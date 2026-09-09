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$7,000 a Year Could Grow Past $500,000: The Hard Part Is Starting Early Enough

Half a million dollars doesn’t require a miracle stock, it mostly requires starting early enough for compounding to do the heavy lifting.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Investing $7,000 per year for 25 years can build substantial wealth, but waiting five years can cost you far more than the missed contributions.
  • A TFSA helps because growth and withdrawals are generally tax-free, so your compounding doesn’t get shaved by annual taxes.
  • Sun Life can be a reasonable long-term holding for the “stock” portion thanks to earnings growth and a reinvestable dividend, but it should stay diversified.

Half a million dollars sounds like a savings goal for someone with a much larger paycheque. Yet investing $7,000 annually could get you there without a huge inheritance or one spectacular stock pick. The less exciting ingredient is time.

Invest $7,000 at the end of every year for 25 years, earn an annualized total return of 8%, and your balance will reach approximately $511,742. Yet the best news? Your contributions would total $175,000. The remaining $336,742 would come from investment growth.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

What waiting actually costs

That calculation assumes reinvested distributions, no withdrawals, and an 8% return after investment fees, before any applicable taxes. It’s an illustration, not a promised result. Markets won’t deliver the same return every year, and the final amount isn’t adjusted for inflation.

Still, keeping those assumptions constant shows why starting matters. Here’s what happens when you give the same annual investment less time to grow.

YEARS INVESTEDANNUAL CONTRIBUTIONTOTAL CONTRIBUTEDENDING VALUE AT 8% RETURN
25$7,000$175,000$511,742
20$7,000$140,000$320,334
15$7,000$105,000$190,065

Waiting five years means contributing $35,000 less, but finishing with approximately $191,408 less. To reach $500,000 over 20 years at the same assumed return, annual contributions would need to rise to roughly $10,926. That’s a considerably bigger request for your future budget.

Somewhere to grow

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is useful here because qualifying investment growth and withdrawals are generally tax-free. Its 2026 annual dollar limit is $7,000, although available room depends on your own contribution history. This example keeps annual investments flat rather than assuming future limit increases.

I’d build around diversified investments, then consider individual companies that can grow earnings and dividends over time. One stock worth considering for that portion is Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF).

SLF

Sun Life stock operates insurance, wealth, and asset-management businesses. That gives it several ways to grow, including selling protection products, managing more client assets, and expanding in Asia. It isn’t dependent on one product suddenly becoming everyone’s favourite purchase.

Second-quarter underlying earnings per share (EPS) reached $2.02, up approximately 13% from a year earlier. Underlying return on equity was 19.1%. These adjusted measures aren’t substitutes for reported results, but they help show how the operating business is performing.

The quarterly dividend is $0.96 per share, or $3.84 annualized. At a recent $112 share price, that’s a yield of roughly 3.4%. Reinvesting those payments can gradually increase the number of shares earning future dividends.

That price also represents approximately 13.9 times second-quarter underlying earnings annualized. It’s a rough valuation check, not a full-year forecast. Growth in Asia could support future earnings, while weaker markets or higher insurance claims could work against them. Sun Life stock, therefore, belongs alongside other investments, not in charge of delivering the entire $500,000 target.

Start sustainably

Saving $7,000 annually means setting aside approximately $583 a month. If that’s too much, begin with an affordable amount and increase it as your budget allows. Keep emergency savings separate so an unexpected expense doesn’t force you to sell during a downturn.

Returns matter, too. At 6% instead of 8%, the 25-year example finishes near $384,052. That’s why investing consistently, keeping costs down, and reviewing progress are more useful than treating one projection as a retirement guarantee.

Bottom line

You don’t need to find the next overnight winner to build meaningful wealth. You need contributions you can maintain, investments suited to your timeline, and enough patience to let growth accumulate. Starting later doesn’t make the goal impossible. It just asks much more of every dollar you save.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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