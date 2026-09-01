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Waiting 5 Years to Invest $7,000 a Year Could Cost You Nearly $200,000

Waiting five years to start investing can look small today, but it can snowball into a $200,000 gap later.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Delaying TFSA investing by five years can cost massive compounding, even though contributions rise only $35,000.
  • The real loss comes from time, as early dollars earn returns on returns for decades.
  • Manulife offers a growing dividend and global insurance/wealth exposure that can compound well inside a TFSA.

Waiting five years can feel harmless when retirement is still decades away. Unfortunately, compounding has a memory like an elephant and considerably less sympathy.

An investor who starts putting away $7,000 annually today doesn’t simply get five extra contributions. Those first dollars can earn returns, then those returns can earn returns, and eventually the money starts doing far more of the heavy lifting than the investor does. That’s why a five-year delay can turn into a six-figure problem.

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Five years makes a big difference

For 2026, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) annual dollar limit is $7,000. Your actual contribution room may be higher if you have unused room from previous years, since unused room carries forward. Withdrawals also generally return as contribution room the following calendar year.

Just remember that unused room and unused time are very different things. The Canada Revenue Agency will happily let contribution room wait for you. Compounding won’t.

Imagine investing $7,000 at the beginning of every year and earning an illustrative average annual return of 8%. Over 25 years, those contributions could grow to roughly $552,681. Start five years later and contribute for only 20 years, and the ending value falls to about $345,960.

PLANYEARS INVESTINGTOTAL CONTRIBUTEDILLUSTRATIVE VALUE
Start today25$175,000$552,681
Wait five years20$140,000$345,960
Difference$35,000$206,720

That’s not guaranteed, and the important part is what creates the gap. Only $35,000 of additional contributions separates the two scenarios. The other roughly $172,000 comes from giving those earlier dollars more time to experience compound growth.

MFC

If I wanted a Canadian dividend stock capable of doing some of that work over decades, Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) would be high on my list. Manulife stock operates insurance and wealth-management businesses across Canada, the United States, and Asia. That geographic reach is especially attractive because rising wealth and insurance penetration across Asian markets give the company a growth engine beyond mature North American markets.

Second-quarter core earnings rose 11% year over year to $1.9 billion, while core return on equity came in at 16.3%. Asia was particularly strong, with core earnings rising 18%. Meanwhile, Manulife stock’s balance sheet remains well capitalized. Its LICAT ratio stood at 136%, providing a healthy cushion above regulatory requirements.

Earning income

Manulife stock currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, up 10.2% from $0.44 previously. At a recent share price around $60, that annualized $1.94 payout produces a yield of roughly 3.2%. Here’s what $10,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MFC$60.00116$1.94$225.04Quarterly$6,960.00

The company’s Q2 core dividend payout ratio was about 45%. That leaves a substantial portion of earnings inside the business for growth rather than sending every available dollar out the door.

Reinvesting those dividends can purchase additional shares, which can then produce their own dividends. Inside a TFSA, eligible investment growth and withdrawals are generally tax-free, giving the compounding machine fewer tax speed bumps along the way. That’s one reason strong Canadian dividend stocks can work particularly well over long periods.

Bottom line

Manulife stock isn’t risk-free. Insurance earnings can be affected by markets, interest rates, claims experience, and economic conditions. Its growing Asian exposure also introduces currency and geopolitical risks. Yet investors don’t need Manulife, or any stock, to produce exactly 8% annually for this lesson to work.

They need time.

Five years feels small at the beginning of a 25-year investing plan. At the other end, it can represent more than $200,000. Starting won’t guarantee the ending value, but it gives every dollar something procrastination never can: another year to work.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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