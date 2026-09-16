Bird Construction Stock Has Soared: Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Bird Construction trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 18.6, which is still reasonable considering its solid growth.

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Bird Construction has surged more than 155% over the past year, driven by its exposure to sectors supported by long-term structural demand.

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) has delivered exceptional returns over the past several years and is among the top-performing TSX stocks. It has gained more than 155% over the past year and has climbed over 597% during the last three years. This strong performance reflects growing momentum across its businesses, along with its exposure to sectors supported by long-term structural demand.

Bird Construction has diversified exposure to several industries with solid long-term demand trends. The company operates across areas such as data centres, nuclear and renewable power, defence, Arctic and remote-region projects, oil and gas, LNG, chemicals, utilities, electricity transmission and distribution, mining and critical minerals, transportation infrastructure, and social infrastructure.

This broad market exposure gives Bird a diverse project pipeline and helps limit its reliance on any single industry, customer, or contract type.

Beyond its end-market exposure, Bird Construction also benefits from its ability to win contracts at attractive margins and execute those projects efficiently. Effective cost management during construction is particularly important, as controlling labour, materials, and other project expenses can have a meaningful impact on profitability.

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Bird Construction maintains solid growth momentum

Bird Construction reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $1 billion, up 22.6% from $850.8 million a year earlier. More than 80% of the increase came from organic growth, with the Buildings segment leading performance. Infrastructure revenue also benefited from FRPD, acquired in October 2025. Growth accelerated during the quarter as seasonal factors and the restart of several Industrial programs contributed to higher activity.

The company continues to focus on disciplined project selection, cost management, and expanding self-performed work through cross-selling initiatives.

Bird’s contracted backlog reached a record $6.1 billion, up 30.6% year over year, supported by major project wins and pending backlog conversions. Pending Backlog itself increased by $2.2 billion, with new awards exceeding converted projects. Its diversified backlog remains strong and carries higher margins, positioning it well to deliver solid growth in the year ahead and sustain its dividend payouts.

Bird Construction’s growth outlook remains strong

Bird Construction appears well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory in the coming periods. During the second quarter, it continued to expand its already strong backlog of contracted and awarded projects.

Bird’s overall backlog remains favourably positioned, with a significant share consisting of lower-risk collaborative contract structures. Its margin profile has also improved compared with the same period last year. With a substantial backlog and a healthy pipeline of potential projects, Bird is positioned to continue growing both revenue and profitability.

Demand remains broad-based across the company’s core strategic markets. These end markets benefit from structural, long-term growth drivers and continue to generate a strong flow of opportunities that closely match Bird’s capabilities and areas of expertise.

Bird’s solid balance sheet and consistent cash generation further strengthen its financial position. Healthy operating cash flow provides the company with the resources needed to fund working capital requirements, equipment and technology investments, and strategic growth initiatives. At the same time, the company continues to maintain a disciplined approach to leverage and capital deployment.

Taken together, the company’s strong backlog, favourable market conditions, financial flexibility, and cash-generating capacity provide a solid foundation for executing its record level of committed work. These strengths also give Bird the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions and support continued value creation for shareholders.

Is Bird Construction stock a buy?

Bird Construction’s solid backlog, improving margins, and exposure to long-term infrastructure and energy trends provide a compelling base for further earnings growth. While the stock’s significant rally has pushed its valuation higher, the company’s diversified project pipeline, strong cash generation, and solid balance sheet support its ability to convert its backlog into sustained profitability.

With multiple structural growth drivers and continued momentum across its core markets, Bird Construction remains a buy. Further, its forward price-to-earnings multiple of 18.6 remains reasonable given projected earnings growth of 39.6% in 2027.