the end of every month through age 65 would mean contributing $210,000 of your own money. At an average annual return of 8%, compounded monthly, the portfolio could grow to roughly $1.2 million. The other $937,000 or so? That’s the part your investments did for you.

person enjoys shower of confetti outside

Source: Getty Images

Time does the work

Compounding means returns begin earning returns themselves. Early on, that barely feels noticeable. Later, it can become the biggest contributor to the portfolio. Consider the same $500 monthly investment earning a hypothetical 8% return:

STARTING AGEYEARS INVESTEDTOTAL CONTRIBUTEDVALUE AT 65
3035$210,000$1,146,941
4025$150,000$475,513
5015$90,000$173,019

None of those returns are guaranteed. Markets will produce wonderful years, dreadful years, and years when checking your account feels like an entirely optional activity. Yet the difference between starting at 30 and 40 is enormous. Waiting a decade reduces personal contributions by only $60,000, but the hypothetical ending balance falls by about $671,000.

That’s the brutal little trick behind compound growth. The years near the beginning can eventually become more valuable than the dollars added near the end. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can make the strategy even more useful.

Enter the TFSA

A $500 monthly investment equals $6,000 annually, below the 2026 TFSA annual dollar limit of $7,000. That doesn’t automatically mean everyone can contribute $6,000, however. Available room depends on age, residency, previous contributions, and withdrawals, so Canadians should verify their personal room before contributing.

Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as contribution room the following calendar year. Investment growth inside the account doesn’t use additional contribution room and can generally be withdrawn tax-free. Once the account is sorted, the next challenge is finding businesses worth owning for decades. One stock I’d consider for that job is Waste Connections (TSX: WCN).

Beautiful garbage

Waste Connections collects, transfers, recycles, and disposes of waste for roughly nine million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across Canada and the United States. Garbage isn’t particularly glamorous. It is, however, remarkably persistent. Waste Connections focuses heavily on secondary and exclusive markets, where competition can be more limited. That’s helped the company produce strong margins while expanding through acquisitions.

Second-quarter revenue rose 6.4% to US$2.56 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 6.8% to US$840.1 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to US$1.50 from US$1.29. Management liked what it saw enough to raise its 2026 outlook. Waste Connections stock now expects US$10.02 billion to US$10.05 billion in revenue and as much as US$1.45 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

That cash can fund acquisitions, dividends, and share repurchases. The company bought back US$614.5 million of shares during the first half alone. For someone investing inside a TFSA, that combination of recurring demand and cash-flow growth is exactly what I’d want compounding quietly in the background.

Bottom line

The obvious problem is valuation. Waste Connections stock trades around 30 times forward earnings. Investors already recognize this is a high-quality business, so weak growth or disappointing acquisitions could knock the shares down quickly. Fuel costs, labour expenses, and acquisition execution also deserve watching.

I therefore wouldn’t pour every $500 contribution into Waste Connections stock. A diversified portfolio makes considerably more sense. Still, that’s almost beside the larger point. Starting with $500 isn’t impressive. Starting with $500 and refusing to stop for 35 years can be.

At an 8% hypothetical return, $210,000 of contributions can become more than $1.1 million. The millionaire-maker ingredient isn’t finding one magical stock. It’s giving good investments enough time to do something remarkable.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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