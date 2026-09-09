Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for My Nest Egg

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for My Nest Egg

Understand why dividend stocks are essential for a reliable investment portfolio in today’s unpredictable financial landscape.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a reliable dividend stock with a strong track record of growing dividends amidst inflation and volatile energy markets, thanks to its diversified energy products and financial discipline.
  • The company's strategic expansion into global markets and investment in export infrastructure ensure continued dividend growth, making it a trusted choice for a stable nest egg investment.

When you build a house, safety takes priority. The price, the aesthetics, and the trend are all secondary. Similarly, you want your nest egg portfolio to have the most trusted, low-risk, and predictable investments on which you can fall back when things go tough. Stocks are riskier than fixed income, but even in stocks, there are low-risk business models that give returns to shareholders through dividends.

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

The top Canadian dividend stock I’d trust for my nest egg

In a volatile market where falling revenues and rising costs are making debt a burden, few dividend giants stand to win. The market trend is skewed towards energy, mostly liquefied natural gas. Many cars, homes, equipment, and power generation plants are using natural gas as their primary fuel because it is affordable and causes less pollution than petrol and diesel.

The shifting energy supply chain and the push towards less pollution could make natural gas a winner. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) has the world’s second-largest oil sands reserves. Its impeccable financial discipline and demand shift towards natural gas make me trust this stock to pay dividends in good and bad times.

Three reasons why I trust this Canadian stock

1. Fights inflation

Firstly, the need for a dividend is felt more when inflation eats up your paycheck. Having a source of passive income helps. Canadian Natural Resources grows its dividends significantly in an inflationary environment.

The primary cause of most inflation is rising oil and gas prices. When energy prices stay elevated for a longer period, they start affecting a nation’s inflation numbers as logistics become costly. Higher oil and gas prices bring surplus cash to Canadian Natural Resources, which it uses to boost production, repay debt, pay dividends, and buy back stocks.

2. Sustains dividend growth

Secondly, its dividend growth is sustainable without any dividend cuts. In 25 years, it has increased its dividend per share from $0.025 in 2001 to $2.5 in 2026.

Canadian Natural Resources can sustain dividends because it incorporates the dividend cost into its breakeven price of mid-$40s. It reduces production costs because of low maintenance, high output reserves, and technological upgrades. It reduces its share count by using 75-100% of free cash flow to buy back shares. With low production costs and a reduced number of shares, Canadian Natural Resources can pay a higher dividend per share from the same amount of cash, making its dividend growth sustainable.

3. Manages energy price volatility

The biggest risk with energy stocks is their vulnerability to oil and gas prices. Canadian Natural Resources has diversified its energy products to include synthetic crude and liquefied natural gas (LNG), which commands a higher price. So, when Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude price falls, Canadian Natural Resources increases the mix of Synthetic crude. It is among the few companies that sell both oil and gas and will benefit from the energy transition.

This dividend stock is set to benefit from geopolitical tensions

Canadian Natural Resources will benefit from the upcoming move by the government to expand Canada’s export markets to non-United States countries. The global shift in the energy supply chain has opened doors for Asia and Europe as potential markets for Canada’s oil and gas. Canada is building export infrastructure with Canada LNG and Woodfibre LNG, giving Western Canadian natural gas producers new markets to sell their product at better prices. This could help CNQ continue its dividend growth for the next two decades.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

people apply for loan
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be a Millionaire-Maker Without Becoming the Next Shopify

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A million-dollar portfolio doesn’t require finding the next Shopify if you invest consistently and own profitable compounders like CGI.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

$7,000 a Year Could Grow Past $500,000: The Hard Part Is Starting Early Enough

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Half a million dollars doesn’t require a miracle stock, it mostly requires starting early enough for compounding to do the…

Read more »

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare
Dividend Stocks

Furniture Just Got a Lot More Expensive in Canada: Is Leon’s Stock a Winner or a Loser?

| Kay Ng

Leon's Furniture's roughly 3.9% dividend yield and discount to the analyst consensus price target could make it an attractive recovery…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Could Be a Retirement Game-Changer

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian retirement stock combines strong recent gains, growing financial businesses, and reliable quarterly dividends.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

Exporters (Including Canadian National Railway) Face New Tariff Risk This Week: What Investors Need to Know

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian National Railway faces fresh tariff-related uncertainty as Canada-U.S. trade tensions escalate, but its strong earnings, cash flow, and growth…

Read more »

u.s. government spending
Dividend Stocks

U.S.-Canada Trade Talks Have Collapsed: Should You Sell Your Exporter Stocks?

| Jitendra Parashar

U.S.-Canada trade tensions are heating up, but investors may want to look beyond the tariff noise before dumping these two…

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

Down 13% From its All-Time High: Is This High-Yield Dividend Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Andrew Walker

This top energy infrastructure player has attractive growth potential, but faces some near-term headwinds.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

1 Number Could Tell Investors Whether This Sell-off Is Nearly Over

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A small pullback in Canadian National Railway looks more interesting when freight demand is still rising.

Read more »