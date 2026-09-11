The strength of Corby’s domestic business has helped offset some of the potential weakness associated with U.S. exports.

Trump’s Alcohol Ban Will Hit This Canadian Producer: What Corby Investors Need to Know

Investors should watch for U.S. products returning to Canadian shelves, but continued RTD growth and international expansion could support Corby’s earnings.

Rising trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada are creating new challenges for Canadian alcohol producers, including Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (TSX: CSW.A). As the dispute intensified, President Donald Trump announced restrictions on Canadian alcohol imports, raising concerns about the potential impact on producers with exposure to the U.S. market.

Corby Spirit and Wine is one of Canada’s major producers and distributors of spirits, imported wines, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company generates most of its revenue through sales of its proprietary brands, or case goods, as well as commissions earned from representing selected third-party brands in Canada. Exports represented roughly 7% of Corby’s total revenue in fiscal 2026, which highlights the importance of its domestic operations to the overall business.

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Trade tensions created opportunities at home for Corby

Interestingly, the broader trade dispute has acted as a tailwind for Corby in its domestic market. During fiscal 2026, the company benefited from the removal of certain U.S.-origin products from liquor-store shelves in several major provinces. This created additional shelf space and visibility for Canadian brands, helping Corby strengthen its position in the domestic market.

Corby’s fundamentals remain solid, and it delivered strong financial results during the year, supported by higher revenue, continued growth in its RTD portfolio, and further gains in spirits market share.

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Corby’s organic net sales increased by 11%, driven primarily by sustained demand for RTD products and continued momentum in its spirits business. The increased visibility of Corby’s brands following the reduction of U.S.-origin products on Canadian shelves also provided an incremental benefit.

Domestic case goods remain Corby’s core business

Domestic case goods continued to represent the core of Corby’s business, accounting for approximately 81% of total net sales. Revenue from this segment climbed to $220.7 million, representing 13% organic growth. The increase reflected strong RTD momentum and improved shelf positioning for Corby’s spirits brands, particularly in provinces where retailers reduced their exposure to U.S.-origin products.

Corby’s international business also performed well. Export revenue increased 22% year over year to $18.2 million. Growth was largely driven by higher shipments to Turkey and Eastern Europe, while demand for J.P. Wiser’s in the U.S. also contributed to the increase.

With trade uncertainty likely to persist, Corby is working to strengthen supply chain resilience and protect product availability. The company is also placing greater emphasis on Canadian and international brands. This strategy could allow Corby to capitalize on opportunities in the domestic market while reducing its reliance on U.S.-related business and mitigating risks associated with prolonged trade tensions.

International sales are growing

Internationally, management continues to see growth opportunities in selected export markets. At the same time, Corby is refining its portfolio around its key growth categories, particularly RTD beverages and premium spirits.

What Corby investors need to know?

For investors, however, one important consideration remains. Corby’s strong domestic business has helped offset some of the potential weakness in U.S. exports. Still, the benefit of reduced competition could diminish if trade restrictions are eventually reversed and U.S.-origin products return to Canadian liquor-store shelves. Such a shift could influence consumer purchasing patterns and create a tougher operating environment for Corby in fiscal 2027 and beyond.

The upcoming fiscal year is therefore likely to remain challenging from a forecasting perspective. Investors will need to monitor the potential return of U.S. products to Canadian shelves, as well as the difficult year-over-year comparison created by Corby’s strong fiscal 2026 performance.

Nevertheless, Corby’s earnings could continue to benefit from the expansion of its RTD portfolio. With management identifying significant room for RTD penetration across Canada, continued growth in this category could provide an important source of earnings momentum and help support the company through an uncertain trade environment.