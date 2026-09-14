Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Bird Construction Stock: The Infrastructure Play Quietly up 738%

Bird Construction Stock: The Infrastructure Play Quietly up 738%

Bird Construction stock has delivered impressive gains. Here’s how its growing project pipeline could support the next phase of infrastructure growth.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Bird Construction's stock has surged by 738% over the past three years due to its strong performance in construction and maintenance across multiple sectors.
  • In the second quarter of 2026, Bird reported significant growth with a 22.6% increase in construction revenue, surpassing $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, and a backlog increase to $6.1 billion.
  • Although Bird offers long-term opportunities through its robust project portfolio and infrastructure spending, potential investors need to consider that much of the anticipated growth may already be reflected in the stock's current price.

When a stock soars by over 700%, the question that every investor will ask is whether they missed the boat. One stock that hit that milestone recently is Bird Construction (TSX: BDT). In fact, Bird Construction stock delivered a dividend-adjusted gain of 738% over the three years ending with the first half of 2026.

That’s more than enough for the stock to get on the radar of investors everywhere. And while many may wish they’d bought the stock earlier, the more pressing question today is whether Bird’s business can keep growing.

Let’s start by answering a few simple questions about this growth stock.

construction workers talk on the job site

Source: Getty Images

What does Bird Construction do?

Bird is a construction and maintenance company that serves the industrial, building, and infrastructure sectors. That work includes complex facilities and services that are needed to keep businesses running.

Bird’s portfolio of projects spans several sectors, from healthcare and transportation to mining and data centres. That gives investors exposure to the businesses that sit behind major spending initiatives. Once a major project moves forward, the facilities still need to be built, and that’s where Bird comes into play.

Apart from its construction side, Bird’s maintenance business is also worth noting.

Maintenance contracts typically run for several years, providing Bird with a recurring and stable revenue stream. Often, those maintenance contracts can lead to repeat business beyond that initial contract.

The work behind the growth

Recent quarterly results help to showcase the potential of Bird Construction stock as a long-term investment.

In the second fiscal quarter of 2026, Bird saw construction revenue increase 22.6% to $1.04 billion. In fact, that’s also the first time the company surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue.

During that same quarter, adjusted earnings per share rose 40% to $0.70, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 7.1% over the 6.5% reported in the prior year.

That’s not even the best part. Bird’s backlog hit a staggering $6.1 billion in the most recent quarter. That’s a 30% increase over the prior year.

Adding to that appeal is what Bird refers to as its pending backlog. That’s work that has been awarded but is not yet under contract. The pending backlog also increased by $2.2 billion compared with a year earlier.

For prospective investors evaluating Bird Construction stock, the appeal is simple. More work leads to more revenue, and by extension, improved profitability.

And there are plenty of projects.

One opportunity to note is Bird’s partnership with Bell AI Fabric. Bird was selected as the lead construction partner for the 300-megawatt Sherwood data centre in Saskatchewan. That comes with a broader agreement supporting potential future projects across Canada.

This gives Bird a way to partake in AI spending through construction, but that’s not all.

In July, Bird announced nearly $1 billion in project awards and agreements. That includes marine and dredging work in B.C. and selection as a preferred negotiating proponent for a nuclear-sector contract.

These projects give Bird a few different ways to grow while infrastructure spending picks up.

Is Bird Construction stock still worth buying?

Bird is set to capitalize on its strong portfolio of projects and the increasing focus on generational infrastructure spending in Canada. Throw in the massive and still-growing backlog of projects the company has, and Bird emerges as an intriguing long-term pick.

After that kind of rally, investors also need to consider how much future growth they’re already paying for. Bird can keep winning projects while its shares deliver more modest returns from here.

That being said, a lot of that growth may already be reflected in the stock price. Bird has plenty of work ahead, but investors buying today shouldn’t count on another 738% gain.

In my opinion, a small position in Bird is warranted as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

The 4% Rule Isn’t a Retirement Plan: I’d Build These 3 Income Layers Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The 4% rule is a helpful estimate, but a three-layer income plan shows exactly where your next retirement payment comes…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Your RRIF Could Trigger an OAS Clawback Before You Feel Wealthy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OAS clawbacks can hit retirees who feel “comfortable,” especially when RRIF withdrawals inflate taxable income.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Stocks for Beginners

Elbows Up: 3 Canadian Stocks That Can Still Thrive Despite Trump’s New Import Rules

| Demetris Afxentiou

These three established Canadian stocks will keep thriving despite Trump’s latest import restrictions and rising trade tensions.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Dividend Stocks

You Spent 30 Years Building an RRSP: Here’s How Not to Waste it in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An RRSP can become “expensive” in retirement if you wait until 71 and then face large, taxable RRIF withdrawals on…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Want a Million-Dollar TFSA? Start With This Boring Decision

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A million-dollar TFSA is more likely built by automatic $7,000 yearly contributions than by one “miracle” stock.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock is for People Who Hate Managing Their Investments

| Demetris Afxentiou

This Canadian dividend stock offers growing steady income, making it ideal for investors who prefer spending less time managing their…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

The Wealthy Habit That Matters More Than Finding the Next Ten-Bagger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Getting rich doesn’t require finding one ten-bagger if you consistently invest meaningful amounts over decades.

Read more »

some investments are riskier than others
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 Popular ETFs Look Similar: 1 Could Carry Far More AI Risk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TEC and XQQ look similar, but TEC is far more concentrated in tech and Nvidia, making it a bigger AI…

Read more »