Skipping a year of TFSA investing can not only lose you $7,000, it can cost decades of compound growth.

This 3-Stock TFSA Plan Gets Harder to Catch Up On Every Year You Wait

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A simple three-stock TFSA mix could pair Manulife for income with Dollarama for growth and Nutrien for cycle diversification.

Delaying TFSA contributions can slash long-term results, and catching up later may require much higher annual investing.

Skipping one year of Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investing can feel harmless. There’s always next January, the next bonus, or the next wonderfully responsible version of yourself who definitely won’t spend the money on something else. The problem is that your portfolio doesn’t merely lose that year’s contribution. It loses every future dollar that contribution might have earned.

That difference gets surprisingly large.

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For example

Suppose an investor puts $7,000 a year into a TFSA and earns an average annual total return of 8%. Holding the contribution constant simply for comparison, 20 years of investing could grow to roughly $320,334. Wait five years and invest for only 15, and the ending value falls to about $190,065.

DELAY BEFORE STARTING YEARS INVESTED PROJECTED VALUE AFTER 20 YEARS ANNUAL AMOUNT NEEDED TO CATCH UP Start now 20 $320,334 $7,000 1 year 19 $290,124 $7,729 3 years 17 $236,252 $9,491 5 years 15 $190,065 $11,798

That 8% return is an illustration, not a guarantee. Yet the exercise shows why procrastination becomes expensive. Waiting five years means an investor would need to contribute almost $11,800 annually thereafter to reach the same hypothetical result.

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Fortunately, the TFSA gives investors some flexibility. The 2026 dollar limit is $7,000, but unused contribution room carries forward. Withdrawals are also generally added back as room in the following calendar year. Someone with accumulated unused room could therefore contribute more than the current annual limit, although everyone should check their own available room before doing so inside a TFSA.

The easier strategy is still to give compounding more time. If I were starting a three-stock TFSA today, I’d want income, steady growth, and exposure to a business that can benefit from an entirely different economic cycle.

Manulife

I’d start with Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) for income and financial-sector exposure. Manulife sells insurance and wealth-management products across Canada, Asia, and the United States. Its latest quarter gave investors considerably more than a dividend cheque. Second-quarter core earnings rose 12% to $1.9 billion, while core earnings per share increased 16%. Its LICAT capital ratio stood at a healthy 136%.

Manulife currently pays $0.485 quarterly, or $1.94 annually. Around recent prices near $61, that provides a yield of roughly 3.2%. The dividend was increased 10.2% earlier this year, giving a long-term TFSA investor income that has room to grow rather than simply sit there looking decorative.

Insurance earnings can be affected by markets, claims, and interest rates, but Manulife gives this portfolio a relatively mature cash-generating anchor.

Dollarama

Then I’d add Dollarama (TSX: DOL), because boring household purchases can produce decidedly un-boring growth. Dollarama’s first-quarter sales jumped 21.4% to $1.9 billion, helped by its Australian expansion, while Canadian comparable-store sales increased 5.6%. Furthermore, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 17.4% to $582.5 million.

Its Canadian business keeps benefiting from consumers hunting for value, while Australia creates another runway for store growth. The trade-off is valuation. Around $189, Dollarama remains only about 10% below its 52-week high, so investors are already paying for plenty of future success.

Nutrien

The third piece would be Nutrien (TSX: NTR), bringing agriculture and commodities into a portfolio otherwise dominated by financials and consumer spending.

Nutrien is one of the world’s largest crop-input companies, with major potash, nitrogen, and agricultural retail operations. Second-quarter net earnings reached US$1.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA came in at US$2.4 billion. Management also raised the lower end of its 2026 potash sales-volume guidance.

Shares recently traded around $97, roughly 17% below their 52-week high, while the dividend yield sits around 3%. That gives patient investors a more forgiving entry point than Dollarama, although fertilizer prices and farm economics can make earnings considerably bumpier.

Bottom line

That’s also why I like the combination. Manulife provides income, Dollarama provides steadier consumer growth, and Nutrien stock adds a cyclical business whose fortunes aren’t tied to the same drivers. Investors building similar portfolios can broaden them further over time with other Canadian dividend stocks.

The biggest advantage, though, isn’t picking all three on the mark. It’s getting the first dollars invested. Every year you wait leaves fewer years for dividends, earnings growth, and compounding to work, while making the eventual catch-up bill increasingly unpleasant.