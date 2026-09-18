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CES Energy Solutions Stock: The Quiet Industrial Winner Up 430%

Given its solid financial performance, favourable growth prospects, and a reasonable valuation, the uptrend in CES Energy is set to continue, making it an excellent long-term buy.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • CES Energy has achieved a remarkable 58.2% year-to-date return, underpinned by strong second-quarter revenue growth, strategic expansions, and a resilient business model amid rising oil and natural gas production.
  • With favorable valuations, robust growth prospects in an expanding energy market, and efficient cash generation, CES Energy presents an appealing investment opportunity for long-term investors seeking continued growth.

Amid persistent inflationary pressures, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points yesterday, marking its first rate increase since July 2023. The central bank also signalled the possibility of another hike by year-end. Higher interest rates can weigh on equity markets by increasing borrowing costs and tightening financial conditions. Reflecting these concerns, the Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index declined 0.3% yesterday, although it remains up 11.9% year to date.

Against this backdrop, CES Energy (TSX: CEU) has continued to outperform the broader market, delivering a 58.2% year-to-date return. Its longer-term performance has been even stronger, with the stock gaining 431.1% over the past three years, representing an annualized return of 74.5%. Rising oil and natural gas production across North America, consistent financial performance, strategic organic expansion, and acquisitions have supported CES Energy’s strong growth and shareholder returns.

Let’s examine the company’s recently reported second-quarter results, valuation, dividend profile, and growth prospects to assess the investment opportunity.

canadian energy oil

Image source: Getty Images

CES Energy’s second-quarter performance

CES Energy provides technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the oilfield life cycle across the United States and Canada. The company delivered a strong second-quarter performance, with revenue increasing 24.4% year over year to $714.1 million. Recent acquisitions, new customer wins, higher production levels, and strengthening market positioning contributed to the topline growth.

Profitability also improved significantly, with adjusted EBITDAC (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and in this case, ‘C’ reflects Compensation and Charges) rising 35% to $119.2 million. Higher service intensity, contributions from a short-term project, and favourable year-over-year comparisons supported the increase. The prior-year quarter was impacted by investments to support new business initiatives and disruptions related to Canadian wildfires. Consequently, CES Energy’s adjusted EBITDAC margin expanded by 130 basis points to 16.7%.

Despite strong operating performance, net income declined 26% to $38.5 million, mainly due to higher finance costs and unfavourable currency translation. Meanwhile, funds from operations reached $96.8 million, while free cash flow stood at $25 million during the quarter. CES Energy returned $25 million to shareholders this quarter through $13.3 million in share repurchases and $11.6 million in quarterly dividends. Its quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share translates into a forward yield of approximately 1.1%.

The company also maintains a healthy balance sheet, with trailing-12-month total debt-to-adjusted EBITDAC at a modest 1.2 times. With solid operating momentum, strong cash generation, and manageable leverage, CES Energy remains well positioned to pursue its growth opportunities. Let’s now examine its growth prospects.

CES’s growth prospects

Rising oil and natural gas prices, coupled with growing concerns over energy security amid persistent geopolitical tensions, are encouraging producers to increase investment in exploration and production. This trend could expand CES Energy’s addressable market and drive demand for its products and services. With a diversified portfolio of consumable chemical solutions and specialized fluids, the company serves customers across the oil and natural gas lifecycle, helping optimize production and improve operational efficiency.

CES Energy’s asset-light, vertically integrated business model, decentralized operations, and relatively low capital intensity further support its ability to generate consistent financial results and healthy cash flows. The company also has limited direct exposure to tariff-related uncertainties, supported by its domestic sourcing and cost pass-through mechanisms. With a solid underlying business model and exposure to an expanding energy-services market, CES Energy appears well positioned to capitalize on long-term industry growth.

Investors’ takeaway

Despite its impressive returns over the past three years, CES Energy continues to trade at relatively attractive valuation levels. Its next-12-month price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples stand at approximately 1.3 and 15.4, respectively. Supported by solid financial performance, favourable growth prospects, and a reasonable valuation, CES Energy could have further room to grow over the long term, making it an attractive consideration for long-term investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CES Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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