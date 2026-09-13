Why Canadian Natural Resources Could Be a Huge Winner as Oil Prices Spike

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

CNQ has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years, a rare feat in the notoriously cyclical energy sector, offering investors downside protection alongside upside exposure.

The company already returns most of its free cash flow through dividends and buybacks, with plans to move to a full 100% payout once it reaches its debt target in early 2027.

CNQ's breakeven cost sits comfortably below US$40 per barrel of WTI, meaning higher oil prices translate almost directly into free cash flow.

Oil prices have spiraled upward in recent days, driven by geopolitical unrest and shipping route disruptions. Typically, when oil spikes, energy stocks gain momentum.

However, not every producer benefits equally from a price spike. To consistently identify long-term winners, you should analyze a company’s debt levels, operating costs, and hedging contracts.

TSX investors seeking exposure to rising oil prices paired with operational efficiency should consider Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), the country’s largest independent oil and natural gas producer.

Source: Getty Images

CNQ stock runs on massive operating leverage

Canadian Natural delivered roughly 1,677,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter of 2026, a company record and up about 18% from a year earlier.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 101% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 91% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of September 8th, 2026

Its oil sands mining and upgrading operations, home to assets like Horizon and the Athabasca Oil Sands Project, averaged about 625,000 barrels per day with upgrader utilization of 106%.

These operations combine long-life, essentially flat decline reserves with operating costs of just US$22.19 per barrel. That produced a record netback of roughly US$78 per barrel for the segment.

With a corporate breakeven comfortably below US$50 per barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate), CNQ is well-poised to benefit from the ongoing oil price hike.

Canadian Natural has spent years paying down debt after major acquisitions. In the second quarter, the company returned about $4 billion to shareholders, which includes $1.3 billion in dividends and $1.1 billion in share buybacks. It also reduced net debt by $1.6 billion. In the first six months of 2026, it has returned $5.7 billion to shareholders.

The buyback program currently targets 75% of free cash flow (FCF) after dividends, capital spending, and abandonment costs. Chief Financial Officer Victor Darel said management expects to hit its long-term net debt target in early 2027, after which the company will return 100% of FCF to shareholders.

In other words, rising oil prices today are already funding bigger buybacks and dividends, with an even more generous framework on the horizon.

CNQ is a top TSX energy stock

Fundamentally weak energy stocks are forced to cut dividends during economic downturns. However, over the past two decades, CNQ has raised the dividend payout at a compounded annual growth rate of over 20% which is exceptional.

Notably, it even raised the payout during the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Given an annual dividend of $2.50 per share, CNQ stock offers a yield of 3.5% right now.

Management pointed to a trilateral memorandum of understanding between the Oil Sands Alliance, the Alberta government, and the federal government to improve the industry’s regulatory and fiscal framework. President Scott Stauth explained the company’s approach to any resulting growth spending during the call:

“When you look at our projects that we have talked about at our open house and subsequent calls, we would look to deploy that capital under the right conditions according to our holistic view of capital allocation to ensure that we’re looking at growth, we’re not sacrificing shareholder returns.”

The Foolish takeaway

Nobody can accurately time the peak of an oil price rally. However, investors can control what they own: a producer built to capture that upside without excessive risk.

Canadian Natural checks those boxes, given its low-cost, long-life assets. Add in a shareholder-first capital allocation policy, a dividend streak most energy peers cannot match, and revised production guidance, and it’s clear CNQ is a top stock to own right now.