Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Waiting Until 45 Instead of 35 to Invest $500 a Month Could Cost You $450,000 by 65

Waiting Until 45 Instead of 35 to Invest $500 a Month Could Cost You $450,000 by 65

Starting with $500 a month at 35 instead of 45 could mean hundreds of thousands more at 65, even with the same monthly investment.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A 10-year delay costs far more than the $60,000 in skipped contributions because you lose decades of compounding.
  • Hydro One is a steady, regulated utility that can grow with Ontario’s grid spending and pay a modest dividend.
  • It isn’t cheap and has rate/regulatory risks, but waiting for perfect timing can be costlier.

Ten years doesn’t sound particularly terrifying. At 35, age 45 still feels close enough to be basically the same person, perhaps with a better mattress and stronger opinions about property taxes. Financially, though, those 10 years can be enormous.

Imagine investing $500 every month and earning an average annual return of 8%, compounded monthly. Start at 35 and continue until 65, and you’d finish with roughly $745,180. Wait until 45, make the exact same $500 monthly investment, and you’d have about $294,510.

That’s a difference of approximately $450,670. The painful part? You only skipped $60,000 of actual contributions.

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.

Source: Getty Images

The missing decade

Starting at 35 means contributing $180,000 over 30 years. Starting at 45 means contributing $120,000 over 20 years. Yet the earlier investor winds up hundreds of thousands of dollars further ahead because those first contributions have decades to produce returns, then returns on those returns.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada makes the same basic point when discussing retirement planning: saving earlier can mean needing to save less each month because your money has more time to compound. Here’s what the illustration looks like.

AGESTART AT 35START AT 45
45$91,473$0
55$294,510$91,473
65$745,180$294,510

An 8% annual return certainly isn’t guaranteed. Stocks rise, fall, throw tantrums, and occasionally make investors question every decision they’ve made since breakfast. The point isn’t that your portfolio will produce precisely 8%. It’s that time which gives compounding more opportunities to work.

That’s why investors in their 30s may have an advantage even if they can’t invest enormous amounts yet. Learning about buying stocks in Canada and consistently putting a manageable amount to work can be more powerful than waiting for the perfect salary, market crash, or magical moment when investing suddenly feels easy.

H

For a portfolio meant to sit there for decades, I’d want businesses that can keep earning, investing, and preferably paying me along the way. Hydro One (TSX: H) offers an interesting example.

Hydro One owns and operates much of Ontario’s electricity transmission and distribution system, serving about 1.5 million customers. Electricity demand isn’t disappearing because consumers suddenly decide power grids are overrated. Ontario needs substantial grid investment as its population grows, industries electrify, and new power generation connects to the system.

That growth is already showing up in Hydro One’s numbers. Second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) increased to $0.62 from $0.54 a year earlier, while net income rose to $370 million from $327 million. Hydro One also invested $812 million in its system during the quarter.

Several major transmission projects are moving forward as well, including the roughly $1.9 billion Northeast Power Line and $1.2 billion Longwood-to-Lakeshore project. Those investments can expand the asset base Hydro One earns regulated returns on, creating a relatively straightforward long-term growth story.

Earning income

Hydro One stock currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, or about $1.41 annualized. Around a recent share price near $55, that works out to a yield of roughly 2.6%.

COMPANYRECENT PRICEQUARTERLY DIVIDENDANNUAL DIVIDENDDIVIDEND YIELDFREQUENCY
H$55.00$0.35$1.412.6%Quarterly

That won’t make anyone abandon their day job tomorrow. For someone investing at 35, however, the appeal is what decades of reinvestment can potentially do. Reinvesting dividends into additional shares allows those shares to produce dividends of their own, which is why I prefer growing businesses over simply chasing the highest yield among Canadian dividend stocks.

Hydro One stock isn’t cheap at roughly 23 times earnings, and utilities remain sensitive to interest rates because they finance enormous capital programs. Regulatory decisions and construction costs can also affect returns. Still, waiting for every condition to become perfect introduces a different risk. Another birthday arrives while your money does absolutely nothing.

Bottom line

The investor starting with $500 a month at 35 doesn’t need to be brilliant. They don’t need to predict the next crash, find the next ten-bagger, or invest thousands every payday. They mainly need to start. Thirty years of compounding can do an astonishing amount of the heavy lifting, provided you actually give it the full 30 years.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

Canada Needs Far More Electricity: The Best TSX Power Stocks Won’t Wait for the Headlines

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s rising electricity demand could reward the companies getting paid to generate power and expand the grid.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Energy Stocks

Why This 4.3% Dividend Stock Is Still a Forever Buy for Me

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Waiting for the perfect correction can cost more than it saves, especially when a dividend stock keeps compounding without you.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

The Next Nuclear Boom Is Already Underway: These TSX Stocks Could Lead It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI is pushing data centre power demand so fast that nuclear energy and Canada’s nuclear supply chain are back in…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Hold for 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

These companies should benefit from positive trends in the energy sector.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

This 6%-Yielding Stock Really is as Good as It Looks for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold’s 6%+ yield looks attractive because it’s coming from a royalty model with decent cash-flow coverage, not an overstretched operator.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Energy Stocks

I Had to Choose Between Enbridge and Suncor: Here’s My Pick

| Jitendra Parashar

Enbridge may lack Suncor’s recent share-price momentum, but its 5.6% yield, diversified infrastructure network, and $41 billion growth backlog make…

Read more »

concept of growth
Energy Stocks

Here’s Where I Think Enbridge Stock Will Be in 3 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge doesn’t need to soar to deliver solid returns; its 5.5% yield and steady growth may do the heavy lifting.

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Energy Stocks

This Is the Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Hold in Any Market

| Jitendra Parashar

This dividend-paying Canadian stock combines dependable regulated utility operations with a big growth plan, making it worth holding through different…

Read more »