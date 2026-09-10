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A 6% Yield Won’t Save a Weak Dividend: I’d Buy This Growing Payout Instead

A lower 3.3% yield can beat a 6% yield over time if the dividend keeps growing, and Manulife is showing that pattern.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A high yield can be a warning sign if it comes from a falling share price, not a stronger business.
  • Manulife yields about 3.3% today, but it has been raising its dividend, including a 10.2% hike recently.
  • Earnings and capital look supportive, but insurance stocks have market and credit risks, so build the position gradually.

A $10,000 investment yielding 6% produces $600 during the first year. Another investment yielding 3.3% produces only $330. Case closed, right?

Only if the dividend never changes.

Suppose the 3.3% payer increases its dividend by 10% annually. Its yearly income would exceed $600 by year eight and reach approximately $778 by year 10. After 15 years, the original investment would be producing roughly $1,250 annually. And that’s before any returns.

That’s the part of dividend investing a starting yield can’t show. A smaller payment that keeps growing may eventually generate considerably more income than a larger payment standing still. A high yield followed by a dividend cut can perform worse still.

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

What makes a yield

A stock’s yield rises for two reasons. The company increases its dividend, or the share price falls. The first is generally welcome. The second requires investigation.

If a $50 stock pays a $3 annual dividend, it yields 6%. Should the share price fall to $30, the same payment suddenly yields 10%. Investors haven’t received a raise. The market is questioning whether the company can afford the payment.

Before buying, I’d check earnings or distributable cash flow, leverage, and the portion of profits required by the dividend. I’d also look for an actual history of increases. A board can reduce even a long-standing dividend when the financial position changes.

That’s why I’d rather own a moderate yield supported by rising profits than chase the highest number among Canadian dividend stocks.

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, or $1.94 annually. At a recent share price of $59.46, that produces a yield of approximately 3.3%. That won’t win a highest-yield contest, but it may provide a better chance of receiving more income later.

Manulife stock increased its dividend by 10.2% in February. The insurer has now roughly doubled its quarterly payment from $0.24 at the beginning of 2018. Dividend growth hasn’t followed a perfectly straight line, but the direction has been difficult to miss.

A $10,000 investment at the recent price would purchase 168 whole shares, leaving $11.72 uninvested. The position would initially generate $325.92 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MFC$59.46168$1.94$325.92Quarterly$9,988.28

Future increases aren’t guaranteed. However, Manulife stock’s latest results provide evidence that the dividend isn’t outrunning the business.

Into earnings

Second-quarter core earnings rose 12% year over year to $1.9 billion. Core earnings per share (EPS) increased 16% to $1.09, helped partly by share repurchases. That per-share growth is important. A company can afford larger dividends more easily when the earnings supporting each share are also increasing.

Manulife’s Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ratio stood at 139% at the end of June. This measures the capital available to absorb insurance risks, with a stronger cushion helping protect policyholders and shareholders when claims or markets become less cooperative.

Growth is also coming from new business. Annualized premium-equivalent sales increased 21%, while new business value rose 10%. Manulife’s Asian operations remain particularly important because rising wealth and relatively low insurance penetration create a longer runway than mature North American markets.

Not cheap

Unlike some of those falling shares with high yields, Manulife stock recently traded around 16 times trailing earnings. That isn’t extreme, although the shares remain above a $48 analyst fair-value estimate contained in the latest research available to me. Fair value is an opinion, but the premium suggests investors are already paying for improving earnings.

Insurance companies also carry risks that a simple payout ratio may miss. Manulife has been transferring portions of its older long-term-care exposure to reinsurers, but legacy risks haven’t disappeared completely. I’d therefore build the position gradually, particularly for investors holding the shares inside a TFSA, where dividends and capital gains can compound tax-free.

Foolish bottom line

A 6% yield can provide more income today, certainly. It can’t compensate for deteriorating cash flow, excessive debt, or a dividend the company eventually reduces.

Manulife stock’s approximately 3.3% yield starts smaller, but the latest 10.2% increase is supported by higher core earnings per share and a strong capital position. I’d accept less income initially for a payout with room to grow.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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