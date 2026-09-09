Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 12% Yield Looks Like a Trap: Here’s The Safer Alternative I’m Buying

This 12% Yield Looks Like a Trap: Here’s The Safer Alternative I’m Buying

Discover the dangers of chasing yield in stocks. Timbercreek’s 12% yield raises red flags based on its fundamentals.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Despite offering a tempting 12% yield, Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) faces high credit risk and unsustainable dividend payouts, posing a risk of dividend cuts if expected credit loss materializes.
  • SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) provides a safer high-yield alternative with a sustainable dividend backed by a strong tenant portfolio, including Walmart, and expansion into mixed-use developments, maintaining a reliable payout below 95%, with a 6.7% annual yield.

At the end of July, the TSX witnessed a major dividend cut from Telus, reiterating the lesson that high yield comes with high risk. Just as Telus offered an 11% yield before the dividend cut, here is another stock walking the tightrope. Short-term mortgage lender Timbercreek Financial’s (TSX: TF) share price has fallen 23% since February 2026 after its first-quarter earnings showed early warning signs. This dip has inflated dividend yields to a dangerous level of 12%.

shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

This 12% yield looks like a trap

Do not get lured by the 12% yield, as the mortgage lender’s fundamentals don’t support dividend payments. Let’s follow the money trail to understand the thin line between sustaining a dividend and cutting it.

Timbercreek borrows money using lines of credit and lends it to REITs at a higher interest rate for the short term. It earns from the interest gap and loan processing fees. This model works better when loan turnover is high, which brings more processing fees, or when interest rates rise. The years 2022 and 2023 saw accelerated interest rate hikes, and Timbercreek rewarded its unitholders with a special dividend.

However, the fundamentals are tight right now. Timbercreek has a loan portfolio of $1.1 billion, earning a weighted average interest rate of 7.6% in the second quarter of 2026, slightly lower than 7.7% in the first quarter. The stock is trading at $5.68, a 39% discount from its book value per share, as it has increased its expected credit loss (ECL) provision to $6.7 million from $3.7 million in the first quarter.

The high credit risk comes from borrowers delaying loan repayments. Timbercreek handles this risk by shifting them to Stage 2 and Stage 3 recovery loans. This increases the risk of dividend cuts, as Timbercreek pays dividends from the net interest income.

The trap

At first glance, you will see a payout ratio of 97.7% of distributable income, but that is a trap. Investors should note how Timbercreek Financial calculates distributable income. It excludes all non-cash adjustments used to calculate credit risk, such as ECL, amortization, accretion, unrealized fair value adjustments, and unrealized gain or loss from total net income. The payout ratio as a percentage of earnings per share is 182.8%. If any borrower defaults, a dividend cut is imminent because the payout ratio excluding credit risk is 97.7%, giving little financial flexibility to Timbercreek.

Here’s the safer alternative

If you are buying or holding Timbercreek Financial for its monthly payouts, a safer high-yield alternative is SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN). With an annual dividend yield of 6.7%, it is one of the highest yields with strong fundamentals that can sustain dividends. Even SmartCentres’ high yield comes with high risk, but it is relatively safer than Timbercreek. SmartCentres reported a payout ratio of 86.7% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in the second quarter of 2026, which deducts straight-line rent, actual capital expenditures, and leasing costs.

The REIT not only rents retail stores but also sells residential spaces, and AFFO with adjustments includes the loss or gain from such sales. The dividend payout ratio for AFFO with adjustments is 94.9%, which shows that the REIT can sustain dividends even after incurring non-recurring expenses and losses.

SmartCentres REIT has a safety net in being Walmart’s landlord since 1999. The REIT expanded its retail presence through Walmart-anchored stores. Now it is expanding its radius around Walmart stores by building mixed-use facilities, like residential, offices, and storage spaces. SmartCentres’ payout ratio will improve as more projects under development come online and start paying for themselves.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, TELUS, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Energy ETF to Own as Oil Prices Surge

| Andrew Button

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy ETF (TSX:XEG) lets you buy Canadian energy stocks in a diversified package.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

$200 a Month in Tax-Free Income Is Closer Than You Think With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn unused TFSA room into a $200 monthly, tax-free “paycheque” with two steady Canadian dividend payers.

Read more »

fast shopping cart in grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This 3.3%-Yielding Stock Could Turn a $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into $231 a Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A single $7,000 TFSA contribution can start a tax-free dividend snowball with North West Company’s steady grocery business.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Telus Cuts Its Dividend: Is the Stock Worth Buying Now? 

| Puja Tayal

Find out how Telus is adjusting its dividend policy and what it means for future stock performance and investor expectations.

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock I’d Buy Today and Hold Until 2036

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A “meh” 2% yield can be far more valuable than a flashy 7% if it keeps rising for a decade.

Read more »

people apply for loan
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be a Millionaire-Maker Without Becoming the Next Shopify

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A million-dollar portfolio doesn’t require finding the next Shopify if you invest consistently and own profitable compounders like CGI.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust for My Nest Egg

| Puja Tayal

Understand why dividend stocks are essential for a reliable investment portfolio in today's unpredictable financial landscape.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

$7,000 a Year Could Grow Past $500,000: The Hard Part Is Starting Early Enough

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Half a million dollars doesn’t require a miracle stock, it mostly requires starting early enough for compounding to do the…

Read more »