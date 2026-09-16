Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bird Construction Stock Has Soared: Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Bird Construction Stock Has Soared: Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Bird Construction trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 18.6, which is still reasonable considering its solid growth.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Bird Construction has surged more than 155% over the past year, driven by its exposure to sectors supported by long-term structural demand.
  • Bird’s second-quarter revenue rose 22.6% to $1.04 billion, while contracted backlog reached a record $6.1 billion, supporting further growth.
  • Bird is poised to deliver solid growth ahead led by solid backlog consisting of lower-risk collaborative contract structures.

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) has delivered exceptional returns over the past several years and is among the top-performing TSX stocks. It has gained more than 155% over the past year and has climbed over 597% during the last three years. This strong performance reflects growing momentum across its businesses, along with its exposure to sectors supported by long-term structural demand.

Bird Construction has diversified exposure to several industries with solid long-term demand trends. The company operates across areas such as data centres, nuclear and renewable power, defence, Arctic and remote-region projects, oil and gas, LNG, chemicals, utilities, electricity transmission and distribution, mining and critical minerals, transportation infrastructure, and social infrastructure.

This broad market exposure gives Bird a diverse project pipeline and helps limit its reliance on any single industry, customer, or contract type.

Beyond its end-market exposure, Bird Construction also benefits from its ability to win contracts at attractive margins and execute those projects efficiently. Effective cost management during construction is particularly important, as controlling labour, materials, and other project expenses can have a meaningful impact on profitability.

builder frames a house with lumber

Source: Getty Images

Bird Construction maintains solid growth momentum

Bird Construction reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $1 billion, up 22.6% from $850.8 million a year earlier. More than 80% of the increase came from organic growth, with the Buildings segment leading performance. Infrastructure revenue also benefited from FRPD, acquired in October 2025. Growth accelerated during the quarter as seasonal factors and the restart of several Industrial programs contributed to higher activity.

The company continues to focus on disciplined project selection, cost management, and expanding self-performed work through cross-selling initiatives.

Bird’s contracted backlog reached a record $6.1 billion, up 30.6% year over year, supported by major project wins and pending backlog conversions. Pending Backlog itself increased by $2.2 billion, with new awards exceeding converted projects. Its diversified backlog remains strong and carries higher margins, positioning it well to deliver solid growth in the year ahead and sustain its dividend payouts.

Bird Construction’s growth outlook remains strong

Bird Construction appears well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory in the coming periods. During the second quarter, it continued to expand its already strong backlog of contracted and awarded projects.

Bird’s overall backlog remains favourably positioned, with a significant share consisting of lower-risk collaborative contract structures. Its margin profile has also improved compared with the same period last year. With a substantial backlog and a healthy pipeline of potential projects, Bird is positioned to continue growing both revenue and profitability.

Demand remains broad-based across the company’s core strategic markets. These end markets benefit from structural, long-term growth drivers and continue to generate a strong flow of opportunities that closely match Bird’s capabilities and areas of expertise.

Bird’s solid balance sheet and consistent cash generation further strengthen its financial position. Healthy operating cash flow provides the company with the resources needed to fund working capital requirements, equipment and technology investments, and strategic growth initiatives. At the same time, the company continues to maintain a disciplined approach to leverage and capital deployment.

Taken together, the company’s strong backlog, favourable market conditions, financial flexibility, and cash-generating capacity provide a solid foundation for executing its record level of committed work. These strengths also give Bird the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions and support continued value creation for shareholders.

Is Bird Construction stock a buy?

Bird Construction’s solid backlog, improving margins, and exposure to long-term infrastructure and energy trends provide a compelling base for further earnings growth. While the stock’s significant rally has pushed its valuation higher, the company’s diversified project pipeline, strong cash generation, and solid balance sheet support its ability to convert its backlog into sustained profitability.

With multiple structural growth drivers and continued momentum across its core markets, Bird Construction remains a buy. Further, its forward price-to-earnings multiple of 18.6 remains reasonable given projected earnings growth of 39.6% in 2027.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Cash Feels Safe, but This Is the TFSA Risk Investors Aren’t Pricing In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A cash-heavy TFSA can look calm for years while inflation quietly erodes what your money can actually buy.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Cash Flow? This 10.6% Dividend Stock Delivers

| Adam Othman

A 10.6% yield and monthly distributions sound appealing, but investors should understand how HDIF generates that income before buying.

Read more »

person enjoys shower of confetti outside
Bank Stocks

What a Comeback for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)! Is the Stock a Buy Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Scotiabank is back! BNS stock has surged 46%. Is Canada's latest banking turnaround play still a buy?

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Investing

Cineplex Stock is Up 24.5% in 6 Months: Is Now Your Chance?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cineplex stock is rising as attendance continues to recover, box office revenues are breaking records, and the share buyback continues.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Is Solid, But This Stock Offers More Upside

| Puja Tayal

Delve into Enbridge's impressive dividends and capital appreciation, and other energy stocks that can give better returns.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Energy Stocks

What $2,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Realistically Pay You

| Adam Othman

How much can $2,000 realistically pay you in annual dividends? The answer depends on the stocks you choose.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Carney Wants $1 Trillion Invested in Canada: This TSX Stock Could Benefit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Carney’s $1 trillion investment push is huge, and AtkinsRéalis could be paid to design and manage the projects that make…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Tech Stocks

The Market Has Punished This Stock Enough: I’d Buy Before Sentiment Turns

| Puja Tayal

Constellation stock faced a significant downturn this September. Discover why the market is reacting to leadership changes and tariffs.

Read more »