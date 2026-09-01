The 7.4% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every 30 Days

If you’re looking for reliable monthly income, Firm Capital Property Trust now offers a 7.4% yield with payouts every 30 days and improving REIT fundamentals.

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Units currently trade at a 14.4% discount to their most recent fair value measurement, and a DRIP offering potential 3% discounts allows for compounding.

Monthly distributions, which are more sustainable today, are already declared through December 2026. Passive income seekers just have to "sign up."

Following years in unsustainable territory, Firm Capital Property Trust's (TSX:FCD.UN) monthly distribution of $0.04333 per unit (7.4% yield) has seen a remarkable improvement in cash flow coverage.

A rising TSX has made finding a reliable, high-yield monthly passive-income investment to buy and hold long term a bit of work in September, as the good payers see market prices soar, compressing their yields. It’s true that high dividend yields are often double-edged swords: while they offer immediate cash flow, they can also signal a business under financial stress with an unsustainable payout. However, every so often, an opportunity emerges where a high yield is backed by improving underlying fundamentals, and the market hasn’t fully priced the improvement yet.

Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX: FCD.UN), a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT), is currently offering an attractive 7.4% distribution yield. If you are looking to construct a reliable passive-income portfolio, this monthly dividend payer deserves a closer look.

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Earn cash in your account every 30 days

Unlike most traditional Canadian dividend stocks that distribute cash quarterly, Firm Capital Property Trust pays a monthly distribution of $0.04333 per unit (or $0.52 annualized) on or around the 15th of every month. That means cash landing in your brokerage account 12 times a year.

Even better, the trust provides uncommon income visibility. The REIT has already declared distributions for October, November, and December 2026, allowing income investors to plan their portfolio cash flows several months in advance. The December distribution will be payable on January 15, 2027. Few dividend stocks afford passive-income investors this level of certainty on monthly payouts.

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FCD.UN’s turning point: Payout ratios finally return to sustainable levels

The biggest concern with any high-yield dividend stock is its payout’s sustainability. Over the past few years, higher interest rates pushed refinancing costs up across the real estate sector, forcing Firm Capital to navigate elevated payout ratios that routinely exceeded 100% of its distributable cash flow.

However, the Canadian REIT recently hit a major turning point. For the first time in several years, Firm Capital Property Trust’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio improved to a sustainable 98% during the second quarter of 2026 — a significant drop from an unsustainable 106% recorded during the same period last year.

The monthly distribution appears sustainable now.

What helped the REIT’s operational turnaround?

Rising occupancy levels, higher average rentals, and core income growth helped lift Firm Capital Property Trust’s AFFO payout rate into sustainable status last quarter.

Commercial and multi-residential occupancy rates rose to 94.4% and 96.4%, respectively, up from 93.4% and 94.4% a year ago. Average rent per square foot increased steadily across the trust’s sub-portfolios. And net operating income (NOI) expanded by 7% year over year.

Top-line growth trickled straight down to distributable cash, boosting quarterly AFFO growth by 8% year over year.

Looking ahead, cash flows could expand further. In July, the trust closed a joint-venture acquisition of a 50% interest in 10 Manufactured Home Communities (MHC). This transaction cemented Firm Capital as one of the largest manufactured home community owners in Canada, and the accretive income from these properties will begin impacting earnings results reported this coming November.

Time to buy the high-yield monthly dividend stock at a discount?

Despite a solid 24.8% total return so far this year driven by improving fundamentals, units in Firm Capital Property Trust still trade at a fair-value discount.

Trading around the $6.90 mark, units are priced at a roughly 14.4% discount to the REIT’s reported net asset value (NAV) of $8.06 per unit. Purchasing real estate assets at a double-digit discount to their intrinsic value gives investors an added margin of safety.

To top it off, long-term investors can supercharge their wealth creation through the REIT’s distribution-reinvestment plan (DRIP). By automatically reinvesting monthly cash distributions at zero trading costs, investors may at times receive additional units at a 3% discount to their average market prices, adding a powerful compounding boost over time.

The Foolish bottom line

Firm Capital Property Trust offers an attractive mix of a juicy 7.4% yield, monthly payouts, an improving AFFO coverage ratio that signals higher payout sustainability, and a trading price that’s still below net asset value. Passive-income investors seeking immediate cash flow backed by recovering real estate fundamentals should find this monthly dividend payer a smart addition to a diversified income portfolio.