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1 Decision Today Could Change Your Financial Story

Contributing to and investing with your TFSA in names like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) could change your long-term financial trajectory.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • Regular TFSA contributions can meaningfully boost long-term wealth because tax-free compounding is powerful, even when inflation and higher living costs make saving feel harder.
  • For investors who are contributing, Meta is presented as a strong TFSA “buy-and-hold” AI beneficiary, with rapid progress in agentic AI and a valuation that still looks reasonable for its growth.

It’s tempting to put off investing until you’ve really hit it big with a large enough sum to really move the needle on the road to a comfortable retirement. Indeed, missing a TFSA contribution or two might not seem like all that big a deal, especially given how expensive things have become and how much worse inflation could get with oil prices now back above the US$100 per barrel mark and tariffs threatening to drive up the price of a wide range of goods through the roof. Indeed, inflation could make the case for saving and contributing to a TFSA that much worse in 2026 and going into 2027.

The Meta Platforms logo displayed on a smartphone

Source: Getty Images

Contributing and investing with a TFSA could make a world of difference!

That said, for investors who are able to find the means to contribute ($7,000 for this year), I do think that it could make a world of difference over the long term, especially if you’re still early on in your career. At the end of the day, you’ve probably already heard about how powerful a portfolio of stocks can compound over time.

What’s even more powerful is a tax-free (by means of the TFSA) wealth-compounding engine with high-quality stocks at the core of your portfolio. Indeed, contributing regularly to your TFSA is something that could mean the difference between a lavish, earlier retirement and a later-than-expected frugal retirement.

Any way you look at it, time is a huge advantage that new investors possess. And for investors serious about tax-advantaged allocation and investing in high-quality companies at reasonable prices, I do think that it’s not all that hard to change one’s financial story for the better.

Of course, with lingering inflation that could precede another big wave, it’s going to be harder to contribute even a bit to your TFSA. But the key point is that one should prioritize it if they have the means.

Meta Platforms: A magnificent stock for a TFSA?

For those staying on top of contributions, investing in high-quality stocks, I think, is the way to go. Whether we’re talking about the Magnificent Seven staples, most notably Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which has been gaining traction following the launch of its Muse agent (quickly climbing the ranks of the App Store) or its rapidly advancing Muse Spark and Glimmer AI models, it’s clear that Meta Platforms is really making up for lost time.

In my view, it’s Meta’s pace of advancement that makes me most bullish, even as OpenAI and Anthropic steal the show with ChatGPT-6 Astra and Claude Fable, respectively. Any way you look at it, Meta is a name that looks to be deserving of a spot in a TFSA. With shares trading at 24.6 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) despite making so much ground in AI and breaking new ground in agentic AI, I do think that Meta is a great name to just buy and forget, preferably in a TFSA.

Indeed, the AI talent wars could get that much more interesting following the departure of Andrew Tulloch, a well-established AI researcher. Any way you look at it, Meta has the dream team and the pockets to compete at the frontier. And it will be interesting to see where it goes from here.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

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