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I’d Buy This Dividend Stock Before Falling Rates Send Income Investors Back

GIC rates can fade quickly, and when they do, a well-covered monthly REIT payout starts looking attractive again.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Granite REIT owns high-occupancy industrial warehouses, and its same-property income is still rising strongly.
  • The monthly distribution yields about 4% and looks sustainable with a roughly 70% AFFO payout ratio.
  • Leverage is improving, but Magna tenant concentration and rate sensitivity remain key risks.

Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC) have been annoyingly good competition for dividend stocks.

When investors can earn a respectable return without watching a share price bounce around, a 4% dividend suddenly has to work harder for attention. That changes as interest rates fall and maturing GICs begin renewing at lower rates.

The Bank of Canada’s policy rate is currently 2.25%, down from 2.75% last summer. If rates eventually move lower again, income investors may start asking an old question with renewed enthusiasm: Where else can I get dependable cash?

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) could be one answer.

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room

Source: Getty Images

Enter REITs

REITs own properties and pass much of the resulting cash flow to investors. Lower rates can help in two ways. Their distributions become more attractive relative to fixed income, while cheaper borrowing can reduce pressure on businesses that use plenty of debt to acquire and develop real estate.

I wouldn’t buy just any REIT before that happens. I’d want strong occupancy, rising rents, manageable leverage, and a distribution covered comfortably by cash flow. That leads me to Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN).

GRT

Granite owns 145 logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties across North America and Europe, representing roughly 61.5 million square feet. These are the buildings that keep supply chains moving. Manufacturers need warehouses. Retailers need distribution facilities. Logistics companies need somewhere to sort everything we apparently can’t stop ordering online.

That gives Granite exposure to long-term demand without depending on downtown office workers suddenly rediscovering their commute. Committed occupancy stood at 98.1% in early August. Better still, constant-currency same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 8.3% during the second quarter.

That’s the number I’d watch. NOI is essentially the money properties produce after their direct operating expenses. If existing buildings generate more cash through rent increases and leasing, Granite doesn’t need to buy its way to every dollar of growth.

A strong dividend

Granite stock currently pays $0.30 per unit every month, equivalent to about $3.55 annually. At a recent price around $89.60, that’s a yield of roughly 4%. It has also increased that annualized distribution for 15 consecutive years. Here’s what even $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$89.6078$3.55$276.90Monthly$6,988.80

More importantly, Granite’s second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio was only 70%. AFFO is a useful REIT cash-flow measure because traditional earnings can be distorted by changing property values. A 70% payout leaves room to reinvest while still sending monthly cash to investors interested in Canadian dividend stocks.

More to come

Granite’s net leverage ratio fell to 32% at the end of June from 35% at the end of 2025. Total debt also declined to $3.2 billion from $3.42 billion. That’s important because lower interest rates aren’t rescuing an overstretched balance sheet here. They could simply make an already solid financing position more favourable.

There are risks, however. A manufacturing slowdown could also weaken industrial-property demand, while rates staying higher for longer could keep borrowing costs and REIT valuations under pressure. The units aren’t sitting in the clearance bin either. They’ve already recovered significantly from their lows. Still, I like buying monthly dividend stocks before falling fixed-income yields make everybody remember why they liked them.

Bottom line

Granite stock offers nearly full occupancy, rising property income, a 4% monthly distribution, and 15 straight years of increases. If rates fall further, income investors may come looking. I’d rather already be collecting the rent when they arrive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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