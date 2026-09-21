This Unexpected Stock Is My TFSA’s Dirty Little Secret

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A $14,000 TFSA today would generate roughly $67.67/month (~$812/yr) and, with dividend reinvestment and Peyto’s hedging policy, could more than double in ~12.5 years — though outcomes remain exposed to commodity cycles.

Peyto (TSX:PEY) is a mid‑cap natural‑gas producer paying a predictable monthly dividend with a yield of about 5.8%, pitched as a TFSA income pick.

Canadians can build real wealth through the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). However, a truly rewarding strategy isn’t just chasing high yields, but also prioritizing frequent cash distributions for faster, tax-free compounding or immediate passive income. Right now, a mid-cap stock in the energy sector deserves serious consideration.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX: PEY) is my TFSA’s dirty little secret. Beyond its attractive 5.8% yield, PEY delivers a predictable monthly dividend. The $5 billion energy company boasts some of the lowest-cost, highly efficient natural gas operations in North America. At $24.39 per share, you’d be investing in an infrastructure-backed income engine.

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Profitable enterprise

The 2026 Middle East conflict has disrupted world oil supplies and continues to drive prices higher. Peyto Exploration & Development didn’t exactly benefit from the war, as it was consistently and strongly profitable long before it started. According to management, operating results over the last 27 years reflect the successful implementation of Peyto’s strategies.

In full-year 2025, total net earnings from natural gas and natural gas liquid sales rose 49.2% to $418.6 million compared to full-year 2024. Natural gas prices were lower during the year, but disciplined hedging and a diversification program protected revenues. Over the last few years, Peyto has invested capital in the profitable development of long-life, low-cost, and low-risk natural gas resource plays.

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On a year-to-date basis (six months ending June 30, 2026), earnings increased 37% year-over-year to $277.3 million, while free funds flow in Q2 2026 reached $140.6 million. At the quarter’s end, net debt declined 18.3% to $1 billion from a year ago. The plan is to manage production and limit exposure to weaker-priced markets during summer.

Business control

Peyto has direct control over all of its gathering systems, processing, and pipelines. This structural advantage keeps production costs low. Its operations are concentrated in the Alberta Deep Basin. Ever-growing demand for natural gas and gas-fired power, along with the prospect of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) buildout in Canada and the U.S. to supply global markets, are strong tailwinds.

On June 2, 2026, Peyto signed a 10-year natural gas purchase agreement with Centrica Energy, a British global energy trading company. According to its President and CEO, Jean-Paul Lachance, diversifying natural gas sales to premium demand markets has been Peyto’s core strategy. In this first exposure to the European market, Peyto will deliver 50,000 million British thermal units (MMBtu) of natural gas daily, starting in 2029 through 2039.

Superior total return

The Peyto model is engineered for superior total return, encompassing growth in value, assets, production, and income. Its forward hedging policy protects future revenues from volatility in oil and natural gas prices. Predictable revenue streams fund Peyto’s capital programs and help sustain monthly dividend payouts across all stages of the commodity cycle.

PEY has consistently paid monthly dividends since January 2012. A $14,000 TFSA investment today will generate $67.67 in tax-free monthly income ($812 annually). Assuming you reinvest dividends, your money will more than double to $28,855.80 in 12.5 years. This reliable income engine can fuel your long-term wealth strategy.